Ryan Arciero wins record-setting 4th straight Vegas to Reno

It’s difficult to go back to back in many sporting events, let alone a race. Ryan Arciero one-upped that by going back to back to back to back at the Vegas to Reno.

He chased down Trick Truck pole sitter Nic Whetstone and the two traded blows before the latter had to stop and change a flat tyre at Rawhide, the eleventh pit area at Race Mile 427. The setback enabled Arciero to assume the physical and time leads before pulling away in the final 128 miles. While not a perfect run for Arciero as he had his share of flats, he mitigated the damage to keep pace with his rival throughout.

“We caught up to Nick and just stayed with him from the from the green flag,” recapped Arciero. “It was just trying to be able to know that I couldn’t catch him, I couldn’t I couldn’t get around him running because the dust was so bad, but to be patient through the dust was the key. We got a couple of flat tyres that kind of dinged us, but we were able to bridge the gap back to him and just kept the pressure on him until he finally got a flat again and we took advantage of it. It was right before Rawhide and so we made it.”

Arciero beat Whetstone by nearly eleven minutes for his fourth straight Vegas to Reno win, setting the record for longest overall win streak in the event. Arciero also ties Jason Voss for the most V2R wins, with Voss claiming four across a five-year span between 2013 and 2017 (Andy McMillin prevented Voss from a five-peat by winning in 2016).

His dominance at Best In The Desert‘s premier race stands in contrast to his misfortunes at the Mint 400, held outside the V2R’s starting point of Las Vegas. Arciero tended to be struck by some sort of misfortune that ruined his Mint, oftentimes while leading; the latest edition in March saw him fight for the lead before a broken driveline hit him on the final lap. On the other hand, point-to-point racing in Nevada has been much kinder to him.

“One time at this race isn’t easy. Two times in this race is even harder. Three times in a row, oh my God, the Lord’s looking down on us. Four times in a row, God really wanted us to to be here today,” Arciero commented.

“I got to thank all the guys at 1 Nine Industries. This truck was phenomenal. Kyle Washington (team owner), I could not do this without him allowing us to come here and race his truck. I love the guy. I wish he was here so I can give him a big hug because without him, this wouldn’t happen. My wife and kids, of course they let me come do this.

“But how cool is this? Four in a row, four in a row. This truck ran great. Travis (Moores) did a fantastic job. Sitting right seat is not an easy task at all for any race, let alone this one. He did a great job, kept me on point and we made it.

“Winning doesn’t get old. Getting here first and doing it four in a row, nobody’s done that before. That to me is special. I had my dad and my brother out there chasing me too. Having them here with my son Ryan is, that’s extremely special to me. I grew up around this board. This sport has taught me a lot. It’s given me the job that I have now, working for 1 Nine Industries, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m living my dream right now. I’m absolutely living my dream.”

Max Gordon rounded out the podium in his Trick Truck début with father Robby Gordon by his side, racing a Racer Engineering truck prepared in a barn that was formerly owned by family friend Cole Potts. The sixteen-year-old had mainly done desert races in a SPEED UTV, but made the jump to trucks (one not unlike his Stadium Super Truck) for the V2R.

Reigning Dakar Rally bike winner Ricky Brabec teamed up with his World Rally-Raid Championship team-mate Skyler Howes, the duo seeking a combined sixth V2R victory on a motorcycle. Although Brabec led the two-wheelers during his stint, Howes crashed while going down a pole line road at RM 278, launching him over the handlebars and causing him to suffer a compound fracture in his left ankle. Howes was airlifted to hospital in Reno and underwent surgery, where he was confirmed to not have any other serious injuries save for some ligament damage that was repaired.

Jacob Argubright, another rally raider, was a last-minute addition to Steward Baylor‘s crew. The team suffered a shock and airbox problem before the second pit at RM 48 but finished ninth in Motorcycle Open Pro.

Preston Campbell, who won the Mint 400 Motorcycle Race alongside Brabec, assumed the lead afterwards and edged out Bryce Stavron and Jack Mentha for the bike victory. His overall time was second fastest among all competitors regardless of class and less than four minutes back of Arciero’s; Stavron and Mentha also beat Whetstone by three minutes.

