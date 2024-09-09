Adam Kaplan wins Sunraysia Safari in REVO T1+’s Australian rally debut

Red-Lined Motorsport‘s REVO T1+ has taken on rallies across the world, but only needed one stop in Australia to already be a winner there. Adam Kaplan dominated the first three days of the eleven-stage Sunraysia Safari Creoss Country Rally to secure the victory outright.

With Aleshia Penney as navigator, Kaplan set the fastest time on the first day, clearing the WRC-branded Subaru Crosstrek of Dean Herridge by nearly three minutes, then repeated the feat in Day 2. He kept his foot on the pedal and built his lead even more during the third stage while Herridge finished seventh, effectively securing the win for Kaplan.

Kaplan got lost on the first corner to start the final day and lost two minutes, which he called “the dumbest thing ever but that happens.” The misadventures prevented a sweep as Will Dunn‘s Nissan Patrol beat Herridge for the stage win. Kaplan still joined them on the day’s podium.

Developed in South Africa, the REVO has been busy since its début in 2023. After primarily competing in the South African Rally-Raid Championship, it has competed in the Dakar Rally, World Rally-Raid Championship, FIA Baja Cups, and even the Taklimakan Rally in China. The vehicle was Red-Lined’s first vehicle for the T1+ subcategory.

“A really big SHOUT OUT to Adam Kaplan and Aleshia Penney on winning the 4 day 11 stage 1200km Sunraysia Safari Rally in their AEH powered REVO T1+,” wrote Red-Lined boss Terence Marsh, “this was the debut event for our T1+ race car in Australia so to say that we are PROUD is an understatement!!!”

Despite the Stage #4 win, Dunn narrowly missed the overall top three by ten seconds to Darren Webster, who had a blown transfer case. The last day saw the longest stage of 250 kilometres.

“That one was unexpected,” Webster quipped. “We were expecting everything to fall off but not the transfer case. We were on the box on a two-wheel drive, so the fun never stops with us. There’s always something going on.”

Defending Auto winner Tony Quinn was among the retirements.

Corey Banks battled with Ben Langford for the Moto victory and came out on top. 2023 runner-up Toby Hederics initially held the advantage before retiring halfway with a mechanical issue, though the organisers allowed him to continue on a safety bike to help him gain experience ahead of the 2025 Dakar Rally.

“In the grand scheme of things, this event to me was always about training and preparation so I’m not too disappointed about that,” Hederics commented.

Fellow Dakar-bound rider Andrew Houlihan finished eighth and won the Adventure Bike category. Although Houlihan is racing a KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica at Dakar, he entered Sunraysia on a GasGas 700 dual-sport bike.

Overall results

Auto

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle Category Time Margin 1 1 307 Adam Kaplan Aleshia Penney Red-Lined REVO T1+ Unlimited 4WD 11:34:05 Leader 2 2 305 Dean Herridge Sam Hill Subaru Crosstrek Unlimited 4WD 11:55:00 + 20:56 3 3 312 Darren Webster Cary Seabrook Mitsubishi Pajero Unlimited 4WD 11:57:44 + 23:39 4 4 309 Will Dunn Gareth Dunn Nissan Patrol Unlimited 4WD 11:57:54 + 23:49 5 5 301 Todd Smith Jacob Smith Nissan Patrol Unlimited 4WD 12:16:02 + 41:58 6 6 308 Rob Herridge Chris Randell Subaru Forester Unlimited 4WD 12:38:01 + 1:03:56 7 7 310 Terry Conner Matilda Conner Nissan Patrol Unlimited 4WD 13:25:07 + 1:51:03 8 1 200 Richard McNay Andrew McNay Holden Ute Rally 13:30:07 + 1:56:03 9 1 316 Terry Pinson Doug Fernie Ford Falcon Modified 2WD 13:48:15 + 2:14:10 10 8 326 Nick Tyack Jamie Clemson Toyota Hilux Unlimited 4WD 14:04:07 + 2:30:03 11 1 329 Brian Canny Tim Shepherd Porsche Cayenna Production 4WD 14:04:25 + 2:30:20 12 2 203 Peter Neal Craig Whyburn Subaru Impreza Rally 14:07:30 + 2:33:26 13 1 319 Grant Hore Paul Loughnan, Morgan Cornelius Isuzu VehiCROSS Modified Production 4WD 14:10:31 + 2:36:27 14 1 331 Jason Marks Andrew Forbes Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 14:20:54 + 2:46:49 15 2 330 Brian MacCabe Roland Dymond Mitsubishi Pajero Production 4WD 14:32:07 + 2:58:02 16 2 323 Trevor Hanks Paul Borg Volkswagen Amarok Modified Production 4WD 14:32:59 + 2:58:54 17 3 322 Robert Cox Sophie Cox Mitsubishi Pajero Production 4WD 14:56:54 + 3:22:49 18 4 327 Harvey Smith Robert Inall Mitsubishi Challenger Production 4WD 16:13:53 + 4:39:48 19 9 315 Dean Ridge Brad Jones Mitsubishi Pajero Unlimited 4WD 16:27:01 + 4:52:56 20 3 321 Murray Rogers Darren Wythe Holden Jackaroo Classic Safari Cars 17:08:50 + 5:34:46 DNF DNF 201 Mark Pickering Dave Boddy Datsun 240Z Rally DNF N/A DNF DNF 202 Joel Wald Matt De Vaus Datsun Sunny Rally DNF N/A DNF DNF 204 Paul Lahiff Nick Vardos Toyota Altezza Rally DNF N/A DNF DNF 205 Peter Sweeney Simon Young Subaru Impreza WRX Rally DNF N/A DNF DNF 276 Michael Coates Justin Coates Leyland P76 Rally DNF N/A DNF DNF 300 Tony Quinn John Doble Nissan Navara Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 302 Andrew Travis David Travis Holden Ute Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 304 Dean George Lucas Beer Ford Maverick Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 306 Daniel Jones Bernard Weber Mitsubishi Triton Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 311 Tyler Beer Matthew Walsh Mitsubishi Pajero Modified Production 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 314 Brett Ross Jason Hague Holden Commodore Ute Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 317 Warren Denham Arron Topliff Mitsubishi Triton Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 318 Ed Mulligan Ben Ricards Isuzu D-Max Modified Production 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 320 Guy Shoemark Heidi Shoemark Nissan Patrol Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 324 Ryan Hlal Adam Brigden Nissan Patrol Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A DNF DNF 325 Daniel Seton Zachary Martin Unlimited 4WD DNF N/A

Moto