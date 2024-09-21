383 cars entered for 2024 Tour de Corse Historique

Nearly 400 vintage cars will make up the grid for the 24th edition of the Tour de Corse Historique in October.

Vehicles must be built between 1945 and 1990. 223 are entered under the Historic Racing Cars (VHC) category, which meets FIA regulation. While 1990 is the latest permitted, the regulations also permit touring cars as late as 1996 if they are street legal in France. VHC cars race under traditional rally, or Competition, rules.

159 are Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles (VHRS), which as the name suggests partake in regularity-based racing. As such, the class is split into high, intermediate, moderate, and low subdivisions based on engine size.

Five are Legends, which also follows a regularity-style format.

VHC cars will begin the rally on a different route from VHRS and Legends. On the first day, the former will kick off from Conca to Favone on an 8.1-kilometre course followed by Kamiesch to Col de Bavella; meanwhile, VHRS and Legends travel from Sorbollano to Zoza and from Gualdaricciu to Col de Pelza. The first day for VHC is primarily along the coast before climbing the Col de Bavella mountain, while VHRS and Legends are already at higher altitudes as they go through forests.

The categories will meet up and continue the rest of the rally together from the second leg onwards.

The 2024 race is themed around the Lancia Rally 037, which won the 1983 manufacturers’ title in the World Rally Championship. Four such Lancias are entered with Nicolas Leroy-Fleuriot, Bernard Revest, Ville Silvasti, and Robert Simonetti. One 037, with chassis number 301, that won the 1983 Rallye Sanremo will be on display.

Ex-Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, who has been dabbling in rally since 2022, will make his historic rally début in a Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR. Philippe Gache, who has raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, and Dakar Rally, will drive a 911 as well. American rally legend John Buffum is entered in a Ford Escort RS2000 that he is sharing with James Blakemore.

Dakar veteran Bruno Saby is racing a Subaru Legacy based on the one driven by Colin McRae and Ari Vatanen.

Patrizio Bertelli, one of the Legends entries, is driving a Porsche 550 Spyder once commissioned by Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito.

Held on the island of Corsica, the rally serves as a replacement of sorts for the Tour de Corse, a former World Rally Championship round until 2019.

“With no WRC event on the island for five years, it is the responsibility of the Tour de Corse Historique to keep alive ‘the rally with 10,000 turns,’ its roads, its drivers, and the cars that have made it legendary,” begins a statement from race organisers to the press. “This heritage is showcased on a partly new 1,000-kilometre route and in a field of 383 cars representing 35 brands—both active and defunct. This year, special tribute is paid to Lancia, with a focus on its iconic Group B model, the 037, of which four examples will be gathered.

“Proof of the ever-growing enthusiasm for the event, it took just twelve hours on 13 January to reach the registration limit. Among the expected competitors, some are coming from afar, such as American hero John Buffum (Ford Escort RS 2000) and former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen (Porsche 911 Carrera RS).

“Thanks to you, the media, each edition of the Tour de Corse Historique helps to spotlight this natural, cultural, mechanical, and human heritage across 198 countries. Thank you!”

Route

Schedule

Leg Start Finish Date 1 Porto-Vecchio Marina Porto-Vecchio Marina 8 October 2 Porto-Vecchio Marina Aéroport de Bastia Poretta, Lucciana 9 October 3 Aéroport de Bastia Poretta, Lucciana Citadella di Calvi 10 October 4 Citadella di Calvi Port de Propriano 11 October 5 Port de Propriano Porto-Vecchio Marina 12 October

