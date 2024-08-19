Off Road

Ryan Arciero wins record-setting 4th straight Vegas to Reno

Credit: 1 Nine Industries

It’s difficult to go back to back in many sporting events, let alone a race. Ryan Arciero one-upped that by going back to back to back to back at the Vegas to Reno.

He chased down Trick Truck pole sitter Nic Whetstone and the two traded blows before the latter had to stop and change a flat tyre at Rawhide, the eleventh pit area at Race Mile 427. The setback enabled Arciero to assume the physical and time leads before pulling away in the final 128 miles. While not a perfect run for Arciero as he had his share of flats, he mitigated the damage to keep pace with his rival throughout.

“We caught up to Nick and just stayed with him from the from the green flag,” recapped Arciero. “It was just trying to be able to know that I couldn’t catch him, I couldn’t I couldn’t get around him running because the dust was so bad, but to be patient through the dust was the key. We got a couple of flat tyres that kind of dinged us, but we were able to bridge the gap back to him and just kept the pressure on him until he finally got a flat again and we took advantage of it. It was right before Rawhide and so we made it.”

Arciero beat Whetstone by nearly eleven minutes for his fourth straight Vegas to Reno win, setting the record for longest overall win streak in the event. Arciero also ties Jason Voss for the most V2R wins, with Voss claiming four across a five-year span between 2013 and 2017 (Andy McMillin prevented Voss from a five-peat by winning in 2016).

His dominance at Best In The Desert‘s premier race stands in contrast to his misfortunes at the Mint 400, held outside the V2R’s starting point of Las Vegas. Arciero tended to be struck by some sort of misfortune that ruined his Mint, oftentimes while leading; the latest edition in March saw him fight for the lead before a broken driveline hit him on the final lap. On the other hand, point-to-point racing in Nevada has been much kinder to him.

“One time at this race isn’t easy. Two times in this race is even harder. Three times in a row, oh my God, the Lord’s looking down on us. Four times in a row, God really wanted us to to be here today,” Arciero commented.

“I got to thank all the guys at 1 Nine Industries. This truck was phenomenal. Kyle Washington (team owner), I could not do this without him allowing us to come here and race his truck. I love the guy. I wish he was here so I can give him a big hug because without him, this wouldn’t happen. My wife and kids, of course they let me come do this.

“But how cool is this? Four in a row, four in a row. This truck ran great. Travis (Moores) did a fantastic job. Sitting right seat is not an easy task at all for any race, let alone this one. He did a great job, kept me on point and we made it.

“Winning doesn’t get old. Getting here first and doing it four in a row, nobody’s done that before. That to me is special. I had my dad and my brother out there chasing me too. Having them here with my son Ryan is, that’s extremely special to me. I grew up around this board. This sport has taught me a lot. It’s given me the job that I have now, working for 1 Nine Industries, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m living my dream right now. I’m absolutely living my dream.”

Max Gordon rounded out the podium in his Trick Truck début with father Robby Gordon by his side, racing a Racer Engineering truck prepared in a barn that was formerly owned by family friend Cole Potts. The sixteen-year-old had mainly done desert races in a SPEED UTV, but made the jump to trucks (one not unlike his Stadium Super Truck) for the V2R.

Reigning Dakar Rally bike winner Ricky Brabec teamed up with his World Rally-Raid Championship team-mate Skyler Howes, the duo seeking a combined sixth V2R victory on a motorcycle. Although Brabec led the two-wheelers during his stint, Howes crashed while going down a pole line road at RM 278, launching him over the handlebars and causing him to suffer a compound fracture in his left ankle. Howes was airlifted to hospital in Reno and underwent surgery, where he was confirmed to not have any other serious injuries save for some ligament damage that was repaired.

Jacob Argubright, another rally raider, was a last-minute addition to Steward Baylor‘s crew. The team suffered a shock and airbox problem before the second pit at RM 48 but finished ninth in Motorcycle Open Pro.

