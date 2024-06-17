Nicklas Nielsen: “It really is a dream come true.”

Ferrari AF Corse driver Nicklas Nielsen has described winning the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans as a “dream come true.” The Danish driver secured victory for the #50 Ferrari 499P, along with teammates Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco in an utterly gripping race. The 2023 winning #51 Ferrari finished third, making it a double podium for the legendary Italian team.

The two Ferraris qualified on the second row of the grid and looked competitive from the off. Nielsen took the lead from the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport car on the first lap and the team made their presence felt at the front of the pack for the majority of the race. During the night, they fell back a little and battled with the #2 Cadillac Racing car. After an immense 4.5 hour safety car period due to rain, the battle resumed in the morning, the #50 car continuing to fight for the lead against the Cadillac. The American car dropped off with a few hours to go, leaving a tantalising dogfight between Ferrari and Toyota.

The podium featuring the two Ferrari AF Corse crews and the drivers of the #7 Toyota who pushed them all the way. Credit: Ferrari Media Center

The final couple of hours will go down in Le Mans history as one of the most tense and exhilarating finishes to a race. Rain threatened to intervene once again, falling heavily on certain parts of the track. The #51 was involved in a tangle with the #8 Toyota, dropping the Toyota out of contention and handing the #51 car a 5 second penalty at its next pit stop. Meanwhile, door issues threatened to derail the #50’s efforts. When instructed to pit to repair it, a simple fix was completed at the same time as a fuel stop, shuffling the car back to the front and handing them the advantage.

Nielsen was cool, calm, and collected, nursing the car home with barely any energy left in the tank, pushed all the way by the #7 Toyota which, after 24 hours of racing, finished just 14 seconds behind the winner. The win means that the team have achieved glory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, the first time the same manufacturer has won both races in a single year since Alfa Romeo in 1934.

Nielsen nurses the #50 Ferrari across the line. Credit: Javier Jimenez / DPPI

“The last lap was very long, impossible to imagine. I worried about avoiding any risks and getting to the finish line as quickly as possible” Nielsen explained after the race. “The victory seemed very difficult for part of the race, even at the end, when we had a problem with the door. But then everything went well. I’m speechless. I’m very proud of everyone.“

Nielsen was the hero who brought it home, but Fuoco was arguably the most impressive driver in the squad. His pace was consistently rapid and helped the car back up the ranks whenever it fell down. “I think we deserve this victory. It’s been a long wait since last year, so we can enjoy it thoroughly” the Italian enthused. “The result is even better because we finished on the podium with the #51. The atmosphere here is always incredible, starting on the test day when you meet the fans with Ferrari flags. These aspects also provide extra motivation to give your best.” Referring to the record 329,000 fans who attended the race in hideous conditions, he said “even during the race, at night, with the rain, it was lovely to see a big turnout from the public along the track, in the stands. It’s incredible how much passion you can experience. No words can capture this moment.”

The tension was almost too much for Molina and Fuoco. Credit: Charly Lopez / DPPI

“Once again, the Ferrari was the best car at Le Mans” #51 driver Alessandro Pier Guidi enthused. “We’ve shown how extraordinary this car is every time we’ve come here. I want to congratulate my teammates: they did an extraordinary job. Our race was tough, but we got on the podium in the end, so having two Ferraris on the podium is fantastic. In the same way, it’s extraordinary to win two years in a row.”

Britain’s James Calado was equally pleased for his fellow teammates. “I’m extremely happy for Ferrari because they got another win at Le Mans for the second year in a row. It’s a fantastic result for the team. I’m very proud of the entire team and, obviously, of the #50 guys. They deserved this victory; they have been performing and focused throughout this week.” Reflecting on his own performance, he said “from our point of view, it was a tough race. However, we are talking about a podium, which is still an excellent result. A first and a third place for Ferrari is not a bad way to end a day at Le Mans.“

The team celebrate their remarkable win on the podium. Credit: Ferrari Media Center

For the team, the weekend was invaluable for bringing points to their 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign. As a 24 hour race, double points were on offer, catapulting Ferrari to second in the manufacturers championship, just 9 points behind the previously all-conquering Porsche. In the drivers’ standings, the #50 crew are now also 9 points behind the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers, who finished 4th at Le Mans, their lowest finish of the year so far.

All eyes now turn to Brazil for the next round of the championship, the 6 Hours of São Paulo on 14 July, where Ferrari will need to prove their success at Le Mans is no fluke.