Selective Sections

Stage Leg Start Finish Length 1 (VHC) 1 Conca Favone 8.1 km 1 (VHRS) 1 Sorbollano Zoza 11.5 km 2 (VHC) 2 Kamiesch Col de Bavella 18.8 km 2 (VHRS) 2 Gualdaricciu Col de Pelza 11.8 km 3 2 Ventiseri Serra di Fiumorbo 27.1 km 4 2 Tallone Pietra di Verde 41.9 km 5 2 Casalta Prunelli di Casacconi 26.0 km 6 3 Ponte-Leccia Poggio Gavignano 27.9 km 7 3 San Loenzo Tralonca 27. km 8 3 Pietralba Col de San Colombano 26.1 km 9 3 Pioggiola Speloncato 12.1 km 10 4 Notre Dame de la Serra Fango 27.9 km 11 4 Porto Évisa 14.8 km 12 4 Vico Pont d’Azzana 29.3 km 13 4 Col de Bellevalle Pont de Calzola 25.2 km 14 5 Santa-Maria-Figaniella Olmeto 23.2 km 15 5 Sollacaro Petreto-Bicchisano 16.5 km 16 5 Petreto-Bicchisano Aullène, Zérubia 27.3 km 17 5 L’Ospedale Palavese 10.3 km

