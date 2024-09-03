Greaves crowned triple champion, wins Crandon World Cup

C.J. Greaves is unquestionably one of the greatest short course racers of all time, and he further cemented his legacy by tripling down on Championship Off-Road class titles on Saturday. Besides winning the Pro 4 championship for the fourth year in a row, he also notched a second consecutive Pro Stock SxS crown as well as his first in Pro SxS since the inaugural COR season in 2020. To top it all off, he added to his record for the most Red Bull Crandon World Cup victories with his fifth on Sunday.
With Keegan Kincaid unable to defend his World Cup win due to mechanical issues in the points race, Pro 4 trucks reigned supreme. Greaves and Pro 4 Saturday winner Cole Mamer, who battled it out for the win that day, were once again the classes of the field as they worked their ways through the armada of Pro 2 trucks before catching the leaders with four laps to go. By the end, Pro 4s swept the podium as Pro 2 points runner-up Ryan Beat was unable to get past Jimmy Henderson for the final step.
Greaves had also won the non-points Pro 4 race earlier Sunday. He ended his 2024 COR campaign with a combined fifteen points wins with seven in Pro Stock SxS, five in Pro 4, and three in Pro SxS. Pro Stock SxS title was also the closest points battle of the Pro categories as he beat Owen VanEperen by twenty-five points.
“We had a good truck and a really fast truck and we can put on a show for you guys,” Greaves said after clinching the title on Saturday. “I hope you guys enjoyed that. Cole and I were just running our hearts out of there, just throwing it in as one guy would throw it in harder the next lap and then you would chase and be like, ‘Well, I got to throw it in harder than he did if I’m going to stay there.’ So that’s what we did the whole race. We gave it our all, sucks that it ended that way, we couldn’t run it to the finish, but at the end of the day I think we both had a blast.”
World Rally-Raid Championship regular Seth Quintero was the best finisher of the World Cup guest drivers, narrowly missing the top ten in his first Pro 2 start. He notched a tenth in Saturday’s points race after overcoming an early spin. Former World Cup Pro Lite winner Brian Deegan finished nineteenth in his return to Crandon International Off-Road Raceway.
Red Bull Crandon World Cup results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Class
|Laps
|1
|33
|C.J. Greaves
|Pro 4
|10
|2
|35
|Cole Mamer
|Pro 4
|10
|3
|44
|Jimmy Henderson
|Pro 4
|10
|4
|51
|Ryan Beat
|Pro 2
|10
|5
|22
|Johnny Greaves
|Pro 4
|10
|6
|34
|Kyle Greaves
|Pro 2
|10
|7
|1
|Cory Winner
|Pro 2
|10
|8
|44
|John Holtger
|Pro 4
|10
|9
|99
|Brock Hanmer
|Pro 2
|10
|10
|36
|Paul Wolff
|Pro 4
|10
|11
|17
|Seth Quintero
|Pro 2
|10
|12
|98
|Patrick Denis
|Pro 2
|10
|13
|44
|Mickey Thomas
|Pro 2
|8
|14
|78
|Ricky Gutierrez
|Pro 2
|8
|15
|28
|Robert Stout
|Pro 4
|8
|16
|31
|Jacob Rosales
|Pro 2
|7
|17
|15
|Andrew Carlson
|Pro 4
|5
|18
|37
|RJ Anderson
|Pro 4
|5
|19
|38
|Brian Deegan
|Pro 2
|4
|20
|91
|Kyle Chaney
|Pro 4
|3
|21
|10
|Travis Milhausen Jr.
|Pro 2
|2
|22
|52
|Ronnie Anderson
|Pro 2
|2
|23
|90
|Zac Zakowski
|Pro 2
|1
|24
|5
|Trey Gibbs
|Pro 2
|1
|25
|21
|Kainan Baker
|Pro 4
|1
|26
|96
|Troy Cox
|Pro 2
|0
Championship Off-Road
Race winners
Pro
|Class
|Saturday Winner
|Sunday Winner*
|Pro 2
|Ricky Gutierrez
|Mickey Thomas
|Pro 4
|Cole Mamer
|C.J. Greaves
|Pro Buggy
|Jordan Bernloehr
|Lorenzo Bonacci
|Pro Lite
|Matt Wood
|John Holtger
|Pro SPEC
|Dylan Parsons
|Chris Van Den Elzen
|Pro Stock SxS
|Owen VanEperen
|C.J. Greaves
|Pro SxS
|C.J. Greaves
|Rodney VanEperen
Sportsman
|Class
|Friday Winner
|Saturday Winner
|1600 Light Buggy
|Connor Schulz
|Colin Schulz
|1600 Single Buggy
|Connor Schulz
|Beau Ambros
|170/200 SxS
|Ashton Dreher*
|Brixton Wirt
|570 SxS
|Kody Krantz*
|Kody Krantz
|Mod Kart
|Gavin Plummer*
|Gavin Plummer
|Pro Am SxS
|Benjamin Heiting
|Cody Jones
|Short Course Kart
|Jacobi Tullberg*
|Camden Paitl
|Sportsman SxS
|Brayden Kernz
|Tyler Wusterbarth
|Stock Truck
|Brayden Kernz
|Brian Peot
|Super Stock Truck
|Nick Byng
|Scott Boulanger
|Youth SxS
|Hudson Houle*
|Hudson Houle
Champions
Pro
|Class
|Driver
|Points
|Runner-Up
|Points
|Margin
|Pro 2
|Mickey Thomas
|635
|Ryan Beat
|606
|– 29
|Pro 4
|C.J. Greaves
|634
|Jimmy Henderson
|606
|– 28
|Pro Buggy
|Jordan Bernloehr
|648
|Lorenzo Bonacci
|583
|– 65
|Pro Lite
|Trey Gibbs
|676
|John Holtger
|565
|– 111
|Pro SPEC
|Dylan Parsons
|644
|Chris Van Den Elzen
|597
|– 47
|Pro Stock SxS
|C.J. Greaves
|629
|Owen VanEperen
|604
|– 25
|Pro SxS
|C.J. Greaves
|578
|Jeb Bootle
|546
|– 32
Sportsman
|Class
|Champion
|Points
|Runner-Up
|Points
|Margin
|1600 Light Buggy
|Connor Schulz
|672
|Jake Schilleman
|558
|– 114
|1600 Single Buggy
|John Fitzgerald
|602
|Connor Schulz
|595
|– 7
|170 SxS
|Ashton Dreher
|599
|Miles Pakenham
|565
|– 34
|200 SxS
|Raymond Deininger
|670
|Brixton Wirt
|547
|– 123
|570 SxS
|Ellah Holtger
|599
|Logan Fritzinger
|598
|– 1
|Mod Kart
|Avery Hemmer
|669
|Gavin Plummer
|652
|– 17
|Pro Am SxS
|David Gay
|583
|Cody Jones
|547
|– 36
|Short Course Kart
|Wesley Vande Voort
|606
|Finley Holtger
|600
|– 6
|Sportsman SxS
|Brayden Kernz
|554
|Trent Peetz
|495
|– 59
|Stock Truck
|Kirk Graff
|586
|Tyler Mullins
|581
|– 5
|Super Stock Truck
|Cory Holtger
|582
|Nick Byng
|578
|– 4
|Youth SxS
|Hudson Houle
|650
|Bryce Powers
|613
|– 37