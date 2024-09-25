Charan Moore “won’t be going back to Dakar on a bike”

Charan Moore will not race the Dakar Rally in 2025, at least not on a bike. On Tuesday, he wrote he does not intend to do a fourth Dakar on two wheels, ending a three-year stint in which he won the Malle Moto subcategory in 2023. He has not specified his plans for 2025.

“It’s been a year,” began a post from Moore. “2025, I won’t be going back to Dakar on a bike. Grateful for this chapter of my life and everyone that has been involved in the greatest adventure on two wheels.

“Time to start writing the next chapter.”

Moore made his Dakar début in 2022 in Original by Motul; also known as Malle Moto, it is an amateur for riders competing without assistance from teams. After narrowly missed the class podium that year, he broke through in 2023 with nine stage wins en route to the Malle Moto overall win.

Malle Moto winners are forbidden from returning to the class in later starts and must move up to the broader Rally2 category, so Moore joined HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing for the 2024 edition. Although Rally2 is a much bigger field and the race was what he called “the hardest one yet”, he consistently ran within the late top twenty en route to a ninth overall with a best finish of eighth in Stage #2.

Since Dakar, the South African has mostly focused on local events in his home country.