Entry list

Historic Racing Cars

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 0A Jean-Louis Beulaygue Maurice Lega Lancia Delta 1 Alain Oreille Sylvie Oreille Porsche 911 Carrera 3L RS 2 Olivier Capanaccia Audrey Nesta BMW M3 3 Christophe Vaison Pascal Duffour Ford Sierra Cosworth 4×4 4 Bruno Saby Denis Giraudet Subaru Legacy 5 Philippe Gache Benjamin Mondiere Porsche 911 6 Christophe Casanova Dominique Corvi BMW M3 7 Jean-Baptiste Botti François-Xavier Buresi Porsche 911 SC Gr.4 8 Bertrand Fassio Jean-François De Montredon BMW M3 9 Jerome Mancini Jean-François Mancini BMW M3 10 Julien Saunier Frederique Vauclare Porsche 911 SC Gr.4 11 Richard Doux Antoine Paque BMW M3 12 Jean-Marc Bussolini Julien Bussolini Porsche 911 SC Gr.4 14 Maxime Rizzo Michel Di Lullo BMW M3 15 Pascal Ippoliti Mathieu Coutier Porsche 911 16 Karl Vandewoestyne Ulysse Poupard Ford Escort Mk2 17 Alexandre Vernazza Yohann Raffaelli BMW M3 18 Tom Pieri Fabien Cortes BMW M3 19 Valere Jaudinaud David Delabriere BMW M3 20 Louis Antonini Jonathan Lemaire Porsche 911 SC 21 Jean-Jacques Pietri Melanie Basso Ford Escort Mk2 22 Olivier Mousset Marc Begouaussel Porsche Nc 23 Michel Ducreux Ramona Formica BMW M3 24 Loic Panagiotis Caroline Goddi Porsche 964 C2 25 Mathieu Martinetti Virginie Maurel Subaru Legacy 26 Xavier Gaffory Olivier Santoriello Porsche 911 27 Dominique Lesourd Sebastien Chol BMW M3 28 Eddy Berard Florence Berard BMW M3 29 Alain Deveza Maxime Vilmot BMW M3 30 Jean-Claude Torre Patrice Cullieret Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR 31 Paul Lietaer NC 32 Patrick Melot Anthoni Mariani Renault R5 Turbo 33 Jos Verstappen Renaud Jamoul Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR 34 Ville Silvasti Risto Juhani Pietilainen Lancia Rally 037 35 Christian Chambord Marc Sevrin Porsche 911 SC 36 Grant Shand Rosa Shand Ford Escort Rs 37 Maurizio Elia Maurizio Barone Ford Escort Rs 38 Jean-Baptiste Borel Victor Vacher Ford Escort 39 Bruno Chaudet Karine Chaudet Porsche 911 SC 40 Bertrand Penlae Anne Penlae Porsche 911 SC 41 Jean-Michel Villot Patricia Bussolini Porsche 914/6 42 Richard Kolle Mickael Camilli Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR 43 Joel Royer Guy Mizael Porsche 911 SC 44 Olivier Dufour Christophe Sagne NC 45 Eric Duthoit Pascal Lopes Ford Escort Mk1 46 Dominique Frossard Alexis Grenier Renault R5 Turbo 47 Roberto Rimoldi Roberto Consiglio Porsche 911 SC Carrera 48 Bernard Revest Pierre-Jean Finidori Lancia 037 49 Nicolas Leroy-Fleuriot Eric Giner Lancia 037 50 Fabio Spirgi Gregory Gioannini Porsche 911 SC 51 Hugues Vandewoestyne BMW M3 E30 52 Robert Simonetti Celia Simonetti Lancia Rally 037 53 Frank Servais Konstantine Buxtorf Porsche 911 SC 54 Julien Texier Franck Berlamont Porsche 911 55 Raynald Hautot Romain Cuffel Ford Sierra Cosworth 4×4 56 Patrick Petit Prost Corinne Boine Ford 3.0 Rsr 57 Philippe Poggioli Lilian Cuer Porsche Mk2 58 Arnaud Gauduel Olivier Jollin Ford Escort Mk2 59 Patrick Bonnardel Anne-Marie Pomares Porsche 911 SC RS 60 Laurent Baffoun Margot Dupuy Renault R5 Turbo 61 Philippe Laurent Eva Laurent Porsche 911 SC RS 62 Jean-Luc Broussy Sylvie Broussy Ford Escort RS 63 Nicolas Jolidon Eric Von Kaenel BMW M3 64 Segolen Stephane Ruaud Citroën Visa 65 Christian Salmon Claudy Burlot Opel Ascona 400 66 Samuel Lostis Thierry Devaux Porsche 964 67 Philippe Tollemer Christelle Tollemer BMW M3 E30 68 Gilles Suzanne David Suzanne Renault R5 Turbo 69 Luisa Zumelli Giovanni Agnese Porsche 911 Carrera Rs 70 Thierry Bousquet Marc Jourdan Porsche 911 SC 71 Cyril Saint-Pol Remi Calonne Ford 72 Johan Allagnon Joanna Bouquillon Jidé 1600 73 Michel Mitieus Laurent Auboueix Renault R5 Turbo Maxi 74 Kevin Parsa Jean-Louis Hottelet BMW M3 75 Lionel Meunier Gilbert Dini BMW M3 76 Gilbert