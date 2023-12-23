43 drivers, 37 riders signed up for 2024 W2RC

Eighty teams will duke it out across six classes for the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship, forty-three of which comprise the FIA categories while the other thirty-seven are in the FIM.
Twenty cars will vie for the Ultimate (formerly T1) title headlined by twice reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, now at Prodrive. Al-Attiyah’s departure means Toyota’s W2RC leader is Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who finished runner-up to Al-Attiyah in 2023, and fellow Hilux driver Juan Cruz Yacopini who placed third. Toyota Gazoo Racing, the defending manufacturer’s champion, will now be represented by Seth Quintero and Lucas Moraes.
Team Audi Sport has also committed to the manufacturer’s title fight with a triumvirate of Mattias Ekström, Stéphane Peterhansel, and Carlos Sainz. With their final season under their current contract set to begin, they hope to go out on top should they ultimately not renew at season’s end. X-raid Team will pitch two Minis piloted by reigning FIA European Baja Cup champion Krzysztof Hołowczyc and Ultimate newcomer Pau Navarro.
Al-Attiyah’s new team-mate and 2022 runner-up Sébastien Loeb, along with his Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, are notably missing from the picture. Loeb has not announced his other plans for 2024 while Prodrive plans to transition to Dacia with Loeb and Al-Attiyah in 2025. Even if they do not sign up for the championship, they will at least take part in the Dakar Rally while Al-Attiyah still has other registered Prodrive allies in Cristian and Marcos Baumgart of X Rally Team.
As he moves to Ultimate, Quintero leaves behind a twelve-person toss-up for the Challenger (formerly T3) title. His fellow Americans Mitch Guthrie and Austin Jones hope to finally claim the championship after losing to Quintero at the final round in 2023. However, they face stiff competition from SSV (T4) graduates Rokas Baciuška and the Goczał family; Baciuška is the twice defending T4 champion, while Eryk Goczał won the Dakar Rally in his début in 2023 and his father Marek Goczał won in the family’s maiden T3 race in Morocco.
João Ferreira figures to be the favourite in SSV as the former T3 driver won his first start in the class at Morocco. Most of the eleven SSV entrants like Ferreira are in Can-Am Mavericks, though Michele Cinotto is in a Polaris RZR Pro R.
RallyGP, the top flight of bike racing, has ten riders registered for points. However, champion Luciano Benavides does not appear to be one of them nor is his brother and reigning Dakar winner Kevin Benavides; the former will still race with #1 in 2024. Neither Red Bull factory team at GasGas or KTM have signed up either, which excludes W2RC runner-up Toby Price, Matthias Walkner (out for Dakar due to injury), Sam Sunderland, and Daniel Sanders.
On the other hand, Monster Energy-sponsored riders comprise the entire RallyGP W2RC field via the six members of Monster Energy Honda Rally Team and four from Hero MotoSports. Tosha Schareina will now race for the title after an impressive 2023 as a Honda privateer.
Seventeen riders make up the Rally2 class headlined by 2023 winner Romain Dumontier. Tobias Ebster, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victor, is the only rider of those signed up to compete solo without a team as part of the Malle Moto subcategory.
All ten Quad riders entered at Dakar, including last year’s champion Laisvydas Kancius, have signed up for the championship.
Registration for the championship closed on 13 December, though one does not have to be a points-eligible competitor to run a W2RC round. The five-race 2024 season begins with the Dakar Rally on 5 January.