Preston Campbell, who won the Mint 400 Motorcycle Race alongside Brabec, assumed the lead afterwards and edged out Bryce Stavron and Jack Mentha for the bike victory. His overall time was second fastest among all competitors regardless of class and less than four minutes back of Arciero’s; Stavron and Mentha also beat Whetstone by three minutes.

Arciero was not the only driver on a streak either as Jason Coleman won in 6100 Spec for the third year in a row, barely beating Jack Olliges by three minutes. The top three in the class were separated by just ten minutes with Brent Fox right behind. Elsewhere in the class, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Mike Halverson were hit by an electronics failure on their 6100 Spec truck at RM 478 and retired while UFC great Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone finished fifteenth.

The UTV battle, a duel between rival marques Can-Am and Polaris, came down to just a minute with the former winning out for the ninth year in a row. Can-Am’s Josh Row overcame the scorching desert temperatures and a flat tyre produced by a “basketball-sized” rock to beat Max Eddy Jr. of Polaris Factory Racing, the latter also victimised by a puncture that cost him the lead. Brock Heger, who spoke with The Checkered Flag days before the race about teaming up with Eddy for the 2025 Dakar, retired with a mechanical failure. PFR’s other driver Cayden MacCachren ran as high as third but was set back by his own vehicle trouble. Joe Terrana rounded out the UTV podium with a Pro Turbo win in his new Can-Am Maverick R prepared by Lone Star Racing.

While the Gordons were not racing a SPEED UTV, a Diablo appeared courtesy of Bruce Binnquist. Also an SST driver, Binnquist set the second fastest time in Maxxis Tire’s “Final 48” challenge, which awarded USD$10,000 (€9,054.60) to the fastest driver in the race’s last forty-eight miles from Pit 13 to the finish; Dallas Gonzalez beat Binnquist by 1:17 for the bonus prize.

Honda Off-Road Factory Racing Team had a difficult V2R. Vapour lock struck Ethan Ebert‘s Honda Ridgeline during the higher altitude sections of the course, causing him to lose significant time. The Honda Talon of Michael McFayden retired with a broken front lower A-arm.

JP Gomez added a V2R crown to accompany his King of the Hammers title, leading a Gomez family 1–2 finish in the Ultra4 4400 class ahead of his brother Raul Gomez. Fellow Ultra4 competitors Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr., focusing on the desert realm, topped the Stock Mid-Size class in a Ford Bronco Raptor for the latter’s second career desert victory; the Bronco Raptor had won the 2023 Baja 1000 with Brad Lovell, who in turn topped Class 8 in his Bronco DR.