Arciero was not the only driver on a streak either as Jason Coleman won in 6100 Spec for the third year in a row, barely beating Jack Olliges by three minutes. The top three in the class were separated by just ten minutes with Brent Fox right behind. Elsewhere in the class, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Mike Halverson were hit by an electronics failure on their 6100 Spec truck at RM 478 and retired while UFC great Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone finished fifteenth.

The UTV battle, a duel between rival marques Can-Am and Polaris, came down to just a minute with the former winning out for the ninth year in a row. Can-Am’s Josh Row overcame the scorching desert temperatures and a flat tyre produced by a “basketball-sized” rock to beat Max Eddy Jr. of Polaris Factory Racing, the latter also victimised by a puncture that cost him the lead. Brock Heger, who spoke with The Checkered Flag days before the race about teaming up with Eddy for the 2025 Dakar, retired with a mechanical failure. PFR’s other driver Cayden MacCachren ran as high as third but was set back by his own vehicle trouble. Joe Terrana rounded out the UTV podium with a Pro Turbo win in his new Can-Am Maverick R prepared by Lone Star Racing.

While the Gordons were not racing a SPEED UTV, a Diablo appeared courtesy of Bruce Binnquist. Also an SST driver, Binnquist set the second fastest time in Maxxis Tire’s “Final 48” challenge, which awarded USD$10,000 (€9,054.60) to the fastest driver in the race’s last forty-eight miles from Pit 13 to the finish; Dallas Gonzalez beat Binnquist by 1:17 for the bonus prize.

Honda Off-Road Factory Racing Team had a difficult V2R. Vapour lock struck Ethan Ebert‘s Honda Ridgeline during the higher altitude sections of the course, causing him to lose significant time. The Honda Talon of Michael McFayden retired with a broken front lower A-arm.

JP Gomez added a V2R crown to accompany his King of the Hammers title, leading a Gomez family 1–2 finish in the Ultra4 4400 class ahead of his brother Raul Gomez. Fellow Ultra4 competitors Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr., focusing on the desert realm, topped the Stock Mid-Size class in a Ford Bronco Raptor for the latter’s second career desert victory; the Bronco Raptor had won the 2023 Baja 1000 with Brad Lovell, who in turn topped Class 8 in his Bronco DR.

