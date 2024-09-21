383 cars entered for 2024 Tour de Corse Historique

Nearly 400 vintage cars will make up the grid for the 24th edition of the Tour de Corse Historique in October.
Vehicles must be built between 1945 and 1990. 223 are entered under the Historic Racing Cars (VHC) category, which meets FIA regulation. While 1990 is the latest permitted, the regulations also permit touring cars as late as 1996 if they are street legal in France. VHC cars race under traditional rally, or Competition, rules.
159 are Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles (VHRS), which as the name suggests partake in regularity-based racing. As such, the class is split into high, intermediate, moderate, and low subdivisions based on engine size.
Five are Legends, which also follows a regularity-style format.
VHC cars will begin the rally on a different route from VHRS and Legends. On the first day, the former will kick off from Conca to Favone on an 8.1-kilometre course followed by Kamiesch to Col de Bavella; meanwhile, VHRS and Legends travel from Sorbollano to Zoza and from Gualdaricciu to Col de Pelza. The first day for VHC is primarily along the coast before climbing the Col de Bavella mountain, while VHRS and Legends are already at higher altitudes as they go through forests.
The categories will meet up and continue the rest of the rally together from the second leg onwards.
The 2024 race is themed around the Lancia Rally 037, which won the 1983 manufacturers’ title in the World Rally Championship. Four such Lancias are entered with Nicolas Leroy-Fleuriot, Bernard Revest, Ville Silvasti, and Robert Simonetti. One 037, with chassis number 301, that won the 1983 Rallye Sanremo will be on display.
Ex-Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, who has been dabbling in rally since 2022, will make his historic rally début in a Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR. Philippe Gache, who has raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, and Dakar Rally, will drive a 911 as well. American rally legend John Buffum is entered in a Ford Escort RS2000 that he is sharing with James Blakemore.
Dakar veteran Bruno Saby is racing a Subaru Legacy based on the one driven by Colin McRae and Ari Vatanen.
Patrizio Bertelli, one of the Legends entries, is driving a Porsche 550 Spyder once commissioned by Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito.
Held on the island of Corsica, the rally serves as a replacement of sorts for the Tour de Corse, a former World Rally Championship round until 2019.
“With no WRC event on the island for five years, it is the responsibility of the Tour de Corse Historique to keep alive ‘the rally with 10,000 turns,’ its roads, its drivers, and the cars that have made it legendary,” begins a statement from race organisers to the press. “This heritage is showcased on a partly new 1,000-kilometre route and in a field of 383 cars representing 35 brands—both active and defunct. This year, special tribute is paid to Lancia, with a focus on its iconic Group B model, the 037, of which four examples will be gathered.
“Proof of the ever-growing enthusiasm for the event, it took just twelve hours on 13 January to reach the registration limit. Among the expected competitors, some are coming from afar, such as American hero John Buffum (Ford Escort RS 2000) and former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen (Porsche 911 Carrera RS).