FIA
Ultimate (T1)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Mathieu Baumel
|Nasser Racing
|Prodrive Hunter
|T1+
|201
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|202
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|Édouard Boulanger
|Team Audi Sport
|Audi RS Q e-tron E2
|T1.U
|204
|Carlos Sainz
|Lucas Cruz
|Team Audi Sport
|Audi RS Q e-tron E2
|T1.U
|205
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveiras
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|206
|Lucas Moraes
|Armand Monleón
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|T1+
|207
|Mattias Ekström
|Emil Bergkvist
|Team Audi Sport
|Audi RS Q e-tron E2
|T1.U
|208
|Martin Prokop
|Viktor Chytka
|ORLEN Jipocar Team
|Ford Raptor
|T1+
|211
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Alex Winocq
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|215
|Denis Krotov
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|216
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|T1+
|217
|Krzysztof Hołowczyc
|Łukasz Kurzeja
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
|T1+
|221
|Guillaume de Mévius
|Xavier Panseri
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|226
|Saood Variawa
|François Cazalet
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|T1+
|229
|Lionel Baud
|Lucie Baud
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1+
|230
|Pau Navarro
|Gonçalo Reis
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
|T1+
|239
|Aliyyah Koloc
|Sébastien Delaunay
|Buggyra ZM Racing
|Red-Lined REVO
|T1+
|241
|Jean-Lul Ceccaldi
|Thomas Gaidella
|JLC Racing
|MD Optimus
|T1.2
|242
|Marcos Baumgart
|Kleber Kincea
|X Rally Team
|Prodrive Hunter
|T1+
|245
|Cristian Baumgart
|Alberto Andreotti
|X Rally Team
|Prodrive Hunter
|T+
Challenger (T3)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|300
|Rokas Baciuška
|Oriol Vidal
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|302
|Eryk Goczał
|Oriol Mena
|EnergyLandia Rally Team
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|303
|Mitch Guthrie
|Kellon Walch
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|304
|Marek Goczał
|Maciej Marton
|EnergyLandia Rally Team
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|305
|Austin Jones
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|308
|David Zille
|Sebastian Cesana
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|310
|Michał Goczał
|Szymon Gospodarczyk
|EnergyLandia Rally Team
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|312
|Nicolás Cavigliasso
|Valentina Pertegarini
|Wevers Sport
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|315
|Ricardo Porém
|Augusto Sanz
|MMP Compétition
|MMP Can-Am T3
|317
|Mário Franco
|Daniel Jordão
|Franco Sport
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|318
|Marcelo Gastaldi
|Carlos Sachs
|BBR Motorsport
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
|329
|Dania Akeel
|Stéphane Duple
|Wevers Sport
|MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
SSV (T4)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|400
|João Ferreira
|Filipe Palmeiro
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|404
|Claude Fournier
|Serge Gounon
|BBR Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|406
|Rebecca Busi
|Sergio Lafuente
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|407
|Eduard Pons
|Jaume Betriu
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|408
|Yasir Seaidan
|Adrien Metge
|MMP Compétition
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|409
|Sebastián Guayasamín
|Fernando Matias Acosta
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|410
|Michele Cinotto
|Alberto Bertoldi
|Xtremeplus
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|414
|Cristiano de Sousa Batista
|Fausto Mota
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|419
|Sara Price
|Jeremy Gray
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|440
|André Thewessen
|Dmytro Tsyro
|ATS Rally
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|442
|Enrico Gaspari
|Aku Facundo Jaton
|TH-Trucks Team
|Polaris RZR Pro R
FIM
RallyGP
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|9
|Ricky Brabec
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|10
|Skyler Howes
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|11
|José Ignacio Cornejo
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450
|14
|Sebastian Bühler
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|27
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|42
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|46
|Ross Branch
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|68
|Tosha Schareina
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|88
|Joan Barreda
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
Rally2
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|16
|Romain Dumontier
|Team Dumontier Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|17
|Paolo Lucci
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|18
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|22
|Michael Docherty
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|24
|Toni Mulec
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|26
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|DUUST Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|28
|Mathieu Dovèze
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|33
|Jan Brabec
|Strojrent Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|41
|Diego Llanos
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|51
|Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil
|Melilla Ciudad del Deporte
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|59
|Francisco Arredondo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|73
|Charan Moore
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|76
|Jean-Loup Lepan
|DUUST Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|86
|Charlie Herbst
|Team All Tracks
|GasGas 450 Rally Replica
|96
|Tobias Ebster
|Kini Rally Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|113
|Sebastián Urquía
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|124
|Kerim Fitz-Gerald
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
Italics – Veteran Trophy
Underscore – Malle Moto
Quad
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Quad
|170
|Laisvydas Kancius
|Story Racing SRO
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|171
|Juraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|172
|Alexandre Giroud
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|173
|Francisco Moreno
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|174
|Manuel Andújar
|7240 Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|175
|Antanas Kanopkinas
|CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team
|CFMOTO CFORCE 1000
|176
|Toni Vingut
|Visit Sant Antoni – Ibiza
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|177
|Marcelo Medeiros
|Taguatur Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|178
|Samuel Desbuisson
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|179
|Hani Al-Noumesi
|Hani Al-Noumesi
|Yamaha Raptor 700