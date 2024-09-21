Historic Rally

383 cars entered for 2024 Tour de Corse Historique

9 Mins read
Credit: Tour de Corse Historique

Nearly 400 vintage cars will make up the grid for the 24th edition of the Tour de Corse Historique in October.

Vehicles must be built between 1945 and 1990. 223 are entered under the Historic Racing Cars (VHC) category, which meets FIA regulation. While 1990 is the latest permitted, the regulations also permit touring cars as late as 1996 if they are street legal in France. VHC cars race under traditional rally, or Competition, rules.

159 are Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles (VHRS), which as the name suggests partake in regularity-based racing. As such, the class is split into high, intermediate, moderate, and low subdivisions based on engine size.

Five are Legends, which also follows a regularity-style format.

VHC cars will begin the rally on a different route from VHRS and Legends. On the first day, the former will kick off from Conca to Favone on an 8.1-kilometre course followed by Kamiesch to Col de Bavella; meanwhile, VHRS and Legends travel from Sorbollano to Zoza and from Gualdaricciu to Col de Pelza. The first day for VHC is primarily along the coast before climbing the Col de Bavella mountain, while VHRS and Legends are already at higher altitudes as they go through forests.

The categories will meet up and continue the rest of the rally together from the second leg onwards.

The 2024 race is themed around the Lancia Rally 037, which won the 1983 manufacturers’ title in the World Rally Championship. Four such Lancias are entered with Nicolas Leroy-Fleuriot, Bernard Revest, Ville Silvasti, and Robert Simonetti. One 037, with chassis number 301, that won the 1983 Rallye Sanremo will be on display.

Ex-Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, who has been dabbling in rally since 2022, will make his historic rally début in a Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR. Philippe Gache, who has raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, and Dakar Rally, will drive a 911 as well. American rally legend John Buffum is entered in a Ford Escort RS2000 that he is sharing with James Blakemore.

Dakar veteran Bruno Saby is racing a Subaru Legacy based on the one driven by Colin McRae and Ari Vatanen.

Patrizio Bertelli, one of the Legends entries, is driving a Porsche 550 Spyder once commissioned by Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito.

Held on the island of Corsica, the rally serves as a replacement of sorts for the Tour de Corse, a former World Rally Championship round until 2019.

“With no WRC event on the island for five years, it is the responsibility of the Tour de Corse Historique to keep alive ‘the rally with 10,000 turns,’ its roads, its drivers, and the cars that have made it legendary,” begins a statement from race organisers to the press. “This heritage is showcased on a partly new 1,000-kilometre route and in a field of 383 cars representing 35 brands—both active and defunct. This year, special tribute is paid to Lancia, with a focus on its iconic Group B model, the 037, of which four examples will be gathered.

“Proof of the ever-growing enthusiasm for the event, it took just twelve hours on 13 January to reach the registration limit. Among the expected competitors, some are coming from afar, such as American hero John Buffum (Ford Escort RS 2000) and former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen (Porsche 911 Carrera RS).

“Thanks to you, the media, each edition of the Tour de Corse Historique helps to spotlight this natural, cultural, mechanical, and human heritage across 198 countries. Thank you!”

Credit: Tour de Corse Historique

Route

Schedule

LegStartFinishDate
1Porto-Vecchio MarinaPorto-Vecchio Marina8 October
2Porto-Vecchio MarinaAéroport de Bastia Poretta, Lucciana9 October
3Aéroport de Bastia Poretta, LuccianaCitadella di Calvi10 October
4Citadella di CalviPort de Propriano11 October
5Port de ProprianoPorto-Vecchio Marina12 October