“Thanks to you, the media, each edition of the Tour de Corse Historique helps to spotlight this natural, cultural, mechanical, and human heritage across 198 countries. Thank you!”
Route
Schedule
|Leg
|Start
|Finish
|Date
|1
|Porto-Vecchio Marina
|Porto-Vecchio Marina
|8 October
|2
|Porto-Vecchio Marina
|Aéroport de Bastia Poretta, Lucciana
|9 October
|3
|Aéroport de Bastia Poretta, Lucciana
|Citadella di Calvi
|10 October
|4
|Citadella di Calvi
|Port de Propriano
|11 October
|5
|Port de Propriano
|Porto-Vecchio Marina
|12 October
Selective Sections
|Stage
|Leg
|Start
|Finish
|Length
|1 (VHC)
|1
|Conca
|Favone
|8.1 km
|1 (VHRS)
|1
|Sorbollano
|Zoza
|11.5 km
|2 (VHC)
|2
|Kamiesch
|Col de Bavella
|18.8 km
|2 (VHRS)
|2
|Gualdaricciu
|Col de Pelza
|11.8 km
|3
|2
|Ventiseri
|Serra di Fiumorbo
|27.1 km
|4
|2
|Tallone
|Pietra di Verde
|41.9 km
|5
|2
|Casalta
|Prunelli di Casacconi
|26.0 km
|6
|3
|Ponte-Leccia
|Poggio Gavignano
|27.9 km
|7
|3
|San Loenzo
|Tralonca
|27. km
|8
|3
|Pietralba
|Col de San Colombano
|26.1 km
|9
|3
|Pioggiola
|Speloncato
|12.1 km
|10
|4
|Notre Dame de la Serra
|Fango
|27.9 km
|11
|4
|Porto
|Évisa
|14.8 km
|12
|4
|Vico
|Pont d’Azzana
|29.3 km
|13
|4
|Col de Bellevalle
|Pont de Calzola
|25.2 km
|14
|5
|Santa-Maria-Figaniella
|Olmeto
|23.2 km
|15
|5
|Sollacaro
|Petreto-Bicchisano
|16.5 km
|16
|5
|Petreto-Bicchisano
|Aullène, Zérubia
|27.3 km
|17
|5
|L’Ospedale
|Palavese
|10.3 km
Entry list
Historic Racing Cars
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|0A
|Jean-Louis Beulaygue
|Maurice Lega
|Lancia Delta
|1
|Alain Oreille
|Sylvie Oreille
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3L RS
|2
|Olivier Capanaccia
|Audrey Nesta
|BMW M3
|3
|Christophe Vaison
|Pascal Duffour
|Ford Sierra Cosworth 4×4
|4
|Bruno Saby
|Denis Giraudet
|Subaru Legacy
|5
|Philippe Gache
|Benjamin Mondiere
|Porsche 911
|6
|Christophe Casanova
|Dominique Corvi
|BMW M3
|7
|Jean-Baptiste Botti
|François-Xavier Buresi
|Porsche 911 SC Gr.4
|8
|Bertrand Fassio
|Jean-François De Montredon
|BMW M3
|9
|Jerome Mancini
|Jean-François Mancini
|BMW M3
|10
|Julien Saunier
|Frederique Vauclare
|Porsche 911 SC Gr.4
|11
|Richard Doux
|Antoine Paque
|BMW M3
|12
|Jean-Marc Bussolini
|Julien Bussolini
|Porsche 911 SC Gr.4
|14
|Maxime Rizzo
|Michel Di Lullo
|BMW M3
|15
|Pascal Ippoliti
|Mathieu Coutier
|Porsche 911
|16
|Karl Vandewoestyne
|Ulysse Poupard
|Ford Escort Mk2
|17
|Alexandre Vernazza
|Yohann Raffaelli
|BMW M3
|18
|Tom Pieri
|Fabien Cortes
|BMW M3
|19
|Valere Jaudinaud
|David Delabriere
|BMW M3
|20
|Louis Antonini
|Jonathan Lemaire
|Porsche 911 SC
|21
|Jean-Jacques Pietri
|Melanie Basso
|Ford Escort Mk2
|22
|Olivier Mousset
|Marc Begouaussel
|Porsche Nc
|23
|Michel Ducreux
|Ramona Formica
|BMW M3
|24
|Loic Panagiotis
|Caroline Goddi
|Porsche 964 C2
|25
|Mathieu Martinetti
|Virginie Maurel
|Subaru Legacy
|26
|Xavier Gaffory
|Olivier Santoriello
|Porsche 911
|27
|Dominique Lesourd
|Sebastien Chol
|BMW M3
|28
|Eddy Berard
|Florence Berard
|BMW M3
|29
|Alain Deveza
|Maxime Vilmot
|BMW M3
|30
|Jean-Claude Torre
|Patrice Cullieret
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
|31
|Paul Lietaer
|NC
|32
|Patrick Melot
|Anthoni Mariani
|Renault R5 Turbo
|33
|Jos Verstappen
|Renaud Jamoul