Casanova Francis Olari BMW 323i 77 Gilles Angevin Pauline Prat Porsche 911 SC 78 Alain Curty Jerome Pillot Peugeot 504 Coupe V6 79 Robin Leyssens Judicaël Vauville Porsche 911 SC 80 Antoine Papini Patrick Altana BMW 325i 81 Benoit Chavet Pascal Boyer BMW M3 82 Jeff Hebrard Clement Baronchelli BMW E30 M3 83 Tony Paverani Claudia Fantozzi Porsche Escort 84 Thomas Pellegrin Marc Bernardi Porsche 911 2.3 ST 85 François Michel Grosjean Pierre-Olivier Bugnot BMW M3 86 Tanguy Tailler Julien Jaime Porsche 3.0 RS 87 Adrien Mosca Anthony Gorguilo BMW M3 88 Patrick Fiault Henry Lenoir Porsche 911 89 Cesar Vandewoestyne BMW M3 90 Nicolas Torre Renault R5 Turbo 91 Ronny Montereau Pascal Bonnet Lancia Beta Monte Carlo 92 Gregory Hermelin Gregory Poitevin Ford Escort Mk1 93 Olivier Maury Cedric Secondi Ford Escort Mk1 2000 G2 94 Kim Gayer Tirso Gayer Porsche 911 SC 95 Herve Guignard Didier Meffre Renault A310 96 Pascal Delaporte Sandrine Delaporte Alpine A110 97 Augustin Cochin Christiane Nicolet Mercedes 350 SLC 98 Stephane Castelli Romain Pieretti Volkswagen Golf 99 Alain Armandoni Thomas Lanteri Porsche 911 100 Patrice Perche Alain Farlay Porsche 911 SC 101 Thierry Noyer Valentin Niedducesar BMW M3 102 Antoine Rizzo Fabien Craen Peugeot 309 GTi 16 103 Andreas Kunz Franck Macle Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 104 Jean-Paul Ducasse Filipe Da Silva BMW E30 323i 105 Christophe Barthe Didier Barthe Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 106 Eric Torrejon Julien Pelletier Porsche 914/6 107 Laurent Paulus Elisabeth Paulus Porsche 911 SC 108 Simon Barre Louis Douay Ford Escort Mk1 109 Charles-Henry Bouchet Hugo Bouchet Porsche 914 110 Federico Faggio Fornara Adolfo Francesco Porsche 111 Denis Clerc Dominique Valette Renault Alpine 112 Jean D’Aulan Margot D’aulan Porsche 914 113 Marc Augis Remy Levillain Lancia Delta 114 Pierre Adamski Christelle Maloron Peugeot 309 115 Patrick Baigneres Vincent Hirtz Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce 116 Philippe Lero Antony Lero Porsche 911 117 Pascal Perroud Pascal Serre Porsche 118 Thierry Mutte Claire Mutte Porsche 911 119 Fabio Lanni Giacomo Lanni Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 120 Jean-Claude Billot Pierre Ruffin Subaru Legacy 121 Theo Albertini Noel Molluso Renault R5 Turbo 122 Serge Cozzolino Pascale Legay Porsche 914 123 Arnaud Choquet Mathieu Mopar Ford Escort 124 Georges Jacques Laurence Gilliard Porsche 911 125 Jean-Christophe Ruin Olivier Varlez Porsche 911 126 Christophe Jacques Frans Verbeke Porsche 944 127 Joel Lafitte Frederic Hebert Porsche 911 SC 128 Jean-Louis Royer Bernard Ferro NC 129 Alain Triniane Porsche Nc 130 Olivier Berreur Emilie Tramont BMW M3 131 Michel Bartoli Patricia Ducroux Peugeot 205 Rallye 132 Philippe Galland Edith Peredes Triumph TR7 133 Serge Leuenberger Aurore Hugoniot Lancia Beta Montecarlo 134 Franck Libbrecht Dominique Delacour Volkswagen Golf GTI 135 Phillip Harris Alun Cook Ford Escort 136 Bruno Luc Frimval Ethan Luc Frimval BMW E30 323i 137 Nicolas Ariztegui David Alexandre Ariztegui Renault 4L 138 Jacques Thibon Stephane Prevot BMW M3 139 Nicolas Boisdron Nicolas Cren Volkswagen Cox 140 Luc Gentit Sebastien Vadot Porsche 911 SC 141 Joseph Murati Marina Arrii Subaru Legacy 142 Jean-Gabriel Godin François Prisset NC 143 Philippe Noyer Didier Lefaucheur Peugeot 205 Gti 144 Gregory Perrard Cesar Delbecque Peugeot 205 Rallye 145 Anto Pastinelli Theo Padovani BMW 325i 146 Arthur De Sousa Camille De Sousa BMW M3 147 Thierry Deffontaine Laurent Hupez BMW M3 148 Jean-Pierre Taddei Adam Georges BMW E30 149 Sylvain Tegoni Mathieu-Louis Passoni BMW 2002 150 Alexis Chapas Erwan Tufel Alpine A310 151 Patrick Duflot Julien Dubois Renault 11 Turbo 152 Alexandre Dubois Frederic Dubois Porsche 964 