Selective Sections

StageLegStartFinishLength
1 (VHC)1ConcaFavone8.1 km
1 (VHRS)1SorbollanoZoza11.5 km
2 (VHC)2KamieschCol de Bavella18.8 km
2 (VHRS)2GualdaricciuCol de Pelza11.8 km
32VentiseriSerra di Fiumorbo27.1 km
42TallonePietra di Verde41.9 km
52CasaltaPrunelli di Casacconi26.0 km
63Ponte-LecciaPoggio Gavignano27.9 km
73San LoenzoTralonca27. km
83PietralbaCol de San Colombano26.1 km
93PioggiolaSpeloncato12.1 km
104Notre Dame de la SerraFango27.9 km
114PortoÉvisa14.8 km
124VicoPont d’Azzana29.3 km
134Col de BellevallePont de Calzola25.2 km
145Santa-Maria-FiganiellaOlmeto23.2 km
155SollacaroPetreto-Bicchisano16.5 km
165Petreto-BicchisanoAullène, Zérubia27.3 km
175L’OspedalePalavese10.3 km

Entry list

Historic Racing Cars

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
0AJean-Louis BeulaygueMaurice LegaLancia Delta
1Alain OreilleSylvie OreillePorsche 911 Carrera 3L RS
2Olivier CapanacciaAudrey NestaBMW M3
3Christophe VaisonPascal DuffourFord Sierra Cosworth 4×4
4Bruno SabyDenis GiraudetSubaru Legacy
5Philippe GacheBenjamin MondierePorsche 911
6Christophe CasanovaDominique CorviBMW M3
7Jean-Baptiste BottiFrançois-Xavier BuresiPorsche 911 SC Gr.4
8Bertrand FassioJean-François De MontredonBMW M3
9Jerome ManciniJean-François ManciniBMW M3
10Julien SaunierFrederique VauclarePorsche 911 SC Gr.4
11Richard DouxAntoine PaqueBMW M3
12Jean-Marc BussoliniJulien BussoliniPorsche 911 SC Gr.4
14Maxime RizzoMichel Di LulloBMW M3
15Pascal IppolitiMathieu CoutierPorsche 911
16Karl VandewoestyneUlysse PoupardFord Escort Mk2
17Alexandre VernazzaYohann RaffaelliBMW M3
18Tom PieriFabien CortesBMW M3
19Valere JaudinaudDavid DelabriereBMW M3
20Louis AntoniniJonathan LemairePorsche 911 SC
21Jean-Jacques PietriMelanie BassoFord Escort Mk2
22Olivier MoussetMarc BegouausselPorsche Nc
23Michel DucreuxRamona FormicaBMW M3
24Loic PanagiotisCaroline GoddiPorsche 964 C2
25Mathieu MartinettiVirginie MaurelSubaru Legacy
26Xavier GafforyOlivier SantorielloPorsche 911
27Dominique LesourdSebastien CholBMW M3
28Eddy BerardFlorence BerardBMW M3
29Alain DevezaMaxime VilmotBMW M3
30Jean-Claude TorrePatrice CullieretPorsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
31Paul LietaerNC
32Patrick MelotAnthoni MarianiRenault R5 Turbo
33Jos VerstappenRenaud JamoulPorsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
34Ville SilvastiRisto Juhani PietilainenLancia Rally 037
35Christian ChambordMarc SevrinPorsche 911 SC
36Grant ShandRosa ShandFord Escort Rs
37Maurizio EliaMaurizio BaroneFord Escort Rs
38Jean-Baptiste BorelVictor VacherFord Escort
39Bruno ChaudetKarine ChaudetPorsche 911 SC
40Bertrand PenlaeAnne PenlaePorsche 911 SC
41Jean-Michel VillotPatricia BussoliniPorsche 914/6
42Richard KolleMickael CamilliPorsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
43Joel RoyerGuy MizaelPorsche 911 SC