Overall finishers

Finish Class Finish Number Competitor of Record Class Manufacturer Total Time 1 1 32 Ryan Arciero Trick Truck 1 Nine 8:39:55.139 2 1 N304 Preston Campbell Motorcycle Open Pro Honda 8:43:35.171 3 2 N3 Bryce Stavron Motorcycle Open Pro KTM 8:47:01.587 4 2 18 Nic Whetstone Trick Truck Geiser 8:50:38.398 5 3 N2 Shane Logan Motorcycle Open Pro KTM 8:54:41.260 6 1 6192 Jason Coleman 6100 Spec 1 Nine 8:58:12.186 7 2 6127 Jack Olliges 6100 Spec Ford 9:01:36.246 8 4 N1 Hayden Hintz Motorcycle Open Pro Honda 9:01:52.035 9 3 77 Max Gordon Trick Truck Racer Engineering 9:06:27.601 10 3 6146 Brent Fox 6100 Spec Herbst-Smith 9:08:17.807 11 1 4482 JP Gomez Class 4400 Ultra4 UFO Fabrication 9:09:11.646 12 4 48 Craig McCarthy Trick Truck Geiser 9:14:30.950 13 4 6128 Ryan Hancock 6100 Spec Ford 9:14:43.200 14 5 6103 Michael Marsal 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 9:19:54.949 15 6 6140 Conner McMullen 6100 Spec Geiser 9:21:23.033 16 5 132 Bob Briggs Trick Truck Chevrolet 9:21:36.941 17 7 6123 David Ziegler 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 9:23:03.404 18 1 H959 Josh Row UTV Open Can-Am 9:28:11.959 19 2 4483 Raul Gomez Class 4400 Ultra4 UFO Fabrication 9:28:52.724 20 2 H41 Max Eddy Jr. UTV Open Polaris 9:29:16.220 21 5 N15 Nic Colangeli Motorcycle Open Pro Kawasaki 9:29:17.420 22 8 6149 Sam Berri 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 9:29:48.233 23 1 P95 Taylor Stevens Motorcycle Over 30 Pro Kawasaki 9:29:49.710 24 1 T898 Joe Terrana UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 9:29:59.047 25 3 H80 Dallas Gonzalez UTV Open Polaris 9:30:32.391 26 2 P77 Stephen Helms Motorcycle Over 30 Pro Yamaha 9:31:36.610 27 4 2969 Branden Sims UTV Open Polaris 9:31:54.698 28 2 T22 Cody Miller UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 9:33:14.354 29 6 N42 Paul Sylvestre Motorcycle Open Pro Honda 9:33:23.827 30 9 6136 Larry Brown 6100 Spec 1 Nine 9:34:08.786 31 5 H1 Cody Bradbury UTV Open Can-Am 9:35:26.961 32 3 P7 Danny Cooper Motorcycle Over 30 Pro Husqvarna 9:37:01.047 33 10 6173 Jordan Brenthel 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 9:38:58.178 34 3 4456 Brett Harrell Class 4400 Ultra4 Chevrolet 9:40:33.926 35 6 H929 Sierra Romo UTV Open Polaris 9:43:32.006 36 11 6159 Dustin Swanson 6100 Spec TSCO 9:44:40.639 37 12 6150 Ryder Swanson 6100 Spec TSCO 9:47:42.206 38 1 C22 Dennis Belingheri Motorcycle Over 40 Pro Husqvarna 9:52:11.185 39 6 1 Jonathan Brenthel Trick Truck Brenthel Industries 9:54:28.961 40 7 H869 Justin Lambert UTV Open Polaris 9:57:57.404 41 13 6113 Gabe Frye 6100 Spec Mason Motorsports 9:58:10.445 42 3 T910 Dan Fisher UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 9:59:36.810 43 4 4447 Phillip McGilton Class 4400 Ultra4 Custom 10:01:14.508 44 8 H21 Cayden MacCachren UTV Open Polaris 10:01:16.740 45 9 2906 Tim Fitzpatrick UTV Open Polaris 10:01:42.064 46 10 H81 Doug Mittag UTV Open Polaris 10:01:59.991 47 1 Q2 Bret Greenholz Quad Pro Honda 10:07:01.930 48 1 J7 Dustin Slade Motorcycle Ironman Pro Honda 10:10:43.906 49 5 4406 Tad Dowker Class 4400 Ultra4 Other 10:10:54.053 50 1 311 Ricky Dahlberg Motorcycle Open Expert Yamaha 10:11:49.773 51 14 6196 Keith Rossberg 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 10:12:38.269 52 2 346 Henry Anderson Motorcycle Open Expert Kawasaki 10:14:26.091 53 7 81 Tommy Phelen Trick Truck Geiser 10:16:00.298 54 7 N22 Jarett Megla Motorcycle Open Pro Honda 10:17:37.298 55 6 4453 Jeff Waggoner Class 