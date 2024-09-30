Zoll twins to enter 2025 Dakar Rally in SSV

Łukasz Zoll and his twin brother Michał Zoll will trade in a Porsche 924 for a Can-Am Maverick X3 in 2025 when they switch from the Dakar Classic to the main Dakar Rally. They will race in the SSV class with support from South Racing Can-Am, with Łukasz as driver and Michał being his navigator.

The twins raced the Dakar for the first time in January, where they entered the Classic in a Porsche 924 Turbo from P-Rally. They finished fifty-fourth overall and third in the H2.A class after a tumultuous race in which they dealt with a rash of electrical problems. Their team-mate Tomasz Staniszewski was also plagued by vehicle gremlins as he finished forty-third.

While P-Rally has since upgraded their Porsche for the 2025 Classic, the Zolls opted to switch to the Rally. While the Classic is a regularity race, the Dakar Rally uses a traditional time-speed format. In mid-September, the brothers went to Morocco to test the Maverick as part of DUUST Rally Team’s Rally Training Center.

“Participants of the Dakar Rally can be divided into two groups: those who never want to return, and those who can’t forget it and think about nothing else but starting in the next editions of this desert marathon,” wrote Łukasz. “We belong to the second group, the one that will do everything to be able to return to the Dakar starting line!

“Even during this year’s edition, we were already thinking ahead and dreaming about starting next year in the toughest race in the world! Dreams are meant to be fulfilled! So, we are officially announcing that in January 2025, we will be at the start line of the Dakar Rally!”

The two hail from a family with a deep rally background. Their grandfather Jacek Zoll was a Polish rally driver in the 1960s while father Marcin Zoll won national championships in the discipline.

Łukasz also dabbled in rallying and eventually made his name in rallycross, competing in series like the FIA’s CEZ Rallycross Championship as well as the Polish division. When not being a vintage car collector, Michał mainly races motorcycles, and is no stranger to cross-country rally before Dakar as he has entered races like the Baja Poland.

The 2025 Dakar Rally takes place on 3–17 January.