44Olivier DufourChristophe SagneNC
45Eric DuthoitPascal LopesFord Escort Mk1
46Dominique FrossardAlexis GrenierRenault R5 Turbo
47Roberto RimoldiRoberto ConsiglioPorsche 911 SC Carrera
48Bernard RevestPierre-Jean FinidoriLancia 037
49Nicolas Leroy-FleuriotEric GinerLancia 037
50Fabio SpirgiGregory GioanniniPorsche 911 SC
51Hugues VandewoestyneBMW M3 E30
52Robert SimonettiCelia SimonettiLancia Rally 037
53Frank ServaisKonstantine BuxtorfPorsche 911 SC
54Julien TexierFranck BerlamontPorsche 911
55Raynald HautotRomain CuffelFord Sierra Cosworth 4×4
56Patrick Petit ProstCorinne BoineFord 3.0 Rsr
57Philippe PoggioliLilian CuerPorsche Mk2
58Arnaud GauduelOlivier JollinFord Escort Mk2
59Patrick BonnardelAnne-Marie PomaresPorsche 911 SC RS
60Laurent BaffounMargot DupuyRenault R5 Turbo
61Philippe LaurentEva LaurentPorsche 911 SC RS
62Jean-Luc BroussySylvie BroussyFord Escort RS
63Nicolas JolidonEric Von KaenelBMW M3
64SegolenStephane RuaudCitroën Visa
65Christian SalmonClaudy BurlotOpel Ascona 400
66Samuel LostisThierry DevauxPorsche 964
67Philippe TollemerChristelle TollemerBMW M3 E30
68Gilles SuzanneDavid SuzanneRenault R5 Turbo
69Luisa ZumelliGiovanni AgnesePorsche 911 Carrera Rs
70Thierry BousquetMarc JourdanPorsche 911 SC
71Cyril Saint-PolRemi CalonneFord
72Johan AllagnonJoanna BouquillonJidé 1600
73Michel MitieusLaurent AuboueixRenault R5 Turbo Maxi
74Kevin ParsaJean-Louis HotteletBMW M3
75Lionel MeunierGilbert DiniBMW M3
76Gilbert CasanovaFrancis OlariBMW 323i
77Gilles AngevinPauline PratPorsche 911 SC
78Alain CurtyJerome PillotPeugeot 504 Coupe V6
79Robin LeyssensJudicaël VauvillePorsche 911 SC
80Antoine PapiniPatrick AltanaBMW 325i
81Benoit ChavetPascal BoyerBMW M3
82Jeff HebrardClement BaronchelliBMW E30 M3
83Tony PaveraniClaudia FantozziPorsche Escort
84Thomas PellegrinMarc BernardiPorsche 911 2.3 ST
85François Michel GrosjeanPierre-Olivier BugnotBMW M3
86Tanguy TaillerJulien JaimePorsche 3.0 RS
87Adrien MoscaAnthony GorguiloBMW M3
88Patrick FiaultHenry LenoirPorsche 911
89Cesar VandewoestyneBMW M3
90Nicolas TorreRenault R5 Turbo
91Ronny MontereauPascal BonnetLancia Beta Monte Carlo
92Gregory HermelinGregory PoitevinFord Escort Mk1
93Olivier MauryCedric SecondiFord Escort Mk1 2000 G2
94Kim GayerTirso GayerPorsche 911 SC
95Herve GuignardDidier MeffreRenault A310
96Pascal DelaporteSandrine DelaporteAlpine A110
97Augustin CochinChristiane NicoletMercedes 350 SLC
98Stephane CastelliRomain PierettiVolkswagen Golf
99Alain ArmandoniThomas LanteriPorsche 911
100Patrice PercheAlain FarlayPorsche 911 SC
101Thierry NoyerValentin NiedducesarBMW M3
102Antoine RizzoFabien CraenPeugeot 309 GTi 16
103Andreas KunzFranck MaclePorsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8
104Jean-Paul DucasseFilipe Da SilvaBMW E30 323i
105Christophe BartheDidier BartheFerrari Dino 308 GT4
