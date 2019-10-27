Matt Brabham sneaks by final-lap drama, wins SST Gold Coast Race 2

The Boost Mobile Super Trucks‘ first weekend back in Australia concluded with even more last-lap drama, this time with Matt Brabham claiming victory in Sunday’s Gold Coast 600 round. The points leader sneaked by a battling Paul Morris and Cole Potts to take his fifth win of 2019.

After the two tangled in a last-lap wreck in Saturday’s race, Potts started on the pole alongside Morris. Bill Hynes was third, while Toby Price – who dominated Saturday before being spun on the final lap – was fourth. Behind them were Russell Ingall, Greg Biffle, Gavin Harlien, and Brabham. Saturday winner Robby Gordon and Matt Nolan were at the back.

The green-coloured trucks of Potts and Morris pulled ahead at the start. Behind them and Hynes, Biffle moved up to fourth. During lap two, Harlien fell off the pace and to the back; he eventually came to the pits for repairs. Entering turn five, a move by Gordon on the inside groove moved him past Brabham, Ingall, and Price, the third sinking to eighth. Gordon later passed Biffle for fourth.

Gordon’s momentum continued through lap four as he applied pressure on Hynes for third place, but an effort through turn two enabled Biffle to slip past on the inside. Brabham also overtook Gordon to claim fifth.

By the lap five competition caution, Potts and Morris comfortably led the field. Hynes was able to hold Biffle off to maintain third, who in turn kept Gordon at bay. Brabham was sixth, followed by Ingall, Price, and Nolan. Harlien was able to get his truck back on track for the restart.

A strong restart by Morris and Hynes elevated them past Potts. On lap eight, Harlien’s mechanical woes continued as he sank back to the rear. Approaching lap nine, Brabham tried to take third from Potts but failed; Potts eventually passed Hynes for second. In turn two, Biffle spun.

The field scrambled for position through the turn four chicane, with Morris leading Potts and Hynes. In turn eight, Potts battled with Morris for first, the latter sliding through the corner as the former cleared him for the top position. The two tangled again on the final lap in turn two, sending Potts into a spin. Brabham capitalised on the contact, squeezing on the inside to improve to first.

Brabham drove off to the victory, while Morris, running his first race of 2019, finished second. Hynes held off Gordon for his first podium since his victory in the 2018 season opener at Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Price and Ingall finished fifth and sixth, respectively. After the spin, Potts ended his day in seventh, followed by Biffle, Nolan, and Harlien.