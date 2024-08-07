Unlimited Off-Road Racing creates Reno 600 for 2025

Unlimited Off-Road Racing will expand to four rounds in 2025 with the introduction of the Reno 600.

Located in northwestern Nevada, Reno is the site of the finish for Best In The Desert’s Vegas to Reno set to take place later in August. The now defunct Wild West Motorsports Park short course track, which hosted the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, was also located just outside the city.

At 600 miles, it is by far the longest race of the four and among a handful of new long-distance desert races in Nevada for 2025 alongside BITD’s Nevada 1000 Invitational and the Battle Born 1000 put on by the Legacy Racing Association and Valley Off Road Racing Association. The series intends for it to be a single loop event, though details such as a specific date were not immediately disclosed beyond it taking place in late spring after the Parker 400 and Mint 400.

“We are incredibly excited about the 2025 season,” commented series CEO and co-owner Matt Martelli of the Martelli Brothers. “With the addition of the Reno 600 and the return of our staple events, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for both our competitors and fans. Each race offers a unique challenge, and we can’t wait to see the off-road racing community come together to celebrate the sport we love.”

The season begins with the Parker 400 in Arizona, which returned in 2024 under Martelli sanction after taking over from BITD. Parker replaced King of the Hammers on the calendar for 2024. Cole Potts and Larry Heidler respectively won the Unlimited and Limited Races in January.

Two months later, the iconic Mint 400 in Las Vegas will take place. Adam Householder and Ronnie Anderson claimed the latest edition.

The California 300 was formed by the Martellis in 2022 and will round out the season in October. Householder and Brayden Baker scored the victories in 2023. The 2024 race will be on 2–6 October.

Drivers must run every race in order to be eligible for the championship. Finishing Parker awards 35 points while doing so at the Mint and California earns 45, then additional points are doled out based on finish with the winner earning 100, second getting 95, third earning 91, fourth and fifth respectively netting 88 and 86, and onwards getting one fewer point descending.

The championship started in 2023 exclusively for trucks before expanding to include bikes and UTVs.

“Next year’s UNLTD race schedule is the result of more than a year of dedicated planning to enhance our events for racers, sponsors, and fans alike,” added brother and COO Josh Martelli. “For the past four years, we have been focused on creating the leading desert off-road race league in North America. Our passion for the sport is what drives us to set and maintain the highest standards in this industry. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support by our racers and sponsors and can’t wait to kick off the season with the return of the Parker 400.”