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
|34
|Ville Silvasti
|Risto Juhani Pietilainen
|Lancia Rally 037
|35
|Christian Chambord
|Marc Sevrin
|Porsche 911 SC
|36
|Grant Shand
|Rosa Shand
|Ford Escort Rs
|37
|Maurizio Elia
|Maurizio Barone
|Ford Escort Rs
|38
|Jean-Baptiste Borel
|Victor Vacher
|Ford Escort
|39
|Bruno Chaudet
|Karine Chaudet
|Porsche 911 SC
|40
|Bertrand Penlae
|Anne Penlae
|Porsche 911 SC
|41
|Jean-Michel Villot
|Patricia Bussolini
|Porsche 914/6
|42
|Richard Kolle
|Mickael Camilli
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR
|43
|Joel Royer
|Guy Mizael
|Porsche 911 SC
|44
|Olivier Dufour
|Christophe Sagne
|NC
|45
|Eric Duthoit
|Pascal Lopes
|Ford Escort Mk1
|46
|Dominique Frossard
|Alexis Grenier
|Renault R5 Turbo
|47
|Roberto Rimoldi
|Roberto Consiglio
|Porsche 911 SC Carrera
|48
|Bernard Revest
|Pierre-Jean Finidori
|Lancia 037
|49
|Nicolas Leroy-Fleuriot
|Eric Giner
|Lancia 037
|50
|Fabio Spirgi
|Gregory Gioannini
|Porsche 911 SC
|51
|Hugues Vandewoestyne
|BMW M3 E30
|52
|Robert Simonetti
|Celia Simonetti
|Lancia Rally 037
|53
|Frank Servais
|Konstantine Buxtorf
|Porsche 911 SC
|54
|Julien Texier
|Franck Berlamont
|Porsche 911
|55
|Raynald Hautot
|Romain Cuffel
|Ford Sierra Cosworth 4×4
|56
|Patrick Petit Prost
|Corinne Boine
|Ford 3.0 Rsr
|57
|Philippe Poggioli
|Lilian Cuer
|Porsche Mk2
|58
|Arnaud Gauduel
|Olivier Jollin
|Ford Escort Mk2
|59
|Patrick Bonnardel
|Anne-Marie Pomares
|Porsche 911 SC RS
|60
|Laurent Baffoun
|Margot Dupuy
|Renault R5 Turbo
|61
|Philippe Laurent
|Eva Laurent
|Porsche 911 SC RS
|62
|Jean-Luc Broussy
|Sylvie Broussy
|Ford Escort RS
|63
|Nicolas Jolidon
|Eric Von Kaenel
|BMW M3
|64
|Segolen
|Stephane Ruaud
|Citroën Visa
|65
|Christian Salmon
|Claudy Burlot
|Opel Ascona 400
|66
|Samuel Lostis
|Thierry Devaux
|Porsche 964
|67
|Philippe Tollemer
|Christelle Tollemer
|BMW M3 E30
|68
|Gilles Suzanne
|David Suzanne
|Renault R5 Turbo
|69
|Luisa Zumelli
|Giovanni Agnese
|Porsche 911 Carrera Rs
|70
|Thierry Bousquet
|Marc Jourdan
|Porsche 911 SC
|71
|Cyril Saint-Pol
|Remi Calonne
|Ford
|72
|Johan Allagnon
|Joanna Bouquillon
|Jidé 1600
|73
|Michel Mitieus
|Laurent Auboueix
|Renault R5 Turbo Maxi
|74
|Kevin Parsa
|Jean-Louis Hottelet
|BMW M3
|75
|Lionel Meunier
|Gilbert Dini
|BMW M3
|76
|Gilbert Casanova
|Francis Olari
|BMW 323i
|77
|Gilles Angevin
|Pauline Prat
|Porsche 911 SC
|78
|Alain Curty
|Jerome Pillot
|Peugeot 504 Coupe V6
|79
|Robin Leyssens
|Judicaël Vauville
|Porsche 911 SC
|80
|Antoine Papini
|Patrick Altana
|BMW 325i
|81
|Benoit Chavet
|Pascal Boyer
|BMW M3
|82
|Jeff Hebrard
|Clement Baronchelli
|BMW E30 M3
|83
|Tony Paverani
|Claudia Fantozzi
|Porsche Escort
|84
|Thomas Pellegrin
|Marc Bernardi
|Porsche 911 2.3 ST
|85
|François Michel Grosjean
|Pierre-Olivier Bugnot
|BMW M3
|86
|Tanguy Tailler
|Julien Jaime
|Porsche 3.0 RS
|87
|Adrien Mosca
|Anthony Gorguilo
|BMW M3
|88
|Patrick Fiault
|Henry Lenoir
|Porsche 911
|89
|Cesar Vandewoestyne
|BMW M3
|90
|Nicolas Torre
|Renault R5 Turbo
|91
|Ronny Montereau
|Pascal Bonnet
|Lancia Beta Monte Carlo
|92
|Gregory Hermelin
|Gregory Poitevin
|Ford Escort Mk1
|93
|Olivier Maury
|Cedric Secondi
|Ford Escort Mk1 2000 G2
|94
|Kim Gayer
|Tirso Gayer
|Porsche 911 SC
|95
|Herve Guignard
|Didier Meffre
|Renault A310
|96
|Pascal Delaporte
|Sandrine Delaporte
|Alpine A110
|97
|Augustin Cochin
|Christiane Nicolet
|Mercedes 350 SLC
|98
|Stephane Castelli
|Romain Pieretti