C2 153 Gauthier Gheysen Thierry Leon BMW M3 154 Jean Santerre Frederic Santerre Renault R5 Alpine 155 Jean-Michel Boyer Cyd Boyer Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 156 Patrice Larcher Nicolas Clavier Talbot Samba Rallye 157 Evangelos Andrea Farmakakis Giovanni Bernacchini Ford Escort RS Mk2 158 Giorgio Onori Massimo Perini Lancia Fulvia Sport Zagato 159 Gregory Desintobin Corentin Desintobin Peugeot 205 GTI 160 Jean-François Julien Thierry Morel Renault R5 Turbo 161 Laurent Giansanti Vincent Giansanti NC 162 Philippe Lefaure Ludovic Mounier Volkswagen Cox 1303S 163 Jean-Pierre Biggi Karine Bertrand Austin Mini Cooper S 164 Bernard Queyroix Françoise Queyroix Morris Mini Cooper S 165 Philippe Quiriere Alexandre Bekhtari Austin Mini Cooper S 166 Philippe Lecardonnel Marguerite Lecardonnel Morris Cooper S 167 Jean-Paul Burnier Patrick Alibaux Austin Cooper S 168 Pierre-Jean Reypin Christine Reypin Austin Mini Cooper 169 Jean-Pierre Gagick Emmanuel Hankard Alfa Romeo Coupe Sprint 170 Gregory Golliot Julien Joly BMW 323 E21 171 Mickael Palagi Bertrand Boutier BMW E30 323i 172 Thierry Girard Valerie Roustand BMW 635CSi 173 Jean-Marc Acquaviva Simon-Paul Savelli Porsche 911 174 Michel Taillebuis Pascale Taillebuis Lancia Delta Integrale 175 Christophe Bricout Eric Devemy Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 176 Marco Brunner Lucas Brunner Ford Mustang 177 Didier Dinh Joseph Soler Alfa Romeo Coupe Bertone 2000 GTV 178 Jean-Pierre Paolin Michel Bourgeat Alfa Romeo Coupe Sprint 179 Vincent Raynaud Anthony Boudon NC 180 Thierry Rogeon Bruno Millet Alpine A110 181 Philippe Santini Xavier Nanni BMW 325i 182 Thierry Guitton Mathieu Poussin BMW 2002 TI 183 Gilbert Giraud David Therry Renault R11 Turbo 184 Richard Malpass Ian Malpass Ford Mk2 185 Sylvain Tilliere Laurent Galbes Peugeot 205 GTi 1900 186 Pascal Vincent Axel Guilbert Ford Sierra Cosworth 187 Pierre-Yves Philippon Jean-François Barre Fiat 124 Coupe Abarth 188 Dominique Chaplet Arnaud Fleury NC 189 Laurent Eydoux Olivier Moutot Peugeot 205 Rallye 190 Rene Gattacceca Christophe Quinternet BMW E30 325i 191 Alain Costa Leo Cantallops Porsche 192 Carl Denglos Ludovic Denglos Porsche 911 193 Roland De Bargigli Michel Augutyniak Porsche 911 25 S/T 194 Jules Busson Guillaume Lemarchand Peugeot 205 Rallye 195 Alexandre Chefdeville Christophe Lorenzon Citroën Visa Chrono Group B 196 Pascal Chancereul Quentin Chancereul BMW 325i 197 Jose Lamic Jean-Philippe Lamic BMW M3 E30 198 Pascal Mitieus Olivier Soleil Renault R5 Turbo 199 Guy Mottard Peugeot 205 GTi 200 Daniel Rey Jeanne Rey Alfa Romeo GTV6 201 Roland Schligler Serge Zele Peugeot 104 ZS2 202 Jean-Pierre Tetaz Vincent Chapel Porsche 911 Carrera 3L RS 203 Patrice Valette Ludovic Leboeuf Porsche 911 204 Arnaud Haefelin Pascal Mulet Lancia Stratos 205 Jean-Charles Guigues Olivier Gentil Lotus Elan 206 Jean Chenebeau Pierre Rouchy Renault R5 GT Turbo 207 Maxime Castelein Ford Escort RS1800 208 Jean-François Coget Pauline Celerier Ford Mustang 209 Alexandre Boutin Marine Rodax Opel Kadett C GTE 210 Jose Castan Jean-François Palisssier Renault A310 211 Bernard Ladebese Henri Martos BMW M3 212 Jean-François Godin Gilles Vallerian Renault R5 Turbo 213 Gilles Billaut Mayeul Barbet Ligier Gs2 214 Damien Marquis Hugo Marquis BMW E30 323i 215 Jean-Louis Maffre Frederic Haudiquer Renault Alpine 216 Eric Tuloup William Gely Peugeot 205 Rallye 217 Michel Urreizti Corinne Martin Renault A310 218 Julien Vanwynsberghe Marc Vanwynsberghe Porsche 964 219 Boris Bouic Dimitri Bouic Porsche 944 Turbo 220 Christophe Amouroux Hector Amouroux Alfa Romeo Giulia 221 Barth Vingerhoedt Celine Roelens Porsche 911SC G4 222 Nicolas Gauthier Elodie Gauthier Alfa Romeo GTV6 223 Christian Vidal Lucas Vidal Ford Sierra Cosworth

Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 0 Laurent Battut Valerie Dumont Toyota Celica GT4 00 Luc Azan Isabelle Azan Fiat Abarth 500 000 Rolland Chabas Peugeot 308 GTi

High

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 301 Arnaud Labessouille Guillaume Bousquet BMW 323i 302 Etienne Baugnee Vincent Duchesne Ford Escort Mk1 RR2000 303 Jean-François Escat Danielle Brincat Bmw M3 304 Jacques Loubet Laurent Loubet Ford RS 2000s 305 Pascal Arnould Franck Morel Lancia Delta Integrale 306 Didier Trouche Maxime Trouche BMW M3 307 Jean-Marie Pelletier Alexandre Pelletier Porsche 911 2.2S 308 Jean-Pierre Mader Jerome Barale Ford Escort Cosworth 309 Mikael Malaterre Vincent Massoutie BMW 325i 310 Antonio Lopez Patrick Gaillard BMW 325i 311 Philippe Bressolette Christophe Maurin BMW 325iX 312 Jerome Anastasio Charles Anastasio Porsche 911 313 Jean-Louis Herbeth Christophe Jover Porsche 928S 314 Jean Farssac Guy Bousquet Peugeot 205 GTi 315 Alain Lecoq Daniel Petit Renault A 310 V6 316 Guillaume Fontes Cyril Haberschill BMW 320/6 317 Jean-Charles Isola Gilles Portales Peugeot 306 318 Fabrizio Sacchet Antoine Di Colangelo Renault R5 Alpine 319 Jean Merlo Bernard Rome Lancia Fulvia 320 Valentine Peculier Thibault Jacquet Peugeot 205 T16 321 Philippe Peculier Jean-Bernard Prudhon Ferrari 308