Overall finishers

FinishClass FinishNumberCompetitor of RecordClassManufacturerTotal Time
1132Ryan ArcieroTrick Truck1 Nine8:39:55.139
21N304Preston CampbellMotorcycle Open ProHonda8:43:35.171
32N3Bryce StavronMotorcycle Open ProKTM8:47:01.587
4218Nic WhetstoneTrick TruckGeiser8:50:38.398
53N2Shane LoganMotorcycle Open ProKTM8:54:41.260
616192Jason Coleman6100 Spec1 Nine8:58:12.186
726127Jack Olliges6100 SpecFord9:01:36.246
84N1Hayden HintzMotorcycle Open ProHonda9:01:52.035
9377Max GordonTrick TruckRacer Engineering9:06:27.601
1036146Brent Fox6100 SpecHerbst-Smith9:08:17.807
1114482JP GomezClass 4400 Ultra4UFO Fabrication9:09:11.646
12448Craig McCarthyTrick TruckGeiser9:14:30.950
1346128Ryan Hancock6100 SpecFord9:14:43.200
1456103Michael Marsal6100 SpecBrenthel Industries9:19:54.949
1566140Conner McMullen6100 SpecGeiser9:21:23.033
165132Bob BriggsTrick TruckChevrolet9:21:36.941
1776123David Ziegler6100 SpecBrenthel Industries9:23:03.404
181H959Josh RowUTV OpenCan-Am9:28:11.959
1924483Raul GomezClass 4400 Ultra4UFO Fabrication9:28:52.724
202H41Max Eddy Jr.UTV OpenPolaris9:29:16.220
215N15Nic ColangeliMotorcycle Open ProKawasaki9:29:17.420
2286149Sam Berri6100 SpecBrenthel Industries9:29:48.233
231P95Taylor StevensMotorcycle Over 30 ProKawasaki9:29:49.710
241T898Joe TerranaUTV Turbo ProCan-Am9:29:59.047
253H80Dallas GonzalezUTV OpenPolaris9:30:32.391
262P77Stephen HelmsMotorcycle Over 30 ProYamaha9:31:36.610
2742969Branden SimsUTV OpenPolaris9:31:54.698
282T22Cody MillerUTV Turbo ProCan-Am9:33:14.354
296N42Paul SylvestreMotorcycle Open ProHonda9:33:23.827
3096136Larry Brown6100 Spec1 Nine9:34:08.786
315H1Cody BradburyUTV OpenCan-Am9:35:26.961
323P7Danny CooperMotorcycle Over 30 ProHusqvarna9:37:01.047
33106173Jordan Brenthel6100 SpecBrenthel Industries9:38:58.178
3434456Brett HarrellClass 4400 Ultra4Chevrolet9:40:33.926
356H929Sierra RomoUTV OpenPolaris9:43:32.006
36116159Dustin Swanson6100 SpecTSCO9:44:40.639
37126150Ryder Swanson6100 SpecTSCO9:47:42.206
381C22Dennis BelingheriMotorcycle Over 40 ProHusqvarna9:52:11.185
3961Jonathan BrenthelTrick TruckBrenthel Industries9:54:28.961
407H869Justin LambertUTV OpenPolaris9:57:57.404
41136113Gabe Frye6100 SpecMason Motorsports9:58:10.445
423T910Dan FisherUTV Turbo ProCan-Am9:59:36.810
4344447Phillip McGiltonClass 4400 Ultra4Custom10:01:14.508
448H21Cayden MacCachrenUTV OpenPolaris10:01:16.740
4592906Tim FitzpatrickUTV OpenPolaris10:01:42.064
4610H81Doug MittagUTV OpenPolaris10:01:59.991
471Q2Bret GreenholzQuad ProHonda10:07:01.930
481J7Dustin SladeMotorcycle Ironman ProHonda10:10:43.906
4954406Tad DowkerClass 4400 Ultra4Other10:10:54.053
501311Ricky DahlbergMotorcycle Open ExpertYamaha10:11:49.773
51146196Keith Rossberg6100 SpecBrenthel Industries10:12:38.269
522346Henry AndersonMotorcycle Open ExpertKawasaki10:14:26.091
53781Tommy PhelenTrick TruckGeiser10:16:00.298
547N22Jarett MeglaMotorcycle Open ProHonda10:17:37.298
5564453Jeff WaggonerClass 4400 Ultra4Ford10:19:34.220
563314Richard GrayMotorcycle Open ExpertYamaha10:22:46.184
574P3Stephen BergerMotorcycle Over 30 ProHonda10:24:92.674
588N33Justin CarnesMotorcycle Open ProKTM10:25:49.272