4400 Ultra4 Ford 10:19:34.220 56 3 314 Richard Gray Motorcycle Open Expert Yamaha 10:22:46.184 57 4 P3 Stephen Berger Motorcycle Over 30 Pro Honda 10:24:92.674 58 8 N33 Justin Carnes Motorcycle Open Pro KTM 10:25:49.272 59 15 6161 Cowboy Cerrone 6100 Spec Chevrolet 10:27:52.476 60 4 309 Matthew Grant Motorcycle Open Expert Husqvarna 10:27:55.265 61 5 P9 Kyle Tichenor Motorcycle Over 30 Pro Husqvarna 10:31:36.446 62 11 H52 Ronnie Anderson UTV Open Polaris 10:33:02.699 63 1 534 Cross Kirchmeier Motorcycle Over 30 Expert Sherco 10:34:19.469 64 1 8050 Brad Lovell Class 8 Geiser 10:36:40.616 65 1 373 Chad Vaught Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 10:39:45.313 66 12 H77 Brayden Baker UTV Open Polaris 10:40:06.095 67 4 T65 Matt Wilson UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 10:40:14.325 68 5 341 Shane Birkinshaw Motorcycle Open Expert Honda 10:43:48.564 69 9 N21 Steward Baylor Motorcycle Open Pro Kawasaki 10:46:30.140 70 1 404 John Higgins Quad Expert Yamaha 10:46:38.273 71 13 H975 Mike Cafro UTV Open Polaris 10:48:12.781 72 6 308 Austin Hough Motorcycle Open Expert Husqvarna 10:55:21.587 73 2 525 Justin Ogan Motorcycle Over 30 Expert KTM 10:57:54.814 74 3 510 Morgan Schulz Motorcycle Over 30 Expert KTM 11:03:32.705 75 1 4837 Jeremy Jones Class 4800 Ultra4 Other 11:04:42.092 76 16 6132 Zach Rossberg 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 11:04:44.209 77 7 324 Jack Monach Motorcycle Open Expert Husqvarna 11:05:03.985 78 14 H99 Robert Campbell UTV Open Polaris 11:07:44.744 79 1 7366 Loren Healy Stock Mid-Size Ford 11:11:04.201 80 1 O27 Remington Mathews Motorcycle Ironman Expert Honda 11:15:02.652 81 1 916 Harold Harris Motorcycle Over 60 Expert Honda 11:15:40.577 82 2 J2 Warren Healey Motorcycle Ironman Pro Yamaha 11:22:54.452 83 2 383 William Fry Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 11:25:21.277 84 1 F91 Richard Purvines Motorcycle Family Expert Yamaha 11:26:07.399 85 7 4403 Patrick Beckwith Class 4400 Ultra4 Unknown 11:30:02.890 86 3 398 Grayson Fischer Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 11:30:13.839 87 5 T948 Matt Burroughs UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 11:31:03.972 88 1 1941 Zachary Kisman UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro Kawasaki 11:31:16.846 89 2 4817 Johnny Valadez Class 4800 Ultra4 Bomber 11:32:36.909 90 1 225 Josh Newsom Motorcycle 399 Expert Husqvarna 11:33:40.994 91 1 4613 Bailey Cole Class 4600 Ultra4 Ford 11:39:34.124 92 1 833 Jeff King Motorcycle Over 50 Expert KTM 11:40:25.100 93 4 540 Jon Pearce Motorcycle Over 30 Expert Honda 11:45:29.533 94 2 R14 Lawrence Janesky UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro Honda 11:45:43.931 95 8 4470 Joe Gatlin Class 4400 Ultra4 Other 11:45:48.649 96 17 6162 Link Day 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 11:51:38.059 97 2 O17 Travis Dillon Motorcycle Ironman Expert Honda 11:54:33.633 98 1 S930 Todd Zuccone UTV Super Stock Can-Am 11:55:40.053 99 2 923 Dick Wilk Motorcycle Over 60 Expert Husqvarna 11:57:43.217 100 2 804 Scott Mcintosh Motorcycle Over 50 Expert Honda 11:58:27.608 101 8 9 Ethan Ebert Trick Truck Honda 12:01:28.980 102 2 Q88 Jason Zittel Quad Pro Honda 12:01:55.115 103 2 4623 John Williams Class 4600 Ultra4 Ford 12:02:52.228 104 2 S970 Jacob Zuccone UTV Super Stock Can-Am 12:04:59.175 105 3 S17 Jesse Sword UTV Super Stock Can-Am 12:06:48.720 106 2 208 Jared Silva Motorcycle 399 Expert KTM 12:12:51.348 107 4 389 Robbie