|Volkswagen Golf
|99
|Alain Armandoni
|Thomas Lanteri
|Porsche 911
|100
|Patrice Perche
|Alain Farlay
|Porsche 911 SC
|101
|Thierry Noyer
|Valentin Niedducesar
|BMW M3
|102
|Antoine Rizzo
|Fabien Craen
|Peugeot 309 GTi 16
|103
|Andreas Kunz
|Franck Macle
|Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8
|104
|Jean-Paul Ducasse
|Filipe Da Silva
|BMW E30 323i
|105
|Christophe Barthe
|Didier Barthe
|Ferrari Dino 308 GT4
|106
|Eric Torrejon
|Julien Pelletier
|Porsche 914/6
|107
|Laurent Paulus
|Elisabeth Paulus
|Porsche 911 SC
|108
|Simon Barre
|Louis Douay
|Ford Escort Mk1
|109
|Charles-Henry Bouchet
|Hugo Bouchet
|Porsche 914
|110
|Federico Faggio
|Fornara
|Adolfo Francesco Porsche
|111
|Denis Clerc
|Dominique Valette
|Renault Alpine
|112
|Jean D’Aulan
|Margot D’aulan
|Porsche 914
|113
|Marc Augis
|Remy Levillain
|Lancia Delta
|114
|Pierre Adamski
|Christelle Maloron
|Peugeot 309
|115
|Patrick Baigneres
|Vincent Hirtz
|Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce
|116
|Philippe Lero
|Antony Lero
|Porsche 911
|117
|Pascal Perroud
|Pascal Serre
|Porsche
|118
|Thierry Mutte
|Claire Mutte
|Porsche 911
|119
|Fabio Lanni
|Giacomo Lanni
|Alfa Romeo Gtv 6
|120
|Jean-Claude Billot
|Pierre Ruffin
|Subaru Legacy
|121
|Theo Albertini
|Noel Molluso
|Renault R5 Turbo
|122
|Serge Cozzolino
|Pascale Legay
|Porsche 914
|123
|Arnaud Choquet
|Mathieu Mopar
|Ford Escort
|124
|Georges Jacques
|Laurence Gilliard
|Porsche 911
|125
|Jean-Christophe Ruin
|Olivier Varlez
|Porsche 911
|126
|Christophe Jacques
|Frans Verbeke
|Porsche 944
|127
|Joel Lafitte
|Frederic Hebert
|Porsche 911 SC
|128
|Jean-Louis Royer
|Bernard Ferro
|NC
|129
|Alain Triniane
|Porsche Nc
|130
|Olivier Berreur
|Emilie Tramont
|BMW M3
|131
|Michel Bartoli
|Patricia Ducroux
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|132
|Philippe Galland
|Edith Peredes
|Triumph TR7
|133
|Serge Leuenberger
|Aurore Hugoniot
|Lancia Beta Montecarlo
|134
|Franck Libbrecht
|Dominique Delacour
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|135
|Phillip Harris
|Alun Cook
|Ford Escort
|136
|Bruno Luc Frimval
|Ethan Luc Frimval
|BMW E30 323i
|137
|Nicolas Ariztegui
|David Alexandre Ariztegui
|Renault 4L
|138
|Jacques Thibon
|Stephane Prevot
|BMW M3
|139
|Nicolas Boisdron
|Nicolas Cren
|Volkswagen Cox
|140
|Luc Gentit
|Sebastien Vadot
|Porsche 911 SC
|141
|Joseph Murati
|Marina Arrii
|Subaru Legacy
|142
|Jean-Gabriel Godin
|François Prisset
|NC
|143
|Philippe Noyer
|Didier Lefaucheur
|Peugeot 205 Gti
|144
|Gregory Perrard
|Cesar Delbecque
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|145
|Anto Pastinelli
|Theo Padovani
|BMW 325i
|146
|Arthur De Sousa
|Camille De Sousa
|BMW M3
|147
|Thierry Deffontaine
|Laurent Hupez
|BMW M3
|148
|Jean-Pierre Taddei
|Adam Georges
|BMW E30
|149
|Sylvain Tegoni
|Mathieu-Louis Passoni
|BMW 2002
|150
|Alexis Chapas
|Erwan Tufel
|Alpine A310
|151
|Patrick Duflot
|Julien Dubois
|Renault 11 Turbo
|152
|Alexandre Dubois
|Frederic Dubois
|Porsche 964 C2
|153
|Gauthier Gheysen
|Thierry Leon
|BMW M3
|154
|Jean Santerre
|Frederic Santerre
|Renault R5 Alpine
|155
|Jean-Michel Boyer
|Cyd Boyer
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2
|156
|Patrice Larcher
|Nicolas Clavier
|Talbot Samba Rallye
|157
|Evangelos Andrea Farmakakis
|Giovanni Bernacchini
|Ford Escort RS Mk2
|158
|Giorgio Onori
|Massimo Perini
|Lancia Fulvia Sport Zagato
|159