Intermediate

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 323 Stephane Blaise Robert Vandevost Volkswagen Golf 324 Didier Mourenon Hubert Blanchard Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7L 325 Pierre Feligioni Olivier Feligioni Porsche 911 SC 326 Giorgio Schon Francesco Giammarino Lancia Delta HF 4WD 327 Stephane Peculier Victor Peculier Porsche 914 328 Jean-Philippe Mourenon Nicolas Verda Renault R8 Gordini 329 Dominique Brie Marc Michel Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Super 330 Christophe Baillet Jean-Marc Piret BMW M3 331 Christian Badoz Anne-Marie Badoz Porsche 911 3 SC 332 James Blakemore John Buffum Ford Escort RS2000 333 Serge Pauly Paul Chelles Alpine A110 Bis 334 Maurizio Vellano Giovanni Molina Audi Quattro 335 Maurizio Aiolfi Carlo Merenda Peugeot 309 GTi 16 336 Roberto Bernardi Giovanna Zanella Fiat 131 Abarth 337 Marco De Marco Andrea Pietro Renz Nicoli Volkswagen Golf Gti 338 Christophe Schott Jean-Luc Kuffer Peugeot 205 Rallye 339 Gabriele Seno Ceistina Biagi Opel Kadet Gte 340 Ermanno Keller Frank Bevilacqua Audi Quattro 341 Christian Lantres Marie Lantres Subaru Impreza 4×4 342 Pierre Girard Julie Viollet Datsun 240Z 343 Corinne Van Hecke Christian Van Hecke Lancia Beta Coupe 1800 GR4 344 Bernard Figuiere Cedric Pirotte Porsche Carrera 3L 345 Patrice Charmoille Gaetan Charmoille Lancia Delta Integrale 346 Lucien Zomparelli Ascenzo Di Lullo Porsche 944 347 Alberto Beretta Massimo Liverani Porsche 911 SC 348 Antonio Rossi Enrico Meranda Renault R5 Turbo 349 Laurent Fourcher Elodie Fourcher Renault R5 Turbo 350 Jose Fernandez Javier Fernandez Porsche 911 Carrera 351 Tom Oskar Hotvedt Leif Arne Neset Porsche 911 S 352 Alexandre Merle Pascal Fouchy Porsche 911 353 Dominique Larroque Patrick Monassier Ford Escort 354 Michel Branca Gerald Forns Lancia Stratos 355 Bernard Dauphin Francoise Plaza Porsche 911 3.2L SC 356 Damien Ozanne Amandine Dumayer Porsche 911 SC 357 Charles Van Wonterghem David Ruffier BMW 2002 358 Remi Baille Jean-Jacques Mourbrun Lancia Delta Integrale 359 Gilles Blasco Thomas Vigneau Porsche 911 SC 360 Jean-Pierre Douls Isabelle Douls Peugeot 309 GTi 16 361 Jean-Louis Corruble Philippe Abecassis Porsche 911 SC 362 Christophe Couetmeur Emilie Couetmeur Porsche 911 SC 363 Alain Demorge Thibault Demorge Porsche 911 SC 364 Jean-Paul Boulange Evelyne Boulange Renault A310 1600 VG 365 Thibaud Lacour Isabelle Godin Talbot Samba Rallye 366 Marc Avazeri Cesar Avazeri Renault Super 5 GT Turbo 367 Jean-François Demorge Gerard Lorand Porsche 911 SC 368 Arnaud Euvrard Adeline Euvrard Subaru Impreza 369 Sylvain Falvy Marie-Claude Falvy BMW 323i 370 Jean-François Picquier Julie Picquier Porsche 911 SC 32A 371 Jean-Yves Charpentier Thierry Noel Porsche 911 SC 372 Michel Cuinet Laure Cuinet Renault Super5 GT Turbo 373 Ludovic Perrin Virginie Perrot Renault R5 Alpine Groupe 2 374 Arnaud Carteron Guillaume Brun D’Arre BMW 320 375 Vincent Almeras Jean-Louis Conte Peugeot 205 GTi 376 Jean-Michel Delarbre Emmanuel Ains Porsche 944 377 Jean-Pierre Verneuil Guy Laforest Peugeot 205 378 Alain Abadie Jean-François Gresse Porsche 914 379 Gerald Weiss Yann Morize Porsche 911 SC 380 Emmanuel Sage Eugenie Vacossaint BMW 323i 381 Bernard Di Raimondo Guy Leneveu Porsche 911 SC 382 Jean-Charles De Lemps Julia De Lemps BMW 2002 tii 383 Marc Perdrix Jean-Marc Perdrix Opel Kadett GT/E 1.9 384 Emmanuel Bazin Corinne Bazin Porsche 911 SC 385 Loic Bocqueret Valentin Bocqueret Volkswagen Golf 386 Lionel Amrouche Solenn Amrouche Porsche 911 SC 387 Francois Abrial Cecile Abrial Peugeot 104 ZS 388 Jean-Luc Aldeguer Kevin Aldeguer Peugeot 205 GTi 389 David Arragon Elodie Arragon Porsche 911 S 2L 390 Lionel Bernard Henri Bernard Porsche 924 391 Regis Brezun Stephanie Wante Opel Kadett GT/E 392 Yves Muzy Marcel Jungblut Volkswagen Golf 393 Alain Moret Kilian Moret Porsche 911 SC 394 Laurent Paolacci Sebastien Andreani Renault 5 Turbo 395 Fabrice Robinet Paul Robinet-Loiseau Porsche 911 Sc 3.0 Groupe 3 396 Philippe Hascoet Martin Hascoet Lancia Fulvia 1600 HF 397 Frederic Kientzy Lily Kientzy Renault R5 Alpine 398 Guy Luttringer Rudolf Hofmann Porsche 911 SC 399 Philippe Lelievre Jocelyn Pirio Peugeot 205 Rallye 400 Mathieu Moulin Anais Moulin Porsche 911 401 Vincent Penel Herve Guillonneau Datsun 240Z 402 Benoit Vergnet Xavier Nasica Renault Alpine 1600 S 403 Antoine Raymond Elisa-Noemie Laurent Renault R5 Alpine 404 Didier Gaudelet Carmelle Mateos Renault R5 Alpine Turbo 405 Jean-Pierre Guyomarch Alain Fourcaud Peugeot 205 Rallye 406 Bruno Baille Stephane Rivet Triumph Dolomite Sprint 407 Denis Leger Christian Boulanger Volkswagen Golf GTi 408 Stephane Louaze Lea Louaze Lancia Fulvia 1600 HF 409 Bernard Laveau Marc Mercieca Volkswagen Golf GTI 410 Dmytro Tananevych Oleksiy Hordiyenko Lancia Fulvia HF 411 Guillaume Beaudet Philippe Lavigne Porsche 911 Type 964 412 David Sarrazin Marc Beau BMW 2002 tii 413 Eric Kowalczuk Pierre Constant Datsun 240Z 414 Daniel Begouaussel Xavier Vignon Fiat X1/9 415 Domique Bareille Noel Malian Volvo 122 S 416 Benjamin Caller Edwina Caller Matra-Bonnet Djet 5S 417 Patrick Villette Christian Onnillon Honda Civic 418 Benoit Cousin BMW 2000 Touring Ti 419 Julien Coutaz Renault R5 Gt Turbo 420 Olivier Gauclere Agnes Gauclere-Vigneron Volvo 480 Turbo 421 Robert Curzon Dominique Curzon Austin Mini 422 Fabrice Balbinot Baptiste Balbinot Autobianchi A112 Abarth 423 Mathieu Rouchy Laetitia Rouchy Innocenti Mini Cooper 1300 424 Yves Huygues De Mahange Yves Carmagnolles Austin Mini Cooper S 425 Dominique Didier Jean-François Zoccoli Renault 5 GT Turbo 426 Guillaume Morel Ludovic Catallo BMW 635 CSi 427 Luigi Antonio Palazzi Itene Palazzi NC 428 Guillaume Auffret Pierre Huchard Alfa Romeo Bertone 2000 Veloce