106Eric TorrejonJulien PelletierPorsche 914/6
107Laurent PaulusElisabeth PaulusPorsche 911 SC
108Simon BarreLouis DouayFord Escort Mk1
109Charles-Henry BouchetHugo BouchetPorsche 914
110Federico FaggioFornaraAdolfo Francesco Porsche
111Denis ClercDominique ValetteRenault Alpine
112Jean D’AulanMargot D’aulanPorsche 914
113Marc AugisRemy LevillainLancia Delta
114Pierre AdamskiChristelle MaloronPeugeot 309
115Patrick BaigneresVincent HirtzAlfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce
116Philippe LeroAntony LeroPorsche 911
117Pascal PerroudPascal SerrePorsche
118Thierry MutteClaire MuttePorsche 911
119Fabio LanniGiacomo LanniAlfa Romeo Gtv 6
120Jean-Claude BillotPierre RuffinSubaru Legacy
121Theo AlbertiniNoel MollusoRenault R5 Turbo
122Serge CozzolinoPascale LegayPorsche 914
123Arnaud ChoquetMathieu MoparFord Escort
124Georges JacquesLaurence GilliardPorsche 911
125Jean-Christophe RuinOlivier VarlezPorsche 911
126Christophe JacquesFrans VerbekePorsche 944
127Joel LafitteFrederic HebertPorsche 911 SC
128Jean-Louis RoyerBernard FerroNC
129Alain TrinianePorsche Nc
130Olivier BerreurEmilie TramontBMW M3
131Michel BartoliPatricia DucrouxPeugeot 205 Rallye
132Philippe GallandEdith PeredesTriumph TR7
133Serge LeuenbergerAurore HugoniotLancia Beta Montecarlo
134Franck LibbrechtDominique DelacourVolkswagen Golf GTI
135Phillip HarrisAlun CookFord Escort
136Bruno Luc FrimvalEthan Luc FrimvalBMW E30 323i
137Nicolas ArizteguiDavid Alexandre ArizteguiRenault 4L
138Jacques ThibonStephane PrevotBMW M3
139Nicolas BoisdronNicolas CrenVolkswagen Cox
140Luc GentitSebastien VadotPorsche 911 SC
141Joseph MuratiMarina ArriiSubaru Legacy
142Jean-Gabriel GodinFrançois PrissetNC
143Philippe NoyerDidier LefaucheurPeugeot 205 Gti
144Gregory PerrardCesar DelbecquePeugeot 205 Rallye
145Anto PastinelliTheo PadovaniBMW 325i
146Arthur De SousaCamille De SousaBMW M3
147Thierry DeffontaineLaurent HupezBMW M3
148Jean-Pierre TaddeiAdam GeorgesBMW E30
149Sylvain TegoniMathieu-Louis PassoniBMW 2002
150Alexis ChapasErwan TufelAlpine A310
151Patrick DuflotJulien DuboisRenault 11 Turbo
152Alexandre DuboisFrederic DuboisPorsche 964 C2
153Gauthier GheysenThierry LeonBMW M3
154Jean SanterreFrederic SanterreRenault R5 Alpine
155Jean-Michel BoyerCyd BoyerPorsche 911 Carrera 3.2
156Patrice LarcherNicolas ClavierTalbot Samba Rallye
157Evangelos Andrea FarmakakisGiovanni BernacchiniFord Escort RS Mk2
158Giorgio OnoriMassimo PeriniLancia Fulvia Sport Zagato
159Gregory DesintobinCorentin DesintobinPeugeot 205 GTI
160Jean-François JulienThierry MorelRenault R5 Turbo
161Laurent GiansantiVincent GiansantiNC
162Philippe LefaureLudovic MounierVolkswagen Cox 1303S
163Jean-Pierre BiggiKarine BertrandAustin Mini Cooper S
164Bernard QueyroixFrançoise QueyroixMorris Mini Cooper S
165Philippe QuiriereAlexandre BekhtariAustin Mini Cooper S