|Gregory Desintobin
|Corentin Desintobin
|Peugeot 205 GTI
|160
|Jean-François Julien
|Thierry Morel
|Renault R5 Turbo
|161
|Laurent Giansanti
|Vincent Giansanti
|NC
|162
|Philippe Lefaure
|Ludovic Mounier
|Volkswagen Cox 1303S
|163
|Jean-Pierre Biggi
|Karine Bertrand
|Austin Mini Cooper S
|164
|Bernard Queyroix
|Françoise Queyroix
|Morris Mini Cooper S
|165
|Philippe Quiriere
|Alexandre Bekhtari
|Austin Mini Cooper S
|166
|Philippe Lecardonnel
|Marguerite Lecardonnel
|Morris Cooper S
|167
|Jean-Paul Burnier
|Patrick Alibaux
|Austin Cooper S
|168
|Pierre-Jean Reypin
|Christine Reypin
|Austin Mini Cooper
|169
|Jean-Pierre Gagick
|Emmanuel Hankard
|Alfa Romeo Coupe Sprint
|170
|Gregory Golliot
|Julien Joly
|BMW 323 E21
|171
|Mickael Palagi
|Bertrand Boutier
|BMW E30 323i
|172
|Thierry Girard
|Valerie Roustand
|BMW 635CSi
|173
|Jean-Marc Acquaviva
|Simon-Paul Savelli
|Porsche 911
|174
|Michel Taillebuis
|Pascale Taillebuis
|Lancia Delta Integrale
|175
|Christophe Bricout
|Eric Devemy
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2
|176
|Marco Brunner
|Lucas Brunner
|Ford Mustang
|177
|Didier Dinh
|Joseph Soler
|Alfa Romeo Coupe Bertone 2000 GTV
|178
|Jean-Pierre Paolin
|Michel Bourgeat
|Alfa Romeo Coupe Sprint
|179
|Vincent Raynaud
|Anthony Boudon
|NC
|180
|Thierry Rogeon
|Bruno Millet
|Alpine A110
|181
|Philippe Santini
|Xavier Nanni
|BMW 325i
|182
|Thierry Guitton
|Mathieu Poussin
|BMW 2002 TI
|183
|Gilbert Giraud
|David Therry
|Renault R11 Turbo
|184
|Richard Malpass
|Ian Malpass
|Ford Mk2
|185
|Sylvain Tilliere
|Laurent Galbes
|Peugeot 205 GTi 1900
|186
|Pascal Vincent
|Axel Guilbert
|Ford Sierra Cosworth
|187
|Pierre-Yves Philippon
|Jean-François Barre
|Fiat 124 Coupe Abarth
|188
|Dominique Chaplet
|Arnaud Fleury
|NC
|189
|Laurent Eydoux
|Olivier Moutot
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|190
|Rene Gattacceca
|Christophe Quinternet
|BMW E30 325i
|191
|Alain Costa
|Leo Cantallops
|Porsche
|192
|Carl Denglos
|Ludovic Denglos
|Porsche 911
|193
|Roland De Bargigli
|Michel Augutyniak
|Porsche 911 25 S/T
|194
|Jules Busson
|Guillaume Lemarchand
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|195
|Alexandre Chefdeville
|Christophe Lorenzon
|Citroën Visa Chrono Group B
|196
|Pascal Chancereul
|Quentin Chancereul
|BMW 325i
|197
|Jose Lamic
|Jean-Philippe Lamic
|BMW M3 E30
|198
|Pascal Mitieus
|Olivier Soleil
|Renault R5 Turbo
|199
|Guy Mottard
|Peugeot 205 GTi
|200
|Daniel Rey
|Jeanne Rey
|Alfa Romeo GTV6
|201
|Roland Schligler
|Serge Zele
|Peugeot 104 ZS2
|202
|Jean-Pierre Tetaz
|Vincent Chapel
|Porsche 911 Carrera 3L RS
|203
|Patrice Valette
|Ludovic Leboeuf
|Porsche 911
|204
|Arnaud Haefelin
|Pascal Mulet
|Lancia Stratos
|205
|Jean-Charles Guigues
|Olivier Gentil
|Lotus Elan
|206
|Jean Chenebeau
|Pierre Rouchy
|Renault R5 GT Turbo
|207
|Maxime Castelein
|Ford Escort RS1800
|208
|Jean-François Coget
|Pauline Celerier
|Ford Mustang
|209
|Alexandre Boutin
|Marine Rodax
|Opel Kadett C GTE
|210
|Jose Castan
|Jean-François Palisssier
|Renault A310
|211
|Bernard Ladebese
|Henri Martos
|BMW M3
|212
|Jean-François Godin
|Gilles Vallerian
|Renault R5 Turbo
|213
|Gilles Billaut
|Mayeul Barbet
|Ligier Gs2
|214
|Damien Marquis
|Hugo Marquis
|BMW E30 323i
|215
|Jean-Louis Maffre
|Frederic Haudiquer
|Renault Alpine
|216
|Eric Tuloup
|William Gely
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|217
|Michel Urreizti
|Corinne Martin
