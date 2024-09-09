Adam Kaplan wins Sunraysia Safari in REVO T1+’s Australian rally debut

Red-Lined Motorsport‘s REVO T1+ has taken on rallies across the world, but only needed one stop in Australia to already be a winner there. Adam Kaplan dominated the first three days of the eleven-stage Sunraysia Safari Creoss Country Rally to secure the victory outright.
With Aleshia Penney as navigator, Kaplan set the fastest time on the first day, clearing the WRC-branded Subaru Crosstrek of Dean Herridge by nearly three minutes, then repeated the feat in Day 2. He kept his foot on the pedal and built his lead even more during the third stage while Herridge finished seventh, effectively securing the win for Kaplan.
Kaplan got lost on the first corner to start the final day and lost two minutes, which he called “the dumbest thing ever but that happens.” The misadventures prevented a sweep as Will Dunn‘s Nissan Patrol beat Herridge for the stage win. Kaplan still joined them on the day’s podium.
Developed in South Africa, the REVO has been busy since its début in 2023. After primarily competing in the South African Rally-Raid Championship, it has competed in the Dakar Rally, World Rally-Raid Championship, FIA Baja Cups, and even the Taklimakan Rally in China. The vehicle was Red-Lined’s first vehicle for the T1+ subcategory.
“A really big SHOUT OUT to Adam Kaplan and Aleshia Penney on winning the 4 day 11 stage 1200km Sunraysia Safari Rally in their AEH powered REVO T1+,” wrote Red-Lined boss Terence Marsh, “this was the debut event for our T1+ race car in Australia so to say that we are PROUD is an understatement!!!”
Despite the Stage #4 win, Dunn narrowly missed the overall top three by ten seconds to Darren Webster, who had a blown transfer case. The last day saw the longest stage of 250 kilometres.
“That one was unexpected,” Webster quipped. “We were expecting everything to fall off but not the transfer case. We were on the box on a two-wheel drive, so the fun never stops with us. There’s always something going on.”
Defending Auto winner Tony Quinn was among the retirements.
Corey Banks battled with Ben Langford for the Moto victory and came out on top. 2023 runner-up Toby Hederics initially held the advantage before retiring halfway with a mechanical issue, though the organisers allowed him to continue on a safety bike to help him gain experience ahead of the 2025 Dakar Rally.
“In the grand scheme of things, this event to me was always about training and preparation so I’m not too disappointed about that,” Hederics commented.
Fellow Dakar-bound rider Andrew Houlihan finished eighth and won the Adventure Bike category. Although Houlihan is racing a KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica at Dakar, he entered Sunraysia on a GasGas 700 dual-sport bike.
Overall results
Auto
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Vehicle
|Category
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|307
|Adam Kaplan
|Aleshia Penney
|Red-Lined REVO T1+
|Unlimited 4WD
|11:34:05
|Leader
|2
|2
|305
|Dean Herridge
|Sam Hill
|Subaru Crosstrek
|Unlimited 4WD
|11:55:00
|+ 20:56
|3
|3
|312
|Darren Webster
|Cary Seabrook
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Unlimited 4WD
|11:57:44
|+ 23:39
|4
|4
|309
|Will Dunn
|Gareth Dunn
|Nissan Patrol
|Unlimited 4WD
|11:57:54
|+ 23:49
|5
|5
|301
|Todd Smith
|Jacob Smith
|Nissan Patrol
|Unlimited 4WD
|12:16:02
|+ 41:58
|6
|6
|308
|Rob Herridge
|Chris Randell
|Subaru Forester
|Unlimited 4WD
|12:38:01
|+ 1:03:56
|7
|7
|310
|Terry Conner
|Matilda Conner
|Nissan Patrol
|Unlimited 4WD
|13:25:07
|+ 1:51:03
|8
|1
|200
|Richard McNay
|Andrew McNay
|Holden Ute
|Rally
|13:30:07
|+ 1:56:03
|9
|1
|316
|Terry Pinson
|Doug Fernie
|Ford Falcon
|Modified 2WD
|13:48:15
|+ 2:14:10
|10
|8
|326
|Nick Tyack
|Jamie Clemson
|Toyota Hilux
|Unlimited 4WD
|14:04:07
|+ 2:30:03
|11
|1
|329
|Brian Canny
|Tim Shepherd
|Porsche Cayenna
|Production 4WD
|14:04:25
|+ 2:30:20
|12
|2
|203
|Peter Neal
|Craig Whyburn
|Subaru Impreza
|Rally
|14:07:30
|+ 2:33:26
|13
|1
|319
|Grant Hore
|Paul Loughnan, Morgan Cornelius
|Isuzu VehiCROSS
|Modified Production 4WD
|14:10:31
|+ 2:36:27
|14
|1
|331
|Jason Marks
|Andrew Forbes
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV
|14:20:54
|+ 2:46:49
|15
|2
|330
|Brian MacCabe
|Roland Dymond
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Production 4WD
|14:32:07
|+ 2:58:02
|16
|2
|323
|Trevor Hanks
|Paul Borg
|Volkswagen Amarok
|Modified Production 4WD
|14:32:59
|+ 2:58:54
|17
|3
|322
|Robert Cox
|Sophie Cox
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Production 4WD
|14:56:54
|+ 3:22:49
|18
|4
|327
|Harvey Smith
|Robert Inall
|Mitsubishi Challenger
|Production 4WD
|16:13:53
|+ 4:39:48
|19
|9
|315
|Dean Ridge
|Brad Jones
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Unlimited 4WD
|16:27:01
|+ 4:52:56
|20
|3
|321
|Murray Rogers
|Darren Wythe
|Holden Jackaroo
|Classic Safari Cars
|17:08:50
|+ 5:34:46
|DNF
|DNF
|201
|Mark Pickering
|Dave Boddy
|Datsun 240Z
|Rally
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|202
