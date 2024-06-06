Stunt rider Adam Peschel targeting 2025 Dakar Rally

Adam “Special” Peschel knows how to put on a show as one of the top motorcycle stunt riders in Europe, but can those skills translate to rally raid? During the 2025 Dakar Rally presentation in Prague, Peschel and Fesh Fesh Team announced he will aim to make his Dakar début next year, riding a Husqvarna 450 Rally in the Rally2 category.

His stunt riding career began as a fifteen-year old in 2005. After recording three consecutive runner-up finishes in the Czech stunt riding championship from 2012 to 2014, he decided to go full time in the profession in 2014 and oversees the Kaskadérská Moto Show, which has performed across Europe and in countries like CHina and Brazil. Peschel founded the first stunt school in the Czech Republic in 2012. He has also worked as a stuntman for television series like The Lazarus Project and Constellation.

Outside of stunt work, he is a motorcycle instructor who leads the Motofitness programme and a driving teacher at Brno Circuit.

Peschel is no stranger to Fesh Fesh Team or the Dakar. In 2023, he accompanied one of the team’s assistance vehicles supporting the Tatra Jamal of Tomáš Vrátný, who finished ninth in the Truck category.

“Stuntriding is about motivation and hard work. I’ve been doing it for twenty years and even though I spend most of my time on a road bike on roads or circuits, the off-road Dakar Rally in the motorcycle category has always fascinated me with its demands on riding, physical and mental endurance and I wanted to try it,” Peschel stated. “In 2023, I completed the Dakar together with Tomáš Vrátný as the driver of one of his support vehicles, to see how it actually works on the rally, and that convinced me that I should also try the Dakar Rally as a driver. I devoted 2023 to preparing the bike. This year, I am training; I plan to compete in rallies in Romania and Morocco, and I believe that I will be at the start of the prologue in Bisha, Saudi Arabia on 3 January 2025.”

Registration for the race opened in May and runs through September, though the Amaury Sport Organisation will begin selecting riders on 15 July. To bolster one’s chances of being accepted, they would have to enter rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship or other similar rallies and perform well. Peschel plans to race in Romania and Morocco, the latter of which includes the W2RC’s Rallye du Maroc.

“I’m glad that Adam has decided to go for it and that we can provide him with the support and management,” Vrátný added. “Adam is an incredibly hard worker, a huge worker and a heartthrob. Even though bikers have a completely different regimen at Dakar than truckers, I think this collaboration will work. He still has a lot of work to do this year, especially riding, and I firmly believe that he will be able to get to the start of the Dakar Rally.”