Dakar

Vincent Biau skipping 2025 Dakar Rally

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Rally Zone

Vincent Biau‘s Dakar Rally début in January was a struggle unlike any other he had faced in his career, having had to run the entire race with a a slate of injuries and without assistance from a crew. Despite the odds, he managed to reach the finish, though he doesn’t plan on repeating it in 2025 as he has other plans on his list.

Biau was accepted for the 2024 Dakar Rally after being the highest finishing Malle Moto competitor at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, where he was tenth overall in Rally2.

The Dakar started on a sour note when he missed a waypoint in the Prologue, though it paled greatly compared to an especially difficult Stage #1. He dislocated his shoulder and broke his ankle after getting thrown off his bike into a rut shortly after refuelling, then crashed into rocks at the 200-kilometre mark. Another crash the following stage resulted in a broken rib. With so many injuries racking up and having to work on his bike alone as a Malle Moto (Original by Motul) rider, he opted to ride conservatively the rest of the rally. By the end, he finished fifty-eighth in Rally2 and fifteenth in Original by Motul.

“A few days ago, the route for the 2025 Dakar Rally was unveiled. Many of you have asked me if I’m going back to finish on a better note,” wrote Biau on Wednesday. “As a reminder for those who don’t know, on the first day, I had a fall: fractured my malleolus, broke a rib, and had a shoulder subluxation… and I still finished.

“To answer your question: no, unfortunately, I will not be at the start of the next edition, but don’t worry, another big project is in the works!!! Stay tuned!!!”

A longtime adventure motorcyclist who has been doing rally raids since 2012, Biau previously worked as a Dakar volunteer in 2020. He also works as an instructor for BMW Motorrad and co-founded off-road programme Petokask alongside fellow rally raider Steff Rowe.

The 2025 Dakar Rally begins 3 January.

Share
Avatar photo
3653 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Dakar Rally navigator and adventurer Jean-Luc Leran dies at 75

By
1 Mins read
Jean-Luc Léran, who explored the Sahara for nearly 5 decades and finished 8th in the 1991 Paris–Dakar Rally, passed away last Saturday at the age of 75.
Dakar

Nandu Jubany returning to Dakar Rally in 2025

By
2 Mins read
Nandu Jubany, a Michelin Star-awarded chef, plans to race the Dakar Rally in 2025 with MD Rallye Sport.
Dakar

2025 Dakar Classic expands eligible vehicles to 2005

By
5 Mins read
The Dakar Classic will increase its list of participating vehicles for 2025. After the first 4 editions limited racers to cars/trucks built before 1999, those from 2000–2005 may now also take part.