166Philippe LecardonnelMarguerite LecardonnelMorris Cooper S
167Jean-Paul BurnierPatrick AlibauxAustin Cooper S
168Pierre-Jean ReypinChristine ReypinAustin Mini Cooper
169Jean-Pierre GagickEmmanuel HankardAlfa Romeo Coupe Sprint
170Gregory GolliotJulien JolyBMW 323 E21
171Mickael PalagiBertrand BoutierBMW E30 323i
172Thierry GirardValerie RoustandBMW 635CSi
173Jean-Marc AcquavivaSimon-Paul SavelliPorsche 911
174Michel TaillebuisPascale TaillebuisLancia Delta Integrale
175Christophe BricoutEric DevemyPorsche 911 Carrera 3.2
176Marco BrunnerLucas BrunnerFord Mustang
177Didier DinhJoseph SolerAlfa Romeo Coupe Bertone 2000 GTV
178Jean-Pierre PaolinMichel BourgeatAlfa Romeo Coupe Sprint
179Vincent RaynaudAnthony BoudonNC
180Thierry RogeonBruno MilletAlpine A110
181Philippe SantiniXavier NanniBMW 325i
182Thierry GuittonMathieu PoussinBMW 2002 TI
183Gilbert GiraudDavid TherryRenault R11 Turbo
184Richard MalpassIan MalpassFord Mk2
185Sylvain TilliereLaurent GalbesPeugeot 205 GTi 1900
186Pascal VincentAxel GuilbertFord Sierra Cosworth
187Pierre-Yves PhilipponJean-François BarreFiat 124 Coupe Abarth
188Dominique ChapletArnaud FleuryNC
189Laurent EydouxOlivier MoutotPeugeot 205 Rallye
190Rene GattaccecaChristophe QuinternetBMW E30 325i
191Alain CostaLeo CantallopsPorsche
192Carl DenglosLudovic DenglosPorsche 911
193Roland De BargigliMichel AugutyniakPorsche 911 25 S/T
194Jules BussonGuillaume LemarchandPeugeot 205 Rallye
195Alexandre ChefdevilleChristophe LorenzonCitroën Visa Chrono Group B
196Pascal ChancereulQuentin ChancereulBMW 325i
197Jose LamicJean-Philippe LamicBMW M3 E30
198Pascal MitieusOlivier SoleilRenault R5 Turbo
199Guy MottardPeugeot 205 GTi
200Daniel ReyJeanne ReyAlfa Romeo GTV6
201Roland SchliglerSerge ZelePeugeot 104 ZS2
202Jean-Pierre TetazVincent ChapelPorsche 911 Carrera 3L RS
203Patrice ValetteLudovic LeboeufPorsche 911
204Arnaud HaefelinPascal MuletLancia Stratos
205Jean-Charles GuiguesOlivier GentilLotus Elan
206Jean ChenebeauPierre RouchyRenault R5 GT Turbo
207Maxime CasteleinFord Escort RS1800
208Jean-François CogetPauline CelerierFord Mustang
209Alexandre BoutinMarine RodaxOpel Kadett C GTE
210Jose CastanJean-François PalisssierRenault A310
211Bernard LadebeseHenri MartosBMW M3
212Jean-François GodinGilles VallerianRenault R5 Turbo
213Gilles BillautMayeul BarbetLigier Gs2
214Damien MarquisHugo MarquisBMW E30 323i
215Jean-Louis MaffreFrederic HaudiquerRenault Alpine
216Eric TuloupWilliam GelyPeugeot 205 Rallye
217Michel UrreiztiCorinne MartinRenault A310
218Julien VanwynsbergheMarc VanwynsberghePorsche 964
219Boris BouicDimitri BouicPorsche 944 Turbo
220Christophe AmourouxHector AmourouxAlfa Romeo Giulia
221Barth VingerhoedtCeline RoelensPorsche 911SC G4
222Nicolas GauthierElodie GauthierAlfa Romeo GTV6
223Christian VidalLucas VidalFord Sierra Cosworth

Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
0Laurent BattutValerie DumontToyota Celica GT4
00Luc AzanIsabelle AzanFiat Abarth 500
000Rolland ChabasPeugeot 308 GTi

High

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
301Arnaud LabessouilleGuillaume BousquetBMW 323i
302Etienne BaugneeVincent DuchesneFord Escort Mk1 RR2000
303Jean-François EscatDanielle BrincatBmw M3
304Jacques LoubetLaurent LoubetFord RS 2000s
305Pascal ArnouldFranck MorelLancia Delta Integrale
306Didier TroucheMaxime TroucheBMW M3
307Jean-Marie PelletierAlexandre PelletierPorsche 911 2.2S
308Jean-Pierre MaderJerome BaraleFord Escort Cosworth
309Mikael MalaterreVincent MassoutieBMW 325i
310Antonio LopezPatrick GaillardBMW 325i
311Philippe BressoletteChristophe MaurinBMW 325iX
312Jerome AnastasioCharles AnastasioPorsche 911
313Jean-Louis HerbethChristophe JoverPorsche 928S
314Jean FarssacGuy BousquetPeugeot 205 GTi
315Alain LecoqDaniel PetitRenault A 310 V6
316Guillaume FontesCyril HaberschillBMW 320/6
317Jean-Charles IsolaGilles PortalesPeugeot 306
318Fabrizio SacchetAntoine Di ColangeloRenault R5 Alpine
319Jean MerloBernard RomeLancia Fulvia
320Valentine PeculierThibault JacquetPeugeot 205 T16
321Philippe PeculierJean-Bernard PrudhonFerrari 308