|Renault A310
|218
|Julien Vanwynsberghe
|Marc Vanwynsberghe
|Porsche 964
|219
|Boris Bouic
|Dimitri Bouic
|Porsche 944 Turbo
|220
|Christophe Amouroux
|Hector Amouroux
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|221
|Barth Vingerhoedt
|Celine Roelens
|Porsche 911SC G4
|222
|Nicolas Gauthier
|Elodie Gauthier
|Alfa Romeo GTV6
|223
|Christian Vidal
|Lucas Vidal
|Ford Sierra Cosworth
Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|0
|Laurent Battut
|Valerie Dumont
|Toyota Celica GT4
|00
|Luc Azan
|Isabelle Azan
|Fiat Abarth 500
|000
|Rolland Chabas
|Peugeot 308 GTi
High
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|301
|Arnaud Labessouille
|Guillaume Bousquet
|BMW 323i
|302
|Etienne Baugnee
|Vincent Duchesne
|Ford Escort Mk1 RR2000
|303
|Jean-François Escat
|Danielle Brincat
|Bmw M3
|304
|Jacques Loubet
|Laurent Loubet
|Ford RS 2000s
|305
|Pascal Arnould
|Franck Morel
|Lancia Delta Integrale
|306
|Didier Trouche
|Maxime Trouche
|BMW M3
|307
|Jean-Marie Pelletier
|Alexandre Pelletier
|Porsche 911 2.2S
|308
|Jean-Pierre Mader
|Jerome Barale
|Ford Escort Cosworth
|309
|Mikael Malaterre
|Vincent Massoutie
|BMW 325i
|310
|Antonio Lopez
|Patrick Gaillard
|BMW 325i
|311
|Philippe Bressolette
|Christophe Maurin
|BMW 325iX
|312
|Jerome Anastasio
|Charles Anastasio
|Porsche 911
|313
|Jean-Louis Herbeth
|Christophe Jover
|Porsche 928S
|314
|Jean Farssac
|Guy Bousquet
|Peugeot 205 GTi
|315
|Alain Lecoq
|Daniel Petit
|Renault A 310 V6
|316
|Guillaume Fontes
|Cyril Haberschill
|BMW 320/6
|317
|Jean-Charles Isola
|Gilles Portales
|Peugeot 306
|318
|Fabrizio Sacchet
|Antoine Di Colangelo
|Renault R5 Alpine
|319
|Jean Merlo
|Bernard Rome
|Lancia Fulvia
|320
|Valentine Peculier
|Thibault Jacquet
|Peugeot 205 T16
|321
|Philippe Peculier
|Jean-Bernard Prudhon
|Ferrari 308
Intermediate
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|323
|Stephane Blaise
|Robert Vandevost
|Volkswagen Golf
|324
|Didier Mourenon
|Hubert Blanchard
|Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7L
|325
|Pierre Feligioni
|Olivier Feligioni
|Porsche 911 SC
|326
|Giorgio Schon
|Francesco Giammarino
|Lancia Delta HF 4WD
|327
|Stephane Peculier
|Victor Peculier
|Porsche 914
|328
|Jean-Philippe Mourenon
|Nicolas Verda
|Renault R8 Gordini
|329
|Dominique Brie
|Marc Michel
|Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Super
|330
|Christophe Baillet
|Jean-Marc Piret
|BMW M3
|331
|Christian Badoz
|Anne-Marie Badoz
|Porsche 911 3 SC
|332
|James Blakemore
|John Buffum
|Ford Escort RS2000
|333
|Serge Pauly
|Paul Chelles
|Alpine A110 Bis
|334
|Maurizio Vellano
|Giovanni Molina
|Audi Quattro
|335
|Maurizio Aiolfi
|Carlo Merenda
|Peugeot 309 GTi 16
|336
|Roberto Bernardi
|Giovanna Zanella
|Fiat 131 Abarth
|337
|Marco De Marco
|Andrea Pietro Renz Nicoli
|Volkswagen Golf Gti
|338
|Christophe Schott
|Jean-Luc Kuffer
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|339
|Gabriele Seno
|Ceistina Biagi
|Opel Kadet Gte
|340
|Ermanno Keller
|Frank Bevilacqua
|Audi Quattro
|341
|Christian Lantres
|Marie Lantres
|Subaru Impreza 4×4
|342
|Pierre Girard
|Julie Viollet
|Datsun 240Z
|343
|Corinne Van Hecke
|Christian Van Hecke
|Lancia Beta Coupe 1800 GR4
|344
|Bernard Figuiere
|Cedric Pirotte
|Porsche Carrera 3L
|345
|Patrice Charmoille
|Gaetan Charmoille
|Lancia Delta Integrale
|346
|Lucien Zomparelli
|Ascenzo Di Lullo
|Porsche 944
|347
|Alberto Beretta
