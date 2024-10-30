Other

Ryan Prosser becomes youngest BITD Trick Truck champion

Credit: Baja Designs

With a third class win in as many races at last weekend’s Laughlin Desert Challenge, 18-year-old Ryan Prosser is the youngest driver to win Best In The Desert‘s Trick Truck championship.

Although Trick Trucks are generally among the top vehicles in desert racing, the class was relatively quiet in 2024 outside of the premier Vegas to Reno. Prosser was the only TT driver to enter all four races, and even then he did the V2R in a UTV Open instead. TT was a Prosser-only show at the season-opening Golden State 250, while defending champion Jonathan Brenthel was his only other competition at the Silver State 300 where the latter retired.

In Laughlin, the only other Trick Truck entered was Jordan Dean who retired. Prosser finished seventh overall among Unlimited vehicles.

While competition was certainly scant, BITD awards forty-five points for simply finishing, meaning a retirement could have easily thrown things out of order. Furthermore, if no driver runs at least three races (the fourth can be dropped as one’s worst finish), a trophy would not be awarded.

Besides the title, Prosser also claimed Rookie of the Year honours. As the reigning champion, he will be allowed to swap his #42 number plate out for #1.

Ironically, TT still had the closest points battle of all cars and trucks. David Ziegler held off Connor McMullen with a strong outing at Laughlin to claim the Class 6100 title. Chris Woo and Chad Hall were the only full-season competitors in the Stock categories, as was Jeff Harmonson in the Jeepspeed Trophy.

On the opposite extreme, the battle for the top motorcycle title came down to just a single point. Although Shane Logan finished behind Hayden Hintz at Laughlin (third to Hintz’s first), Logan’s result was dropped for being his worst outing of the season and allowed him to hold off Hintz for the championship.

Can-Ams swept the three UTV championships. Dustin Jones, in his first full season with the Can-Am Maverick R after winning the 2023 Silver State 300 in its racing début, held off Colt Brinkerhoff for the UTV Turbo Pro title. Another Maverick R topped UTV Open with Josh Row, who was the fastest UTV outright at the Vegas to Reno, beating Laughlin overall winner Cody Bradbury.

Bradbury, Jones, and Row finished 1–2–3 among all UTVs at Laughlin.

Short course racing took place the Friday before the main desert events. Joe Terrana won the Class 11 race ahead of Brian O’Dor, while Chase Mankin and Mason Cotter respectively topped the UTV Short Course and Youth classes. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone pulled double duty by entering both the Class 11 and UTV Short Course events, finishing second in the latter and five laps down in the former.

Laughlin Desert Challenge class winners

Car/Truck

Limited

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTotal Time
4800 Ultra484817Johnny Valadez1:02:51.750
Class 1600DNFN/ANo FinishersDNF
Jeepspeed Cup31706Ken Tichy2:32:19.134
Jeepspeed Outlaw63769Alex Littleboy2:21:31.990
Jeepspeed Trophy14725Jeff Harmonson2:20:35.171
Stock Full71230Chris Woo2:22:22.023
Stock Mid-Size57300Chad Hall2:35:25.930
UTV Sportsman2M911Tray Parkhurst2:28:49.479

Unlimited

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTotal Time
6100 Spec16140Conner McMullen1:47:23.286
Class 1000 Limited41077Brody Aikins2:00:01.565
Trick Truck742Ryan Prosser1:53:51.696
Unlimited Car61507Nick May2:07:29.944

Motorcycle/Quad

ClassOverall FinishNumberRider of RecordTotal Time
Motorcycle 399 Expert28225Josh Newsom2:35:33.679
Motorcycle 399 Pro7X69Branden Siebenhaar2:25:45.458
Motorcycle Ironman Amateur29O63Kellen Davies2:41:08.210
Motorcycle Ironman Expert13O27Remington Mathews2:32:33.918
Motorcycle Ironman Pro5J40Aiden Poulson2:41:35.769
Motorcycle Lites Amateur31G38Cooper Nugent2:26:58.979*
Motorcycle Lites Expert21K77Ethan Monrreal2:25:59.946
Motorcycle Lites Pro33A99Andy Moore2:32:08.139*
Motorcycle Open Amateur25292Tyler Simpson2:32:10.179
Motorcycle Open Expert6315Wyatt Seat2:25:24.830
Motorcycle Open Pro1N1Hayden Hintz2:25:43.380
Motorcycle Over 30 Expert14510Morgan Shultz2:33:05.012
Motorcycle Over 30 Pro4P5Hayden Roberts2:35:46.257
Motorcycle Over 40 Expert22O19Jayson Kidwell2:26:08.378
Motorcycle Over 40 Pro27C1Brett Stevens2:33:29.170
Motorcycle Over 60 Expert19923Dick Wilk2:40:37.579
Quad Expert30458Dakota Hibler2:23:02.639*
Quad Pro10Q2Bret Greenholz2:28:31.079
* – Did not complete all four laps

UTV

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTotal Time
UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro12R11Ethan Groom2:26:54.118*
UTV Open1H1Cody Bradbury2:17:02.779
UTV Super Stock6S930Todd Zuccone2:26:25.775
UTV Turbo Pro2T978Dustin Jones2:19:39.097
* – Did not complete all ten laps

2024 Best In The Desert champions

Some classes did not name a champion because none of its competitors ran every race.

Car/Truck

ClassNumberChampionPointsNumberRunner-UpPointsMargin
4800 Ultra44817Johnny Valadez2124837Jeremy Jones82130
6100 Spec6123David Ziegler2626140Conner McMullen82180
Jeepspeed Trophy4725Jeff Harmonson216N/AN/AN/AN/A
Stock Full1230Chris Woo288N/AN/AN/AN/A
Stock Mid-Size7330Chad Hall2457366Loren Healy73172
Trick Truck42Ryan Prosser2181Jonathan Brenthel89129

Motorcycle/Quad

ClassNumberChampionPointsNumberRunner-UpPointsMargin
Motorcycle 399 Expert225Josh Newsom262208Jared Silva59203
Motorcycle Ironman AmateurO63Kellen Davies255O51Jason Bowles117138
Motorcycle Ironman ExpertO27Remington Mathews224O20Brian Spiersch79145
Motorcycle Ironman ProJ7Dustin Slade207J6Mike Chastain14760
Motorcycle Open Expert315Cameron Wilson / Wyatt Seat211324Jack Monach18724
Motorcycle Open ProN2Shane Logan246N1Hayden Hintz2451
Motorcycle Over 30 Expert510Morgan Schulz262525Mike Beck118144
Motorcycle Over 40 ProC1Brett Stevens173C22Dennis Belingheri73100
Motorcycle Over 60 Expert916Harold Harris264923Dick Wilk134130
Quad Expert458Dakota Hibler252440Joseph Linderborg19260
Quad ProQ2Brett Greenholz228Q88Jason Zittel20919

UTV

ClassNumberChampionPointsNumberRunner-UpPointsMargin
UTV OpenH959Josh Row284H1Cody Bradbury23846
UTV Pro TurboT978Dustin Jones238T845Colt Brinkerhoff19939
UTV Super StockS930Todd Zuccone244S74Derrick Luttrell19648

