43 drivers, 37 riders signed up for 2024 W2RC

Eighty teams will duke it out across six classes for the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship, forty-three of which comprise the FIA categories while the other thirty-seven are in the FIM.

Twenty cars will vie for the Ultimate (formerly T1) title headlined by twice reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, now at Prodrive. Al-Attiyah’s departure means Toyota’s W2RC leader is Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who finished runner-up to Al-Attiyah in 2023, and fellow Hilux driver Juan Cruz Yacopini who placed third. Toyota Gazoo Racing, the defending manufacturer’s champion, will now be represented by Seth Quintero and Lucas Moraes.

Team Audi Sport has also committed to the manufacturer’s title fight with a triumvirate of Mattias Ekström, Stéphane Peterhansel, and Carlos Sainz. With their final season under their current contract set to begin, they hope to go out on top should they ultimately not renew at season’s end. X-raid Team will pitch two Minis piloted by reigning FIA European Baja Cup champion Krzysztof Hołowczyc and Ultimate newcomer Pau Navarro.

Al-Attiyah’s new team-mate and 2022 runner-up Sébastien Loeb, along with his Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, are notably missing from the picture. Loeb has not announced his other plans for 2024 while Prodrive plans to transition to Dacia with Loeb and Al-Attiyah in 2025. Even if they do not sign up for the championship, they will at least take part in the Dakar Rally while Al-Attiyah still has other registered Prodrive allies in Cristian and Marcos Baumgart of X Rally Team.

As he moves to Ultimate, Quintero leaves behind a twelve-person toss-up for the Challenger (formerly T3) title. His fellow Americans Mitch Guthrie and Austin Jones hope to finally claim the championship after losing to Quintero at the final round in 2023. However, they face stiff competition from SSV (T4) graduates Rokas Baciuška and the Goczał family; Baciuška is the twice defending T4 champion, while Eryk Goczał won the Dakar Rally in his début in 2023 and his father Marek Goczał won in the family’s maiden T3 race in Morocco.

João Ferreira figures to be the favourite in SSV as the former T3 driver won his first start in the class at Morocco. Most of the eleven SSV entrants like Ferreira are in Can-Am Mavericks, though Michele Cinotto is in a Polaris RZR Pro R.

RallyGP, the top flight of bike racing, has ten riders registered for points. However, champion Luciano Benavides does not appear to be one of them nor is his brother and reigning Dakar winner Kevin Benavides; the former will still race with #1 in 2024. Neither Red Bull factory team at GasGas or KTM have signed up either, which excludes W2RC runner-up Toby Price, Matthias Walkner (out for Dakar due to injury), Sam Sunderland, and Daniel Sanders.

On the other hand, Monster Energy-sponsored riders comprise the entire RallyGP W2RC field via the six members of Monster Energy Honda Rally Team and four from Hero MotoSports. Tosha Schareina will now race for the title after an impressive 2023 as a Honda privateer.

Seventeen riders make up the Rally2 class headlined by 2023 winner Romain Dumontier. Tobias Ebster, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victor, is the only rider of those signed up to compete solo without a team as part of the Malle Moto subcategory.

All ten Quad riders entered at Dakar, including last year’s champion Laisvydas Kancius, have signed up for the championship.

Registration for the championship closed on 13 December, though one does not have to be a points-eligible competitor to run a W2RC round. The five-race 2024 season begins with the Dakar Rally on 5 January.

FIA

Ultimate (T1)

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 202 Stéphane Peterhansel Édouard Boulanger Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 204 Carlos Sainz Lucas Cruz Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 205 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 206 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 207 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 208 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Jipocar Team Ford Raptor T1+ 211 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 215 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 216 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 217 Krzysztof Hołowczyc Łukasz Kurzeja X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 221 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 226 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 229 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 230 Pau Navarro Gonçalo Reis X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 239 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing Red-Lined REVO T1+ 241 Jean-Lul Ceccaldi Thomas Gaidella JLC Racing MD Optimus T1.2 242 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Kincea X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T1+ 245 Cristian Baumgart Alberto Andreotti X Rally Team Prodrive Hunter T+

Challenger (T3)

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 302 Eryk Goczał Oriol Mena EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 303 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 304 Marek Goczał Maciej Marton EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 305 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 308 David Zille Sebastian Cesana South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 310 Michał Goczał Szymon Gospodarczyk EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 312 Nicolás Cavigliasso Valentina Pertegarini Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 315 Ricardo Porém Augusto Sanz MMP Compétition MMP Can-Am T3 317 Mário Franco Daniel Jordão Franco Sport Yamaha YXZ1000R 318 Marcelo Gastaldi Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 329 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duple Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max

SSV (T4)

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 404 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon BBR Motorsport Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 406 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 407 Eduard Pons Jaume Betriu South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 408 Yasir Seaidan Adrien Metge MMP Compétition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 409 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Matias Acosta FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 410 Michele Cinotto Alberto Bertoldi Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R 414 Cristiano de Sousa Batista Fausto Mota South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 419 Sara Price Jeremy Gray South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 440 André Thewessen Dmytro Tsyro ATS Rally Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 442 Enrico Gaspari Aku Facundo Jaton TH-Trucks Team Polaris RZR Pro R

FIM

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 9 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 10 Skyler Howes Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 11 José Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 27 Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 46 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 68 Tosha Schareina Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 88 Joan Barreda Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 16 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 17 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 22 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 24 Toni Mulec BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 28 Mathieu Dovèze BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 33 Jan Brabec Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 41 Diego Llanos Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 51 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil Melilla Ciudad del Deporte Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 59 Francisco Arredondo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 73 Charan Moore HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 86 Charlie Herbst Team All Tracks GasGas 450 Rally Replica 96 Tobias Ebster Kini Rally Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 113 Sebastián Urquía Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 124 Kerim Fitz-Gerald BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

Underscore – Malle Moto

Quad