|Massimo Liverani
|Porsche 911 SC
|348
|Antonio Rossi
|Enrico Meranda
|Renault R5 Turbo
|349
|Laurent Fourcher
|Elodie Fourcher
|Renault R5 Turbo
|350
|Jose Fernandez
|Javier Fernandez
|Porsche 911 Carrera
|351
|Tom Oskar Hotvedt
|Leif Arne Neset
|Porsche 911 S
|352
|Alexandre Merle
|Pascal Fouchy
|Porsche 911
|353
|Dominique Larroque
|Patrick Monassier
|Ford Escort
|354
|Michel Branca
|Gerald Forns
|Lancia Stratos
|355
|Bernard Dauphin
|Francoise Plaza
|Porsche 911 3.2L SC
|356
|Damien Ozanne
|Amandine Dumayer
|Porsche 911 SC
|357
|Charles Van Wonterghem
|David Ruffier
|BMW 2002
|358
|Remi Baille
|Jean-Jacques Mourbrun
|Lancia Delta Integrale
|359
|Gilles Blasco
|Thomas Vigneau
|Porsche 911 SC
|360
|Jean-Pierre Douls
|Isabelle Douls
|Peugeot 309 GTi 16
|361
|Jean-Louis Corruble
|Philippe Abecassis
|Porsche 911 SC
|362
|Christophe Couetmeur
|Emilie Couetmeur
|Porsche 911 SC
|363
|Alain Demorge
|Thibault Demorge
|Porsche 911 SC
|364
|Jean-Paul Boulange
|Evelyne Boulange
|Renault A310 1600 VG
|365
|Thibaud Lacour
|Isabelle Godin
|Talbot Samba Rallye
|366
|Marc Avazeri
|Cesar Avazeri
|Renault Super 5 GT Turbo
|367
|Jean-François Demorge
|Gerard Lorand
|Porsche 911 SC
|368
|Arnaud Euvrard
|Adeline Euvrard
|Subaru Impreza
|369
|Sylvain Falvy
|Marie-Claude Falvy
|BMW 323i
|370
|Jean-François Picquier
|Julie Picquier
|Porsche 911 SC 32A
|371
|Jean-Yves Charpentier
|Thierry Noel
|Porsche 911 SC
|372
|Michel Cuinet
|Laure Cuinet
|Renault Super5 GT Turbo
|373
|Ludovic Perrin
|Virginie Perrot
|Renault R5 Alpine Groupe 2
|374
|Arnaud Carteron
|Guillaume Brun D’Arre
|BMW 320
|375
|Vincent Almeras
|Jean-Louis Conte
|Peugeot 205 GTi
|376
|Jean-Michel Delarbre
|Emmanuel Ains
|Porsche 944
|377
|Jean-Pierre Verneuil
|Guy Laforest
|Peugeot 205
|378
|Alain Abadie
|Jean-François Gresse
|Porsche 914
|379
|Gerald Weiss
|Yann Morize
|Porsche 911 SC
|380
|Emmanuel Sage
|Eugenie Vacossaint
|BMW 323i
|381
|Bernard Di Raimondo
|Guy Leneveu
|Porsche 911 SC
|382
|Jean-Charles De Lemps
|Julia De Lemps
|BMW 2002 tii
|383
|Marc Perdrix
|Jean-Marc Perdrix
|Opel Kadett GT/E 1.9
|384
|Emmanuel Bazin
|Corinne Bazin
|Porsche 911 SC
|385
|Loic Bocqueret
|Valentin Bocqueret
|Volkswagen Golf
|386
|Lionel Amrouche
|Solenn Amrouche
|Porsche 911 SC
|387
|Francois Abrial
|Cecile Abrial
|Peugeot 104 ZS
|388
|Jean-Luc Aldeguer
|Kevin Aldeguer
|Peugeot 205 GTi
|389
|David Arragon
|Elodie Arragon
|Porsche 911 S 2L
|390
|Lionel Bernard
|Henri Bernard
|Porsche 924
|391
|Regis Brezun
|Stephanie Wante
|Opel Kadett GT/E
|392
|Yves Muzy
|Marcel Jungblut
|Volkswagen Golf
|393
|Alain Moret
|Kilian Moret
|Porsche 911 SC
|394
|Laurent Paolacci
|Sebastien Andreani
|Renault 5 Turbo
|395
|Fabrice Robinet
|Paul Robinet-Loiseau
|Porsche 911 Sc 3.0 Groupe 3
|396
|Philippe Hascoet
|Martin Hascoet
|Lancia Fulvia 1600 HF
|397
|Frederic Kientzy
|Lily Kientzy
|Renault R5 Alpine
|398
|Guy Luttringer
|Rudolf Hofmann
|Porsche 911 SC
|399
|Philippe Lelievre
|Jocelyn Pirio
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|400
|Mathieu Moulin
|Anais Moulin
|Porsche 911
|401
|Vincent Penel
|Herve Guillonneau
|Datsun 240Z
|402
|Benoit Vergnet
|Xavier Nasica
|Renault Alpine 1600 S
|403
|Antoine Raymond
|Elisa-Noemie Laurent
|Renault R5 Alpine
|404
|Didier Gaudelet
|Carmelle Mateos
|Renault R5 Alpine Turbo
|405
|Jean-Pierre Guyomarch
|Alain Fourcaud
|Peugeot 205 Rallye
|406
|Bruno Baille
|Stephane Rivet
|Triumph Dolomite Sprint
