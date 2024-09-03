Greaves crowned triple champion, wins Crandon World Cup

C.J. Greaves is unquestionably one of the greatest short course racers of all time, and he further cemented his legacy by tripling down on Championship Off-Road class titles on Saturday. Besides winning the Pro 4 championship for the fourth year in a row, he also notched a second consecutive Pro Stock SxS crown as well as his first in Pro SxS since the inaugural COR season in 2020. To top it all off, he added to his record for the most Red Bull Crandon World Cup victories with his fifth on Sunday.

With Keegan Kincaid unable to defend his World Cup win due to mechanical issues in the points race, Pro 4 trucks reigned supreme. Greaves and Pro 4 Saturday winner Cole Mamer, who battled it out for the win that day, were once again the classes of the field as they worked their ways through the armada of Pro 2 trucks before catching the leaders with four laps to go. By the end, Pro 4s swept the podium as Pro 2 points runner-up Ryan Beat was unable to get past Jimmy Henderson for the final step.

Greaves had also won the non-points Pro 4 race earlier Sunday. He ended his 2024 COR campaign with a combined fifteen points wins with seven in Pro Stock SxS, five in Pro 4, and three in Pro SxS. Pro Stock SxS title was also the closest points battle of the Pro categories as he beat Owen VanEperen by twenty-five points.

“We had a good truck and a really fast truck and we can put on a show for you guys,” Greaves said after clinching the title on Saturday. “I hope you guys enjoyed that. Cole and I were just running our hearts out of there, just throwing it in as one guy would throw it in harder the next lap and then you would chase and be like, ‘Well, I got to throw it in harder than he did if I’m going to stay there.’ So that’s what we did the whole race. We gave it our all, sucks that it ended that way, we couldn’t run it to the finish, but at the end of the day I think we both had a blast.”

World Rally-Raid Championship regular Seth Quintero was the best finisher of the World Cup guest drivers, narrowly missing the top ten in his first Pro 2 start. He notched a tenth in Saturday’s points race after overcoming an early spin. Former World Cup Pro Lite winner Brian Deegan finished nineteenth in his return to Crandon International Off-Road Raceway.

Red Bull Crandon World Cup results

Finish Number Driver Class Laps 1 33 C.J. Greaves Pro 4 10 2 35 Cole Mamer Pro 4 10 3 44 Jimmy Henderson Pro 4 10 4 51 Ryan Beat Pro 2 10 5 22 Johnny Greaves Pro 4 10 6 34 Kyle Greaves Pro 2 10 7 1 Cory Winner Pro 2 10 8 44 John Holtger Pro 4 10 9 99 Brock Hanmer Pro 2 10 10 36 Paul Wolff Pro 4 10 11 17 Seth Quintero Pro 2 10 12 98 Patrick Denis Pro 2 10 13 44 Mickey Thomas Pro 2 8 14 78 Ricky Gutierrez Pro 2 8 15 28 Robert Stout Pro 4 8 16 31 Jacob Rosales Pro 2 7 17 15 Andrew Carlson Pro 4 5 18 37 RJ Anderson Pro 4 5 19 38 Brian Deegan Pro 2 4 20 91 Kyle Chaney Pro 4 3 21 10 Travis Milhausen Jr. Pro 2 2 22 52 Ronnie Anderson Pro 2 2 23 90 Zac Zakowski Pro 2 1 24 5 Trey Gibbs Pro 2 1 25 21 Kainan Baker Pro 4 1 26 96 Troy Cox Pro 2 0

Championship Off-Road

Race winners

Pro

Class Saturday Winner Sunday Winner* Pro 2 Ricky Gutierrez Mickey Thomas Pro 4 Cole Mamer C.J. Greaves Pro Buggy Jordan Bernloehr Lorenzo Bonacci Pro Lite Matt Wood John Holtger Pro SPEC Dylan Parsons Chris Van Den Elzen Pro Stock SxS Owen VanEperen C.J. Greaves Pro SxS C.J. Greaves Rodney VanEperen * – Non-points race

Sportsman

Class Friday Winner Saturday Winner 1600 Light Buggy Connor Schulz Colin Schulz 1600 Single Buggy Connor Schulz Beau Ambros 170/200 SxS Ashton Dreher* Brixton Wirt 570 SxS Kody Krantz* Kody Krantz Mod Kart Gavin Plummer* Gavin Plummer Pro Am SxS Benjamin Heiting Cody Jones Short Course Kart Jacobi Tullberg* Camden Paitl Sportsman SxS Brayden Kernz Tyler Wusterbarth Stock Truck Brayden Kernz Brian Peot Super Stock Truck Nick Byng Scott Boulanger Youth SxS Hudson Houle* Hudson Houle * – Raced on Thursday

Champions

Pro

Class Driver Points Runner-Up Points Margin Pro 2 Mickey Thomas 635 Ryan Beat 606 – 29 Pro 4 C.J. Greaves 634 Jimmy Henderson 606 – 28 Pro Buggy Jordan Bernloehr 648 Lorenzo Bonacci 583 – 65 Pro Lite Trey Gibbs 676 John Holtger 565 – 111 Pro SPEC Dylan Parsons 644 Chris Van Den Elzen 597 – 47 Pro Stock SxS C.J. Greaves 629 Owen VanEperen 604 – 25 Pro SxS C.J. Greaves 578 Jeb Bootle 546 – 32

Sportsman