Intermediate

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
323Stephane BlaiseRobert VandevostVolkswagen Golf
324Didier MourenonHubert BlanchardPorsche 911 Carrera 2.7L
325Pierre FeligioniOlivier FeligioniPorsche 911 SC
326Giorgio SchonFrancesco GiammarinoLancia Delta HF 4WD
327Stephane PeculierVictor PeculierPorsche 914
328Jean-Philippe MourenonNicolas VerdaRenault R8 Gordini
329Dominique BrieMarc MichelAlfa Romeo Giulia TI Super
330Christophe BailletJean-Marc PiretBMW M3
331Christian BadozAnne-Marie BadozPorsche 911 3 SC
332James BlakemoreJohn BuffumFord Escort RS2000
333Serge PaulyPaul ChellesAlpine A110 Bis
334Maurizio VellanoGiovanni MolinaAudi Quattro
335Maurizio AiolfiCarlo MerendaPeugeot 309 GTi 16
336Roberto BernardiGiovanna ZanellaFiat 131 Abarth
337Marco De MarcoAndrea Pietro Renz NicoliVolkswagen Golf Gti
338Christophe SchottJean-Luc KufferPeugeot 205 Rallye
339Gabriele SenoCeistina BiagiOpel Kadet Gte
340Ermanno KellerFrank BevilacquaAudi Quattro
341Christian LantresMarie LantresSubaru Impreza 4×4
342Pierre GirardJulie ViolletDatsun 240Z
343Corinne Van HeckeChristian Van HeckeLancia Beta Coupe 1800 GR4
344Bernard FiguiereCedric PirottePorsche Carrera 3L
345Patrice CharmoilleGaetan CharmoilleLancia Delta Integrale
346Lucien ZomparelliAscenzo Di LulloPorsche 944
347Alberto BerettaMassimo LiveraniPorsche 911 SC
348Antonio RossiEnrico MerandaRenault R5 Turbo
349Laurent FourcherElodie FourcherRenault R5 Turbo
350Jose FernandezJavier FernandezPorsche 911 Carrera
351Tom Oskar HotvedtLeif Arne NesetPorsche 911 S
352Alexandre MerlePascal FouchyPorsche 911
353Dominique LarroquePatrick MonassierFord Escort
354Michel BrancaGerald FornsLancia Stratos
355Bernard DauphinFrancoise PlazaPorsche 911 3.2L SC
356Damien OzanneAmandine DumayerPorsche 911 SC
357Charles Van WonterghemDavid RuffierBMW 2002
358Remi BailleJean-Jacques MourbrunLancia Delta Integrale
359Gilles BlascoThomas VigneauPorsche 911 SC
360Jean-Pierre DoulsIsabelle DoulsPeugeot 309 GTi 16
361Jean-Louis CorrublePhilippe AbecassisPorsche 911 SC
362Christophe CouetmeurEmilie CouetmeurPorsche 911 SC
363Alain DemorgeThibault DemorgePorsche 911 SC
364Jean-Paul BoulangeEvelyne BoulangeRenault A310 1600 VG
365Thibaud LacourIsabelle GodinTalbot Samba Rallye
366Marc AvazeriCesar AvazeriRenault Super 5 GT Turbo
367Jean-François DemorgeGerard LorandPorsche 911 SC
368Arnaud EuvrardAdeline EuvrardSubaru Impreza
369Sylvain FalvyMarie-Claude FalvyBMW 323i
370Jean-François PicquierJulie PicquierPorsche 911 SC 32A
371Jean-Yves CharpentierThierry NoelPorsche 911 SC
372Michel CuinetLaure CuinetRenault Super5 GT Turbo
373Ludovic PerrinVirginie PerrotRenault R5 Alpine Groupe 2
374Arnaud CarteronGuillaume Brun D’ArreBMW 320
375Vincent AlmerasJean-Louis ContePeugeot 205 GTi
376Jean-Michel DelarbreEmmanuel AinsPorsche 944
377Jean-Pierre VerneuilGuy LaforestPeugeot 205
378Alain AbadieJean-François GressePorsche 914
379Gerald WeissYann MorizePorsche 911 SC
380Emmanuel SageEugenie VacossaintBMW 323i
381Bernard Di RaimondoGuy LeneveuPorsche 911 SC
382Jean-Charles De LempsJulia De LempsBMW 2002 tii
383Marc PerdrixJean-Marc PerdrixOpel Kadett GT/E 1.9
384Emmanuel BazinCorinne BazinPorsche 911 SC
385Loic BocqueretValentin BocqueretVolkswagen Golf
386Lionel AmroucheSolenn AmrouchePorsche 911 SC
387Francois AbrialCecile AbrialPeugeot 104 ZS
388Jean-Luc AldeguerKevin AldeguerPeugeot 205 GTi
389David ArragonElodie ArragonPorsche 911 S 2L
390Lionel BernardHenri BernardPorsche 924
391Regis BrezunStephanie WanteOpel Kadett GT/E
392Yves MuzyMarcel JungblutVolkswagen Golf
393Alain MoretKilian MoretPorsche 911 SC
394Laurent PaolacciSebastien AndreaniRenault 5 Turbo
395Fabrice RobinetPaul Robinet-LoiseauPorsche 911 Sc 3.0 Groupe 3
396Philippe HascoetMartin HascoetLancia Fulvia 1600 HF
397Frederic KientzyLily KientzyRenault R5 Alpine
398Guy LuttringerRudolf HofmannPorsche 911 SC
399Philippe LelievreJocelyn PirioPeugeot 205 Rallye
400Mathieu MoulinAnais MoulinPorsche 911
401Vincent PenelHerve GuillonneauDatsun 240Z
402Benoit VergnetXavier NasicaRenault Alpine 1600 S
403Antoine RaymondElisa-Noemie LaurentRenault R5 Alpine
404Didier GaudeletCarmelle MateosRenault R5 Alpine Turbo
405Jean-Pierre GuyomarchAlain FourcaudPeugeot 205 Rallye
406Bruno BailleStephane RivetTriumph Dolomite Sprint
407Denis LegerChristian BoulangerVolkswagen Golf GTi
408Stephane LouazeLea LouazeLancia Fulvia 1600 HF
409Bernard LaveauMarc MerciecaVolkswagen Golf GTI
410Dmytro TananevychOleksiy HordiyenkoLancia Fulvia HF
411Guillaume BeaudetPhilippe LavignePorsche 911 Type 964
412David SarrazinMarc BeauBMW 2002 tii
413Eric KowalczukPierre ConstantDatsun 240Z
414Daniel BegouausselXavier VignonFiat X1/9
415Domique BareilleNoel MalianVolvo 122 S
416Benjamin CallerEdwina CallerMatra-Bonnet Djet 5S
417Patrick VilletteChristian OnnillonHonda Civic
418Benoit CousinBMW 2000 Touring Ti
419Julien CoutazRenault R5 Gt Turbo
420Olivier GauclereAgnes Gauclere-VigneronVolvo 480 Turbo
421Robert CurzonDominique CurzonAustin Mini
422Fabrice BalbinotBaptiste BalbinotAutobianchi A112 Abarth
423Mathieu RouchyLaetitia RouchyInnocenti Mini Cooper 1300
424Yves Huygues De MahangeYves CarmagnollesAustin Mini Cooper S
425Dominique DidierJean-François ZoccoliRenault 5 GT Turbo
426Guillaume MorelLudovic CatalloBMW 635 CSi
427Luigi Antonio PalazziItene PalazziNC
428Guillaume AuffretPierre HuchardAlfa Romeo Bertone 2000 Veloce