|407
|Denis Leger
|Christian Boulanger
|Volkswagen Golf GTi
|408
|Stephane Louaze
|Lea Louaze
|Lancia Fulvia 1600 HF
|409
|Bernard Laveau
|Marc Mercieca
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|410
|Dmytro Tananevych
|Oleksiy Hordiyenko
|Lancia Fulvia HF
|411
|Guillaume Beaudet
|Philippe Lavigne
|Porsche 911 Type 964
|412
|David Sarrazin
|Marc Beau
|BMW 2002 tii
|413
|Eric Kowalczuk
|Pierre Constant
|Datsun 240Z
|414
|Daniel Begouaussel
|Xavier Vignon
|Fiat X1/9
|415
|Domique Bareille
|Noel Malian
|Volvo 122 S
|416
|Benjamin Caller
|Edwina Caller
|Matra-Bonnet Djet 5S
|417
|Patrick Villette
|Christian Onnillon
|Honda Civic
|418
|Benoit Cousin
|BMW 2000 Touring Ti
|419
|Julien Coutaz
|Renault R5 Gt Turbo
|420
|Olivier Gauclere
|Agnes Gauclere-Vigneron
|Volvo 480 Turbo
|421
|Robert Curzon
|Dominique Curzon
|Austin Mini
|422
|Fabrice Balbinot
|Baptiste Balbinot
|Autobianchi A112 Abarth
|423
|Mathieu Rouchy
|Laetitia Rouchy
|Innocenti Mini Cooper 1300
|424
|Yves Huygues De Mahange
|Yves Carmagnolles
|Austin Mini Cooper S
|425
|Dominique Didier
|Jean-François Zoccoli
|Renault 5 GT Turbo
|426
|Guillaume Morel
|Ludovic Catallo
|BMW 635 CSi
|427
|Luigi Antonio Palazzi
|Itene Palazzi
|NC
|428
|Guillaume Auffret
|Pierre Huchard
|Alfa Romeo Bertone 2000 Veloce
Medium
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|432
|Lionel Garnier
|Bertrand Triffault
|Porsche
|433
|Christian Bos
|Romain Bos
|Citroen Cx 2.5 GTi
|434
|Marc Jay
|Thomas Jay
|Lancia Fulvia
|435
|Daniel Klumpp
|Syliane Klumpp
|Volkswagen Golf
|436
|Emilio Cabella
|Massimo Corinti
|Triumph TR3
|437
|Angelo Primo Mattiuzzi
|Leonardo Mattiuzzi
|Renault R4
|438
|Eugenio Rossi
|Francesco Donati
|Lancia Flavia Coupe 1.8
|439
|Jacques Cottet Spinosa
|Marie Alonso
|BMW 1602
|440
|Georges-Henri Denuziere
|Daniele Denuziere
|Alfa Romeo Gtam
|441
|Nicola Manzini
|Cristiano Androvandi
|Innocenti Mini Cooper Mk2
|442
|Beatriz Garcia Paesa
|Benjamin Bodig
|Fiat 124 Spider
|443
|Roland Zimmermann
|Ute Zimmermann
|Opel Kadett B Rallye
|444
|Gert Pfundt
|Gerhard Spiesberger
|Mercedes-Benz 220SE
|445
|Jean Rigondet
|Olivier Souillard
|CG 1200
|446
|Patrick Lansier
|Alex Paquay
|Alpine A110
|447
|Florian Lenoir
|Clement Lenoir
|Alfa Romeo Giulia Super
|448
|Nicolas Loens
|Philippe Loens
|Austin Mini Mini
|449
|Didier Martinet
|Lambert Beaulaton
|Morris Mini 1275 GT
|450
|Emmanuel Peyre De Fabregues
|Stephane Vital Durand
|Morris Mini Cooper S
|451
|Carine Merle
|Delphine Weiss
|Renault R5 Alpine Turbo
|452
|Julien Pujols
|Fleur Pujols
|Volkswagen Golf GTi
|453
|Hubert Ravel
|Marie-Françoise Ravel
|Alfa Romeo Alfa Sud Trofeo
|454
|Tom Legloahec-Henanff
|Calonnec Hugo
|MG MGB
Low
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|456
|Alain Arnal
|Denis Goudou
|Morris Cooper S
|457
|Gert Pierer
|Frank Wiest
|Volvo 122S
|458
|Marco Gandino
|Danilo Scarcella
|Lancia Fulvia Coupe 1.2
|459
|Philippe Cervoni
|Marc Labydoire
|Volvo 122S
|460
|François Boudin
|Laetitia Barry
|Vauxhall VX4/90
|461
|Stephanie Bayard
|Marie-Carla Favier
|Porsche 356
Legends
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|501
|Frederic Rosati
|Marie Schricke
|Mazda RX7
|502
|Philippe Dumas
|Stephanne Blanchet
|Citröen BX 4TC
|503
|Raymond Bandel
|Theo Loewert
|Alpine A110 GT
|504
|François Lacarelle
|Jean-Claude Thorin
|Lancia Monte Carlo
|505
|Patrizio Bertelli
|Carlo Cassina
|Porsche 550 ARS