59156161Cowboy Cerrone6100 SpecChevrolet10:27:52.476
604309Matthew GrantMotorcycle Open ExpertHusqvarna10:27:55.265
615P9Kyle TichenorMotorcycle Over 30 ProHusqvarna10:31:36.446
6211H52Ronnie AndersonUTV OpenPolaris10:33:02.699
631534Cross KirchmeierMotorcycle Over 30 ExpertSherco10:34:19.469
6418050Brad LovellClass 8Geiser10:36:40.616
651373Chad VaughtMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM10:39:45.313
6612H77Brayden BakerUTV OpenPolaris10:40:06.095
674T65Matt WilsonUTV Turbo ProCan-Am10:40:14.325
685341Shane BirkinshawMotorcycle Open ExpertHonda10:43:48.564
699N21Steward BaylorMotorcycle Open ProKawasaki10:46:30.140
701404John HigginsQuad ExpertYamaha10:46:38.273
7113H975Mike CafroUTV OpenPolaris10:48:12.781
726308Austin HoughMotorcycle Open ExpertHusqvarna10:55:21.587
732525Justin OganMotorcycle Over 30 ExpertKTM10:57:54.814
743510Morgan SchulzMotorcycle Over 30 ExpertKTM11:03:32.705
7514837Jeremy JonesClass 4800 Ultra4Other11:04:42.092
76166132Zach Rossberg6100 SpecBrenthel Industries11:04:44.209
777324Jack MonachMotorcycle Open ExpertHusqvarna11:05:03.985
7814H99Robert CampbellUTV OpenPolaris11:07:44.744
7917366Loren HealyStock Mid-SizeFord11:11:04.201
801O27Remington MathewsMotorcycle Ironman ExpertHonda11:15:02.652
811916Harold HarrisMotorcycle Over 60 ExpertHonda11:15:40.577
822J2Warren HealeyMotorcycle Ironman ProYamaha11:22:54.452
832383William FryMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM11:25:21.277
841F91Richard PurvinesMotorcycle Family ExpertYamaha11:26:07.399
8574403Patrick BeckwithClass 4400 Ultra4Unknown11:30:02.890
863398Grayson FischerMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM11:30:13.839
875T948Matt BurroughsUTV Turbo ProCan-Am11:31:03.972
8811941Zachary KismanUTV Naturally Aspirated ProKawasaki11:31:16.846
8924817Johnny ValadezClass 4800 Ultra4Bomber11:32:36.909
901225Josh NewsomMotorcycle 399 ExpertHusqvarna11:33:40.994
9114613Bailey ColeClass 4600 Ultra4Ford11:39:34.124
921833Jeff KingMotorcycle Over 50 ExpertKTM11:40:25.100
934540Jon PearceMotorcycle Over 30 ExpertHonda11:45:29.533
942R14Lawrence JaneskyUTV Naturally Aspirated ProHonda11:45:43.931
9584470Joe GatlinClass 4400 Ultra4Other11:45:48.649
96176162Link Day6100 SpecBrenthel Industries11:51:38.059
972O17Travis DillonMotorcycle Ironman ExpertHonda11:54:33.633
981S930Todd ZucconeUTV Super StockCan-Am11:55:40.053
992923Dick WilkMotorcycle Over 60 ExpertHusqvarna11:57:43.217
1002804Scott McintoshMotorcycle Over 50 ExpertHonda11:58:27.608
10189Ethan EbertTrick TruckHonda12:01:28.980
1022Q88Jason ZittelQuad ProHonda12:01:55.115
10324623John WilliamsClass 4600 Ultra4Ford12:02:52.228
1042S970Jacob ZucconeUTV Super StockCan-Am12:04:59.175
1053S17Jesse SwordUTV Super StockCan-Am12:06:48.720
1062208Jared SilvaMotorcycle 399 ExpertKTM12:12:51.348
1074389Robbie SilvernailMotorcycle Open AmateurHonda12:13:10.862
10894492Justin WicksClass 4400 Ultra4Other12:15:46.108
1096T717Marc MccleereyUTV Turbo ProCan-Am12:19:37.639
110104499Bailey CampbellClass 4400 Ultra4Other12:20:02.896
1111H18Josh SmithClass 4900 (Pro Open)Polaris12:21:55.411
112186174Shane Lewis6100 SpecBrenthel Industries12:23:32.801