Medium

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 432 Lionel Garnier Bertrand Triffault Porsche 433 Christian Bos Romain Bos Citroen Cx 2.5 GTi 434 Marc Jay Thomas Jay Lancia Fulvia 435 Daniel Klumpp Syliane Klumpp Volkswagen Golf 436 Emilio Cabella Massimo Corinti Triumph TR3 437 Angelo Primo Mattiuzzi Leonardo Mattiuzzi Renault R4 438 Eugenio Rossi Francesco Donati Lancia Flavia Coupe 1.8 439 Jacques Cottet Spinosa Marie Alonso BMW 1602 440 Georges-Henri Denuziere Daniele Denuziere Alfa Romeo Gtam 441 Nicola Manzini Cristiano Androvandi Innocenti Mini Cooper Mk2 442 Beatriz Garcia Paesa Benjamin Bodig Fiat 124 Spider 443 Roland Zimmermann Ute Zimmermann Opel Kadett B Rallye 444 Gert Pfundt Gerhard Spiesberger Mercedes-Benz 220SE 445 Jean Rigondet Olivier Souillard CG 1200 446 Patrick Lansier Alex Paquay Alpine A110 447 Florian Lenoir Clement Lenoir Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 448 Nicolas Loens Philippe Loens Austin Mini Mini 449 Didier Martinet Lambert Beaulaton Morris Mini 1275 GT 450 Emmanuel Peyre De Fabregues Stephane Vital Durand Morris Mini Cooper S 451 Carine Merle Delphine Weiss Renault R5 Alpine Turbo 452 Julien Pujols Fleur Pujols Volkswagen Golf GTi 453 Hubert Ravel Marie-Françoise Ravel Alfa Romeo Alfa Sud Trofeo 454 Tom Legloahec-Henanff Calonnec Hugo MG MGB

Low

Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle 456 Alain Arnal Denis Goudou Morris Cooper S 457 Gert Pierer Frank Wiest Volvo 122S 458 Marco Gandino Danilo Scarcella Lancia Fulvia Coupe 1.2 459 Philippe Cervoni Marc Labydoire Volvo 122S 460 François Boudin Laetitia Barry Vauxhall VX4/90 461 Stephanie Bayard Marie-Carla Favier Porsche 356

