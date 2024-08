Bialkowski sweeps Baja Poland on home soil

Tomasz Białkowski has been enjoying a solid season outside his Polish home soil, but you knew he was going to step it up when the FIA World Baja Cup came knocking for the Baja Poland. Białkowski won the Prologue and all four Selective Sections for a convincing victory in the SSV class and a top-ten finish among all FIA entries regardless of category.

Despite snags like tyre punctures, Białkowski wiped the floor in SSV. He beat SSV points leader Fernando Álvarez by five minutes on the first day of racing before holding off Alexander Toril and Álvarez on the second by just twenty-eight seconds and a minute and a half, respectively.

Toril was eventually dropped to the bottom of the order with a four-hour, thirty-second time penalty. His crew replaced a damaged driveshaft shortly after refuelling at the end of SS2, which is forbidden as the refuel and neutralisation zones fall under parc fermé. Toril and his brother Miguel were also fined €250 because a team member recorded themselves refuelling both cars while wearing just a T-shirt and shorts.

Białkowski was not the only sweeper of the race as João Ferreira did the same in Ultimate. He led a Mini JCW Rally Plus 1–2 finish ahead of Michał Małuszyński, a year after Krzysztof Hołowczyc scored the T1+ vehicle’s maiden triumph at the 2023 Baja Poland. Hołowczyc, racing a BMW X3, was unable to defend his win due to an engine failure. Yazeed Al-Rajhi also exited because of a new yet defective factory differential.

The Challenger of Ghislain de Mévius finished third behind Ferreira and Małuszyński.

Besides being the fourth round of the World Baja Cup, the race was also part of the Polish Cross-Country Rally Championship (Rajdowe Mistrzostwa Polski Samochodów Terenowych) where Małuszyński was the fastest among points-eligible competitors ahead of Maciej Giemza‘s SSV. Białkowski was eighth overall in the RMPST results and fourth in SSV.

Martin Koloc finished tenth in RMPST and fifth in Ultimate, running his second career cross-country rally under safer conditions than his début at the Hungarian Baja in early August. His Buggyra ZM Racing also brought trucks for Martin Šoltys and Karel Posledni, who respectively won and finished third in class. Poslední, a longtime crew member for Buggyra, was running his first cross-country race.

“It was a fantastic stress test for us and our car,” said Koloc, who was racing the Red-Lined REVO T1+ while his daughter Aliyyah continues to recover from surgery. “We accelerated steadily throughout the weekend and I don’t think we even made too many mistakes.

“I am very pleased that we are continuously improving the car. Plus, I have great people around me who don’t mind sacrificing their time and who are putting in so much effort to push the car forward. We want to become a competitive rival to the biggest car companies in the world in the long term which is not easy. Established and successful giants like Toyota and Ford are a big challenge. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Tomáš Vrátný joined the Buggyra Tatras on the RMPST truck podium in the maiden race for the new Tatra FF7 truck.

Mikołaj Krysik, the latest Quad rider to migrate to an SSV, finished thirteenth in RMPST after an up and down race. He had lost a half shaft and broke his steering rod at the end of the first day, leaving him coming back to base with just three sturdy wheels, followed by a bent right axle shaft the next day. Nevertheless, he was eighth in SSV in his first time out.

The second day took place on the military training ground of Colonel Franciszek Sadowski Land Forces Training Centre. Perhaps a little too fittingly for the setting, the start of the third leg was delayed after a land mine was reportedly found near the course.

Overall results

FIA

Ultimate

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 201 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 3:44:12.1 Leader 2 2 204 Michał Małuszyński* Julita Małuszyńska Michał Małuszyński Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 3:47:05.9 + 2:53.8 3 4 203 Włodzimierz Grajek* Michał Goleniewski Grajek Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1+ 3:59:00.2 + 14:48.1 4 5 206 Miroslav Zapletal Marek Sýkora Offroadsport Ford F-150 T1+ 4:00:45.4 + 16:33.3 5 7 205 Martin Kaczmarski Armand Monleón Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 4:01:03.0 + 16:50.9 6 15 211 Magdalena Zajac Błażej Czekan Proxcars TME Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 4:29:18.7 + 45:06.6 7 19 210 Vincent Vroninks* Dave Berghmans Vincent Vroninks Nissan Red-Lined Navara VK56 T1.1 4:43:50.6 + 59:38.5 8 20 209 Tomasz Baranowski* Konrad Dudziński Finarto Racing Toyota Hilux T1.1 4:45:28.9 + 1:01:16.8 DNF DNF 200 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ DNF N/A DNF DNF 202 Krzysztof Hołowczyc Łukasz Kurzeja Fosfopower BMW X3 T1.1 DNF N/A * – Not competing for FIA World Baja Cup points

Challenger

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 3 300 Ghislain de Mévius Johan Jalet GRallyTeam GRally OT3 3:57:04.4 Leader 2 6 302 Eduard Pons Jaume Betriu Past-Racing Taurus T3 Max 4:00:48.9 + 3:44.5 3 8 305 Hans Weijs* Mark Salomons Arcane Racing Arcane T3 4:01:13.5 + 4:09.1 4 9 304 Alexandre Pinto* Bernardo Oliveira Alexandre Pinto Can-Am Maverick X3 4:06:58.1 + 9:53.9 5 13 301 Diego Martinez Sergio Lafuente South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 4:29:10.8 + 32:06.4 6 15 303 Khalid Aljafla Andrei Rudnitski Aljafla Racing Taurus T3 Max 4:29:53.5 + 32:49.1 7 17 307 Mark Mustermann* Michael Zajc Mark Mustermann Can-Am Maverick X3 4:35:48.5 + 38:44.1 8 22 306 Vic Flip* Gerhard Schmiedberger Vic Flip Can-Am Maverick X3 5:06:38.4 + 1:09:34.0 9 23 308 Richard Aczel* Wouter Rosegaard Arcane Racing Arcane T3 5:58:43.3 + 2:01:38.9

SSV

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 10 405 Tomasz Białkowski* Dariusz Baśkiewicz Kamena Rally Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 4:08:47.7 Leader 2 11 400 Fernando Álvarez Xavier Panseri South Racing Cam-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 4:14:41.9 + 5:54.2 3 12 401 Miguel Toril Rosa Romero Font Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 4:27:05.7 + 18:18.0 4 16 404 Amerigo Ventura Erika Mingozzi Quaddy Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R 4:34:41.2 + 25:53.9 5 20 403 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon Claude Fournier Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 4:52:07.6 + 43:19.9 6 21 406 Ibrahim Almuhna Obaid Ali Hassan Almuhna Racers Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 4:59:38.1 + 50:50.4 7 24 402 Alexander Toril Pedro Gabril Lopez Chaves Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 6:58:16.4 + 2:49:28.9

RMPST