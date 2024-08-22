Dakar

Sonora RtD winner Francisco Alvarez set for Dakar Rally debut in 2025

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

Francisco Álvarez has pencilled in his Dakar Rally début for 2025, finally making use of the free registration he earned for winning the Road to Dakar at the 2023 Sonora Rally in Mexico.

Alvarez beat sixteen other riders at Sonora last year for the bike Road to Dakar ticket, which waived him of application fees for either the 2024 or 2025 Dakar Rally. He elected to skip the 2024 edition, explaining in January that it “gives me one year to prepare better and acquire the resources.

“Running the Dakar is not easy at all. It is something very difficult in many aspects in terms of preparation, physically too, learning to navigate, and apart from that, getting the resources in a country like Colombia where we have a small motorcycle culture.

“We have all of 2024 to do these and be able to take a competitive project to the Dakar in 2025 and achieve something similar to what we did in Sonora.”

Álvarez primarily competes in enduro, winning the Latin American championship in 2020 followed by the Colombian national title two years later in 2022. His achievements have allowed him to represent Colombia at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro, earning two silver medals and a bronze. He is also a multi-time national champion in motocross.

Sonora was part of the World Rally-Raid Championship like the Dakar in 2023. Although no longer on the schedule, it is still a Road to Dakar event for 2024 and awards the same number of qualifying points as other W2RC events.

The 2025 Dakar Rally is scheduled for 3–17 January.

Share
Avatar photo
3819 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
DakarInterviews

INTERVIEW: Willem Avenant aims to have "the best time of my life" at first Dakar Rally

By
19 Mins read
The Checkered Flag sat down with Willem Avenant to discuss his Dakar Rally début in 2025, including the journey to qualify and his Decoding Dakar series to make the road a little easier for aspirants.
24 Hours of Le MansDakarFilms

Alain Delon, Dakar Rally sponsor and Le Mans starter, dies at 88

By
1 Mins read
Alain Delon, who died Sunday, was the first actor to start the 24 Hour of Le Mans and even sponsored cars there and Paris–Dakar Rally through his perfume line.
Dakar

TRANSCRIPT: TCF Interview with Brock Heger

By
10 Mins read
The full transcript of The Checkered Flag’s interview with 2025 Dakar Rally-bound Polaris driver Brock Heger.