1135556Nick LakeMotorcycle Over 30 ExpertHonda12:24:54.287
1145361Caleb MerrellMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM12:29:18.044
1151O69Kade SchwarzMotorcycle Ironman AmateurKTM12:29:36.599
1166P57Dustin VasquezMotorcycle Over 30 ProKTM12:31:39.658
11734866Eric WikleClass 4800 Ultra4Other12:37:37.627
1186364Toby MorrisonMotorcycle Open AmateurHonda12:46:09.463
11934628Alex FlemingClass 4600 Ultra4Toyota12:47:18.453
1202458Dakota HiblerQuad ExpertYamaha12:47:25.184
1213R77Josh WakelandUTV Naturally Aspirated ProYamaha12:52:34.314
1222O63Kellen DaviesMotorcycle Ironman AmateurKTM12:57:52.221
1237357Alex CalawayMotorcycle Open AmateurHusqvarna12:58:50.029
1247T43Steven AllenUTV Turbo ProCan-Am13:06:58.091
12544631John RantsClass 4600 Ultra4Ford13:26:12.912
1263914Dean TaylorMotorcycle Over 60 ExpertHusqvarna13:33:44.469
1278T33David ZicovichUTV Turbo ProCan-Am13:43:17.645
1288356Santana RuedaMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM13:45:24.122
12914725Jeff HarmonsonJeepspeed TrophyDodge13:45:44.419
1309347Tim RetterMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM13:51:54.281
13144850Daniel GuttenbergClass 4800 Ultra4Custom14:02:36.095
13214531Shawn RantsClass 4500 Ultra4Other14:03:29.417
13314931Dustin RobbinsClass 4900 (Pro Modified)Can-Am14:07:10.826
1349T905Marc BurnettUTV Turbo ProCan-Am14:08:44.862
13514917Marc McCleeryClass 4900 (Stock)Can-Am14:09:31.504
136196117Ben Williams6100 SpecFusion Offroad14:19:11.160
13715H777Bruce BinnquistUTV OpenCustom14:28:11.527
1383O36Faelly LopezMotorcycle Ironman ExpertHonda14:28:13.884
1391M960David VasasUTV SportsmanCan-Am14:30:47.314
14010358Tsutom AriharaMotorcycle Open AmateurHonda14:32:53.664
14111230Chris WooStock FullChevrolet14:55:02.500
1424R42Ryan ProsserUTV Naturally Aspirated ProPolaris14:59:55.710
1431672Jose Alberto Jimenez CruzQuad Ironman ExpertYamaha15:00:55.838
1441745Eric SimensenMotorcycle Over 40 ExpertKTM15:12:17.393
1451Z85Jeremy DavisUTV Super StockCan-Am15:30:26.926
1463O99Digby NorrisMotorcycle Ironman AmateurOther15:34:25.829
14711368Craig McMillianMotorcycle Open AmateurKTM15:38:11.303
1482M977Bruce RaubUTV SportsmanPolaris15:48:58.193
14928006Bryant BlakemoreClass 8Dodge16:18:40.923
1503M950William EisenbergUTV SportsmanCan-Am16:22:28.100
15112366Gabe GillelandMotorcycle Open AmaHonda16:58:25.974
1523440Joseph LinderborgQuad ExpertHonda17:01:21.342
15313388Akihiro SaitoMotorcycle Open AmateurHonda17:32:28.053
15454801Jeremy BrownClass 4800 Ultra4Other18:01:35.735
15538010Boy JanssenClass 8Dodge18:03:04.417
15617164Victor BorgClass 7100Ford18:56:37.680
1571500Don PulliamThree Wheel ExpertYamaha18:59:06.070
15818143David PryorSportsJeepspeed19:12:38.093

Class winners

Car/Truck

ClassOverall FinishNumberCompetitor of RecordOther Team MembersTime
6100 Spec66192Jason ColemanBrady Melin8:58:12.186
Class 71001567164Victor BorgVictor Borg18:56:37.680
Class 8648050Brad LovellAdam Lovell, Jason Hutter, Paul Blangsted10:36:40.616
Jeepspeed Trophy1294725Jeff HarmonsonBrad Vandergrift13:45:44.419
Sports1588143David PryorDennis Lebow19:12:38.093
Stock Full1411230Chris WooAustin Hall, