2024 Rallye du Maroc: Route distance tweaked down to 2,468 km

The 2024 Rallye du Maroc will be slightly shorter than the original route announced in June, pared down by twenty-four kilometres down to 2,468 km total with 1,512 km in Selective Sections.

Most of the changes to the Selective Sections are relatively superficial, with the Prologue and second stage being just one km shorter in timed sectors than they were originally planned. Stages #1, #3, #4, and #5 have the same SS lengths.

On the other hand, the distances for the liaisons to and from the timed stages see more modification. The most prominent, although still miniscule in the grand scheme of things, is the last stage as competitors will travel across 102 kilometres rather than the original 115. Likewise, the Prologue’s road section is 49 km rather than 57, while Stage #3’s is three km longer.

Otherwise, everything else including the locations stay untouched. The rally starts in Marrakesh before travelling to Zagora and subsequently finishing along the Algerian border in Mengoub.

Even with the reduction, the 2024 route is still longer than 2023‘s 1,470 km in Selective Sections.

The RdM will be the fifth and final round of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship. Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Toby Price are the defending winners.

Revised 2024 Rallye du Maroc route