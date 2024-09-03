Greaves crowned triple champion, wins Crandon World Cup

Off Road

Credit: Championship Off-Road

C.J. Greaves is unquestionably one of the greatest short course racers of all time, and he further cemented his legacy by tripling down on Championship Off-Road class titles on Saturday. Besides winning the Pro 4 championship for the fourth year in a row, he also notched a second consecutive Pro Stock SxS crown as well as his first in Pro SxS since the inaugural COR season in 2020. To top it all off, he added to his record for the most Red Bull Crandon World Cup victories with his fifth on Sunday.

With Keegan Kincaid unable to defend his World Cup win due to mechanical issues in the points race, Pro 4 trucks reigned supreme. Greaves and Pro 4 Saturday winner Cole Mamer, who battled it out for the win that day, were once again the classes of the field as they worked their ways through the armada of Pro 2 trucks before catching the leaders with four laps to go. By the end, Pro 4s swept the podium as Pro 2 points runner-up Ryan Beat was unable to get past Jimmy Henderson for the final step.

Greaves had also won the non-points Pro 4 race earlier Sunday. He ended his 2024 COR campaign with a combined fifteen points wins with seven in Pro Stock SxS, five in Pro 4, and three in Pro SxS. Pro Stock SxS title was also the closest points battle of the Pro categories as he beat Owen VanEperen by twenty-five points.

“We had a good truck and a really fast truck and we can put on a show for you guys,” Greaves said after clinching the title on Saturday. “I hope you guys enjoyed that. Cole and I were just running our hearts out of there, just throwing it in as one guy would throw it in harder the next lap and then you would chase and be like, ‘Well, I got to throw it in harder than he did if I’m going to stay there.’ So that’s what we did the whole race. We gave it our all, sucks that it ended that way, we couldn’t run it to the finish, but at the end of the day I think we both had a blast.”

World Rally-Raid Championship regular Seth Quintero was the best finisher of the World Cup guest drivers, narrowly missing the top ten in his first Pro 2 start. He notched a tenth in Saturday’s points race after overcoming an early spin. Former World Cup Pro Lite winner Brian Deegan finished nineteenth in his return to Crandon International Off-Road Raceway.

Red Bull Crandon World Cup results

FinishNumberDriverClassLaps
133C.J. GreavesPro 410
235Cole MamerPro 410
344Jimmy HendersonPro 410
451Ryan BeatPro 210
522Johnny GreavesPro 410
634Kyle GreavesPro 210
71Cory WinnerPro 210
844John HoltgerPro 410
999Brock HanmerPro 210
1036Paul WolffPro 410
1117Seth QuinteroPro 210
1298Patrick DenisPro 210
1344Mickey ThomasPro 28
1478Ricky GutierrezPro 28
1528Robert StoutPro 48
1631Jacob RosalesPro 27
1715Andrew CarlsonPro 45
1837RJ AndersonPro 45
1938Brian DeeganPro 24
2091Kyle ChaneyPro 43
2110Travis Milhausen Jr.Pro 22
2252Ronnie AndersonPro 22
2390Zac ZakowskiPro 21
245Trey GibbsPro 21
2521Kainan BakerPro 41
2696Troy CoxPro 20

Championship Off-Road

Race winners

Pro

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner*
Pro 2Ricky GutierrezMickey Thomas
Pro 4Cole MamerC.J. Greaves
Pro BuggyJordan BernloehrLorenzo Bonacci
Pro LiteMatt WoodJohn Holtger
Pro SPECDylan ParsonsChris Van Den Elzen
Pro Stock SxSOwen VanEperenC.J. Greaves
Pro SxSC.J. GreavesRodney VanEperen
* – Non-points race

Sportsman

ClassFriday WinnerSaturday Winner
1600 Light BuggyConnor SchulzColin Schulz
1600 Single BuggyConnor SchulzBeau Ambros
170/200 SxSAshton Dreher*Brixton Wirt
570 SxSKody Krantz*Kody Krantz
Mod KartGavin Plummer*Gavin Plummer
Pro Am SxSBenjamin HeitingCody Jones
Short Course KartJacobi Tullberg*Camden Paitl
Sportsman SxSBrayden KernzTyler Wusterbarth
Stock TruckBrayden KernzBrian Peot
Super Stock TruckNick ByngScott Boulanger
Youth SxSHudson Houle*Hudson Houle
* – Raced on Thursday

Champions

Pro

ClassDriverPointsRunner-UpPointsMargin
Pro 2Mickey Thomas635Ryan Beat606– 29
Pro 4C.J. Greaves634Jimmy Henderson606– 28
Pro BuggyJordan Bernloehr648Lorenzo Bonacci583– 65
Pro LiteTrey Gibbs676John Holtger565– 111
Pro SPECDylan Parsons644Chris Van Den Elzen597– 47
Pro Stock SxSC.J. Greaves629Owen VanEperen604– 25
Pro SxSC.J. Greaves578Jeb Bootle546– 32

Sportsman

ClassChampionPointsRunner-UpPointsMargin
1600 Light BuggyConnor Schulz672Jake Schilleman558– 114
1600 Single BuggyJohn Fitzgerald602Connor Schulz595– 7
170 SxSAshton Dreher599Miles Pakenham565– 34
200 SxSRaymond Deininger670Brixton Wirt547– 123
570 SxSEllah Holtger599Logan Fritzinger598– 1
Mod KartAvery Hemmer669Gavin Plummer652– 17
Pro Am SxSDavid Gay583Cody Jones547– 36
Short Course KartWesley Vande Voort606Finley Holtger600– 6
Sportsman SxSBrayden Kernz554Trent Peetz495– 59
Stock TruckKirk Graff586Tyler Mullins581– 5
Super Stock TruckCory Holtger582Nick Byng578– 4
Youth SxSHudson Houle650Bryce Powers613– 37