Silvernail Motorcycle Open Amateur Honda 12:13:10.862 108 9 4492 Justin Wicks Class 4400 Ultra4 Other 12:15:46.108 109 6 T717 Marc Mccleerey UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 12:19:37.639 110 10 4499 Bailey Campbell Class 4400 Ultra4 Other 12:20:02.896 111 1 H18 Josh Smith Class 4900 (Pro Open) Polaris 12:21:55.411 112 18 6174 Shane Lewis 6100 Spec Brenthel Industries 12:23:32.801 113 5 556 Nick Lake Motorcycle Over 30 Expert Honda 12:24:54.287 114 5 361 Caleb Merrell Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 12:29:18.044 115 1 O69 Kade Schwarz Motorcycle Ironman Amateur KTM 12:29:36.599 116 6 P57 Dustin Vasquez Motorcycle Over 30 Pro KTM 12:31:39.658 117 3 4866 Eric Wikle Class 4800 Ultra4 Other 12:37:37.627 118 6 364 Toby Morrison Motorcycle Open Amateur Honda 12:46:09.463 119 3 4628 Alex Fleming Class 4600 Ultra4 Toyota 12:47:18.453 120 2 458 Dakota Hibler Quad Expert Yamaha 12:47:25.184 121 3 R77 Josh Wakeland UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro Yamaha 12:52:34.314 122 2 O63 Kellen Davies Motorcycle Ironman Amateur KTM 12:57:52.221 123 7 357 Alex Calaway Motorcycle Open Amateur Husqvarna 12:58:50.029 124 7 T43 Steven Allen UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 13:06:58.091 125 4 4631 John Rants Class 4600 Ultra4 Ford 13:26:12.912 126 3 914 Dean Taylor Motorcycle Over 60 Expert Husqvarna 13:33:44.469 127 8 T33 David Zicovich UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 13:43:17.645 128 8 356 Santana Rueda Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 13:45:24.122 129 1 4725 Jeff Harmonson Jeepspeed Trophy Dodge 13:45:44.419 130 9 347 Tim Retter Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 13:51:54.281 131 4 4850 Daniel Guttenberg Class 4800 Ultra4 Custom 14:02:36.095 132 1 4531 Shawn Rants Class 4500 Ultra4 Other 14:03:29.417 133 1 4931 Dustin Robbins Class 4900 (Pro Modified) Can-Am 14:07:10.826 134 9 T905 Marc Burnett UTV Turbo Pro Can-Am 14:08:44.862 135 1 4917 Marc McCleery Class 4900 (Stock) Can-Am 14:09:31.504 136 19 6117 Ben Williams 6100 Spec Fusion Offroad 14:19:11.160 137 15 H777 Bruce Binnquist UTV Open Custom 14:28:11.527 138 3 O36 Faelly Lopez Motorcycle Ironman Expert Honda 14:28:13.884 139 1 M960 David Vasas UTV Sportsman Can-Am 14:30:47.314 140 10 358 Tsutom Arihara Motorcycle Open Amateur Honda 14:32:53.664 141 1 1230 Chris Woo Stock Full Chevrolet 14:55:02.500 142 4 R42 Ryan Prosser UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro Polaris 14:59:55.710 143 1 672 Jose Alberto Jimenez Cruz Quad Ironman Expert Yamaha 15:00:55.838 144 1 745 Eric Simensen Motorcycle Over 40 Expert KTM 15:12:17.393 145 1 Z85 Jeremy Davis UTV Super Stock Can-Am 15:30:26.926 146 3 O99 Digby Norris Motorcycle Ironman Amateur Other 15:34:25.829 147 11 368 Craig McMillian Motorcycle Open Amateur KTM 15:38:11.303 148 2 M977 Bruce Raub UTV Sportsman Polaris 15:48:58.193 149 2 8006 Bryant Blakemore Class 8 Dodge 16:18:40.923 150 3 M950 William Eisenberg UTV Sportsman Can-Am 16:22:28.100 151 12 366 Gabe Gilleland Motorcycle Open Ama Honda 16:58:25.974 152 3 440 Joseph Linderborg Quad Expert Honda 17:01:21.342 153 13 388 Akihiro Saito Motorcycle Open Amateur Honda 17:32:28.053 154 5 4801 Jeremy Brown Class 4800 Ultra4 Other 18:01:35.735 155 3 8010 Boy Janssen Class 8 Dodge 18:03:04.417 156 1 7164 Victor Borg Class 7100 Ford 18:56:37.680 157 1 500 Don Pulliam Three Wheel Expert Yamaha 18:59:06.070 158 1 8143 David Pryor Sports Jeepspeed 19:12:38.093