|Joel Wald
|Matt De Vaus
|Datsun Sunny
|Rally
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|204
|Paul Lahiff
|Nick Vardos
|Toyota Altezza
|Rally
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|205
|Peter Sweeney
|Simon Young
|Subaru Impreza WRX
|Rally
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|276
|Michael Coates
|Justin Coates
|Leyland P76
|Rally
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|300
|Tony Quinn
|John Doble
|Nissan Navara
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|302
|Andrew Travis
|David Travis
|Holden Ute
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|304
|Dean George
|Lucas Beer
|Ford Maverick
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|306
|Daniel Jones
|Bernard Weber
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|311
|Tyler Beer
|Matthew Walsh
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Modified Production 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|314
|Brett Ross
|Jason Hague
|Holden Commodore Ute
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|317
|Warren Denham
|Arron Topliff
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|318
|Ed Mulligan
|Ben Ricards
|Isuzu D-Max
|Modified Production 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|320
|Guy Shoemark
|Heidi Shoemark
|Nissan Patrol
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|324
|Ryan Hlal
|Adam Brigden
|Nissan Patrol
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|325
|Daniel Seton
|Zachary Martin
|Unlimited 4WD
|DNF
|N/A
Moto
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|6
|Corey Banks
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|11:55:17
|Leader
|2
|2
|5
|Ben Langford
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|11:59:25
|+ 4:08
|3
|1
|62
|Archie Conner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0–250cc
|12:47:17
|+ 52:00
|4
|1
|8
|Todd Ridley
|Yamaha YZ450F
|251–450cc
|12:50:57
|+ 55:39
|5
|2
|2
|Matt Gillespie
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|251–450cc
|12:51:14
|+ 55:57
|6
|3
|39
|Liam McConnell
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|251–450cc
|12:51:41
|+ 56:23
|7
|1
|9
|Mark Blake
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|Over 45
|13:14:15
|+ 1:18:58
|8
|1
|7
|Andrew Houlihan
|GasGas ES 700
|Adventure
|13:20:30
|+ 1:25:13
|9
|2
|42
|Peter Caldwell
|Husqvarna FE 450
|Over 45
|13:35:20
|+ 1:40:03
|10
|3
|66
|Jason Mitchell
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Over 45
|13:44:02
|+ 1:48:45
|11
|4
|57
|Paul Smith
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|Over 45
|13:55:14
|+ 1:59:57
|12
|5
|53
|David Brock
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Over 45
|14:09:52
|+ 2:14:34
|13
|3
|43
|Liam Johnstone
|Husqvarna FE 450
|451–1000cc
|14:14:44
|+ 2:19:27
|14
|2
|95
|Jacob Russell
|KTM 250 EXC
|0–250cc
|14:22:18
|+ 2:27:01
|15
|4
|28
|Kade Ferguson
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|251–450cc
|14:29:31
|+ 2:34:14
|16
|6
|67
|Stuart Martin
|Over 45
|14:56:04
|+ 3:00:47
|17
|5
|65
|Jye Schutz
|Yamaha WR450F
|251–450cc
|15:13:13
|+ 3:17:56
|18
|4
|11
|Thomas Foster
|Husqvarna FE 450
|451–1000cc
|15:22:43
|+ 3:27:26
|19
|1
|40
|Colin Muller
|Honda XR400
|Classic Safari Class
|15:27:42
|+ 3:32:25
|20
|6
|17
|Alex Kelly
|Suzuki DR-Z400E
|251–450cc
|15:32:35
|+ 3:37:18
|21
|1
|68
|Victor Bonacci
|KTM 690
|Quad
|16:43:31
|+ 4:48:14
|22
|7
|24
|Russell Lenton
|Beta 480 RR
|Over 45
|17:14:57
|+ 5:19:40
|23
|2
|41
|Justin Wade
|Yamaha Ténéré 700
|Adventure
|17:22:52
|+ 5:27:35
|24
|8
|25
|Don Lark
|Honda CRF450 Rally
|Over 45
|18:00:13
|+ 6:04:56
|25
|2
|19
|Chiang Han-yeh
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|Classic Safari Class
|22:28:49
|+ 10:33:32
|26
|3
|35
|Aaron Trist
|Yamaha WR250R
|0–250cc
|22:51:14
|+ 10:55:57
|DNF
|DNF
|1
|Toby Hederics
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|George Muller
|Honda XR400
|Classic Safari Class
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|15
|Bradley Greenfield
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|20
|Evan Blackstock
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Over 45
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|21
|Billy Magee
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|22
|Joe Roberts
|Husqvarna TC 50
|0–250cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|23
|Stefano Palomba
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|451–1000cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|26
|Brian Kozen
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|Over 45
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|29
|Jaimon Biggs
|Honda XR650R
|451–1000cc
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|30
|David Bobstinchski
|Husqvarna 701 Enduro
|Adventure
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|51
|Chad Vernon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Over 45
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|55
|Trent Giles
|BMW R nineT
|Adventure
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|86
|Scotty Huggins
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|251–450cc
|DNF
|N/A