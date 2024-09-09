World Rally-Raid Championship

Adam Kaplan wins Sunraysia Safari in REVO T1+’s Australian rally debut

By
3 Mins read
Credit: Sunraysia Safari

Red-Lined Motorsport‘s REVO T1+ has taken on rallies across the world, but only needed one stop in Australia to already be a winner there. Adam Kaplan dominated the first three days of the eleven-stage Sunraysia Safari Creoss Country Rally to secure the victory outright.

With Aleshia Penney as navigator, Kaplan set the fastest time on the first day, clearing the WRC-branded Subaru Crosstrek of Dean Herridge by nearly three minutes, then repeated the feat in Day 2. He kept his foot on the pedal and built his lead even more during the third stage while Herridge finished seventh, effectively securing the win for Kaplan.

Kaplan got lost on the first corner to start the final day and lost two minutes, which he called “the dumbest thing ever but that happens.” The misadventures prevented a sweep as Will Dunn‘s Nissan Patrol beat Herridge for the stage win. Kaplan still joined them on the day’s podium.

Developed in South Africa, the REVO has been busy since its début in 2023. After primarily competing in the South African Rally-Raid Championship, it has competed in the Dakar Rally, World Rally-Raid Championship, FIA Baja Cups, and even the Taklimakan Rally in China. The vehicle was Red-Lined’s first vehicle for the T1+ subcategory.

“A really big SHOUT OUT to Adam Kaplan and Aleshia Penney on winning the 4 day 11 stage 1200km Sunraysia Safari Rally in their AEH powered REVO T1+,” wrote Red-Lined boss Terence Marsh, “this was the debut event for our T1+ race car in Australia so to say that we are PROUD is an understatement!!!”

Despite the Stage #4 win, Dunn narrowly missed the overall top three by ten seconds to Darren Webster, who had a blown transfer case. The last day saw the longest stage of 250 kilometres.

“That one was unexpected,” Webster quipped. “We were expecting everything to fall off but not the transfer case. We were on the box on a two-wheel drive, so the fun never stops with us. There’s always something going on.”

Defending Auto winner Tony Quinn was among the retirements.

Corey Banks battled with Ben Langford for the Moto victory and came out on top. 2023 runner-up Toby Hederics initially held the advantage before retiring halfway with a mechanical issue, though the organisers allowed him to continue on a safety bike to help him gain experience ahead of the 2025 Dakar Rally.

“In the grand scheme of things, this event to me was always about training and preparation so I’m not too disappointed about that,” Hederics commented.

Fellow Dakar-bound rider Andrew Houlihan finished eighth and won the Adventure Bike category. Although Houlihan is racing a KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica at Dakar, he entered Sunraysia on a GasGas 700 dual-sport bike.

Overall results

Auto

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverVehicleCategoryTimeMargin
11307Adam KaplanAleshia PenneyRed-Lined REVO T1+Unlimited 4WD11:34:05Leader
22305Dean HerridgeSam HillSubaru CrosstrekUnlimited 4WD11:55:00+ 20:56
33312Darren WebsterCary SeabrookMitsubishi PajeroUnlimited 4WD11:57:44+ 23:39
44309Will DunnGareth DunnNissan PatrolUnlimited 4WD11:57:54+ 23:49
55301Todd SmithJacob SmithNissan PatrolUnlimited 4WD12:16:02+ 41:58
66308Rob HerridgeChris RandellSubaru ForesterUnlimited 4WD12:38:01+ 1:03:56
77310Terry ConnerMatilda ConnerNissan PatrolUnlimited 4WD13:25:07+ 1:51:03
81200Richard McNayAndrew McNayHolden UteRally13:30:07+ 1:56:03
91316Terry PinsonDoug FernieFord FalconModified 2WD13:48:15+ 2:14:10
108326Nick TyackJamie ClemsonToyota HiluxUnlimited 4WD14:04:07+ 2:30:03
111329Brian CannyTim ShepherdPorsche CayennaProduction 4WD14:04:25+ 2:30:20
122203Peter NealCraig WhyburnSubaru ImprezaRally14:07:30+ 2:33:26
131319Grant HorePaul Loughnan, Morgan CorneliusIsuzu VehiCROSSModified Production 4WD14:10:31+ 2:36:27
141331Jason MarksAndrew ForbesCan-Am Maverick X3UTV14:20:54+ 2:46:49
152330Brian MacCabeRoland DymondMitsubishi PajeroProduction 4WD14:32:07+ 2:58:02
162323Trevor HanksPaul BorgVolkswagen AmarokModified Production 4WD14:32:59+ 2:58:54
173322Robert CoxSophie CoxMitsubishi PajeroProduction 4WD14:56:54+ 3:22:49
184327Harvey SmithRobert InallMitsubishi ChallengerProduction 4WD16:13:53+ 4:39:48
199315Dean RidgeBrad JonesMitsubishi PajeroUnlimited 4WD16:27:01+ 4:52:56
203321Murray RogersDarren WytheHolden JackarooClassic Safari Cars17:08:50+ 5:34:46
DNFDNF201Mark PickeringDave BoddyDatsun 240ZRallyDNFN/A
DNFDNF202Joel WaldMatt De VausDatsun SunnyRallyDNFN/A
DNFDNF204Paul LahiffNick VardosToyota AltezzaRallyDNFN/A
DNFDNF205Peter SweeneySimon YoungSubaru Impreza WRXRallyDNFN/A
DNFDNF276Michael CoatesJustin CoatesLeyland P76RallyDNFN/A
DNFDNF300Tony QuinnJohn DobleNissan NavaraUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF302Andrew TravisDavid TravisHolden UteUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF304Dean GeorgeLucas BeerFord MaverickUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF306Daniel JonesBernard WeberMitsubishi TritonUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF311Tyler BeerMatthew WalshMitsubishi PajeroModified Production 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF314Brett RossJason HagueHolden Commodore UteUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF317Warren DenhamArron TopliffMitsubishi TritonUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF318Ed MulliganBen RicardsIsuzu D-MaxModified Production 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF320Guy ShoemarkHeidi ShoemarkNissan PatrolUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF324Ryan HlalAdam BrigdenNissan PatrolUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A
DNFDNF325Daniel SetonZachary MartinUnlimited 4WDDNFN/A

Moto

FinishClass FinishNumberRiderVehicleClassTimeMargin
116Corey BanksKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000cc11:55:17Leader
225Ben LangfordKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000cc11:59:25+ 4:08
3162Archie ConnerKTM 250 SX-F0–250cc12:47:17+ 52:00
418Todd RidleyYamaha YZ450F251–450cc12:50:57+ 55:39
522Matt GillespieKTM 450 EXC-F251–450cc12:51:14+ 55:57
6339Liam McConnellKTM 450 EXC-F251–450cc12:51:41+ 56:23
719Mark BlakeKTM 500 EXC-FOver 4513:14:15+ 1:18:58
817Andrew HoulihanGasGas ES 700Adventure13:20:30+ 1:25:13
9242Peter CaldwellHusqvarna FE 450Over 4513:35:20+ 1:40:03
10366Jason MitchellKTM 450 EXC-FOver 4513:44:02+ 1:48:45
11457Paul SmithKTM 500 EXC-FOver 4513:55:14+ 1:59:57
12553David BrockKTM 450 EXC-FOver 4514:09:52+ 2:14:34
13343Liam JohnstoneHusqvarna FE 450451–1000cc14:14:44+ 2:19:27
14295Jacob RussellKTM 250 EXC0–250cc14:22:18+ 2:27:01
15428Kade FergusonKTM 350 EXC-F251–450cc14:29:31+ 2:34:14
16667Stuart MartinOver 4514:56:04+ 3:00:47
17565Jye SchutzYamaha WR450F251–450cc15:13:13+ 3:17:56
18411Thomas FosterHusqvarna FE 450451–1000cc15:22:43+ 3:27:26
19140Colin MullerHonda XR400Classic Safari Class15:27:42+ 3:32:25
20617Alex KellySuzuki DR-Z400E251–450cc15:32:35+ 3:37:18
21168Victor BonacciKTM 690Quad16:43:31+ 4:48:14
22724Russell LentonBeta 480 RROver 4517:14:57+ 5:19:40
23241Justin WadeYamaha Ténéré 700Adventure17:22:52+ 5:27:35
24825Don LarkHonda CRF450 RallyOver 4518:00:13+ 6:04:56
25219Chiang Han-yehKTM 500 EXC-FClassic Safari Class22:28:49+ 10:33:32
26335Aaron TristYamaha WR250R0–250cc22:51:14+ 10:55:57
DNFDNF1Toby HedericsKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF14George MullerHonda XR400Classic Safari ClassDNFN/A
DNFDNF15Bradley GreenfieldKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF20Evan BlackstockKTM 450 EXC-FOver 45DNFN/A
DNFDNF21Billy MageeKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF22Joe RobertsHusqvarna TC 500–250ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF23Stefano PalombaKTM 500 EXC-F451–1000ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF26Brian KozenKTM 350 EXC-FOver 45DNFN/A
DNFDNF29Jaimon BiggsHonda XR650R451–1000ccDNFN/A
DNFDNF30David BobstinchskiHusqvarna 701 EnduroAdventureDNFN/A
DNFDNF51Chad VernonYamaha YZ450FOver 45DNFN/A
DNFDNF55Trent GilesBMW R nineTAdventureDNFN/A
DNFDNF86Scotty HugginsKTM 450 EXC-F251–450ccDNFN/A