Class winners

Car/Truck

Class Overall Finish Number Competitor of Record Other Team Members Time 6100 Spec 6 6192 Jason Coleman Brady Melin 8:58:12.186 Class 7100 156 7164 Victor Borg Victor Borg 18:56:37.680 Class 8 64 8050 Brad Lovell Adam Lovell, Jason Hutter, Paul Blangsted 10:36:40.616 Jeepspeed Trophy 129 4725 Jeff Harmonson Brad Vandergrift 13:45:44.419 Sports 158 8143 David Pryor Dennis Lebow 19:12:38.093 Stock Full 141 1230 Chris Woo Austin Hall, Wqas Shafi, Nick Holmer 14:55:02.500 Stock Mid-Size 79 7366 Loren Healy Vaughn Gittin Jr., Jesse Amyx, Jeremy Dickenson 11:11:04.201 Trick Truck 1 32 Ryan Arciero Travis Moores 8:39:55.139

Motorcycle/Quad

Class Overall Finish Number Competitor of Record Other Team Members Time Motorcycle 399 Expert 90 225 Josh Newsom Ron Simpson 11:33:40.994 Motorcycle Family Expert 84 F91 Richard Purvines Warren Purvines 11:26:07.399 Motorcycle Ironman Amateur 115 O69 Kade Schwarz 12:29:36.599 Motorcycle Ironman Expert 80 O27 Remington Mathews 11:15:02.652 Motorcycle Ironman Pro 48 J7 Dustin Slade 10:10:43.906 Motorcycle Open Amateur 65 373 Chad Vaught Caleb Haynes, Nick Williams 10:39:45.313 Motorcycle Open Expert 50 311 Ricky Dahlberg Seth Pruett 10:11:49.773 Motorcycle Open Pro 2 N304 Preston Campbell 8:43:35.171 Motorcycle Over 30 Expert 63 534 Cross Kirchmeier Curtis Kirchmeier 10:34:19.469 Motorcycle Over 30 Pro 23 P95 Taylor Stevens Zach Myers 9:29:49.710 Motorcycle Over 40 Expert 144 745 Eric Simensen Jason Puopolo, Shane Wallack 15:12:17.393 Motorcycle Over 40 Pro 38 C22 Dennis Belingheri Tony Evans, Dan Mastrude 9:52:11.185 Motorcycle Over 50 Expert 92 833 Jeff King Eric Ducray 11:40:25.100 Motorcycle Over 60 Expert 81 916 Harold Harris Manny Ornellas, Jeff Miller, Scott Atchison 11:15:40.577 Quad Expert 70 404 John Higgins Michael McAvoy, Nick Davidson 10:46:38.273 Quad Ironman Expert 143 672 Jose Alberto Jimenez Cruz 15:00:55.838 Quad Pro 47 Q2 Bret Greenholz Elijah Conner 10:07:01.930 Three Wheel Expert 157 500 Don Pulliam Julian Hoefert, David Ham, Michael Wise 18:59:06.070

Ultra4

Class Overall Finish Number Competitor of Record Other Team Members Time Class 4400 Ultra4 11 4482 JP Gomez Marcos Gomez 9:09:11.646 Class 4500 Ultra4 132 4531 Shawn Rants Charles Richardson 14:03:29.417 Class 4600 Ultra4 91 4613 Bailey Cole Amy Mildwaters, Jack Mildwaters, Jeremy Kempston 11:39:34.124 Class 4800 Ultra4 75 4837 Jeremy Jones Dan Fresh, Dan Young, Dan Fresh Jr. 11:04:42.092 Class 4900 (Pro Modified) 133 4931 Dustin Robbins Bill Hilliard, Jason Watt, Mitchell Rocchiccioli 14:07:10.826 Class 4900 (Pro Open) 111 H18 Josh Smith Rich Bersch, Levi Shirley, Jake Povey 12:21:55.411 Class 4900 (Stock) 109 4917 Marc McCleery Mike Park, Bobby Noelck, Chris Smith 14:09:31.504

UTV