Medium

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
432Lionel GarnierBertrand TriffaultPorsche
433Christian BosRomain BosCitroen Cx 2.5 GTi
434Marc JayThomas JayLancia Fulvia
435Daniel KlumppSyliane KlumppVolkswagen Golf
436Emilio CabellaMassimo CorintiTriumph TR3
437Angelo Primo MattiuzziLeonardo MattiuzziRenault R4
438Eugenio RossiFrancesco DonatiLancia Flavia Coupe 1.8
439Jacques Cottet SpinosaMarie AlonsoBMW 1602
440Georges-Henri DenuziereDaniele DenuziereAlfa Romeo Gtam
441Nicola ManziniCristiano AndrovandiInnocenti Mini Cooper Mk2
442Beatriz Garcia PaesaBenjamin BodigFiat 124 Spider
443Roland ZimmermannUte ZimmermannOpel Kadett B Rallye
444Gert PfundtGerhard SpiesbergerMercedes-Benz 220SE
445Jean RigondetOlivier SouillardCG 1200
446Patrick LansierAlex PaquayAlpine A110
447Florian LenoirClement LenoirAlfa Romeo Giulia Super
448Nicolas LoensPhilippe LoensAustin Mini Mini
449Didier MartinetLambert BeaulatonMorris Mini 1275 GT
450Emmanuel Peyre De FabreguesStephane Vital DurandMorris Mini Cooper S
451Carine MerleDelphine WeissRenault R5 Alpine Turbo
452Julien PujolsFleur PujolsVolkswagen Golf GTi
453Hubert RavelMarie-Françoise RavelAlfa Romeo Alfa Sud Trofeo
454Tom Legloahec-HenanffCalonnec HugoMG MGB

Low

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
456Alain ArnalDenis GoudouMorris Cooper S
457Gert PiererFrank WiestVolvo 122S
458Marco GandinoDanilo ScarcellaLancia Fulvia Coupe 1.2
459Philippe CervoniMarc LabydoireVolvo 122S
460François BoudinLaetitia BarryVauxhall VX4/90
461Stephanie BayardMarie-Carla FavierPorsche 356

Legends

NumberDriverCo-DriverVehicle
501Frederic RosatiMarie SchrickeMazda RX7
502Philippe DumasStephanne BlanchetCitröen BX 4TC
503Raymond BandelTheo LoewertAlpine A110 GT
504François LacarelleJean-Claude ThorinLancia Monte Carlo
505Patrizio BertelliCarlo CassinaPorsche 550 ARS
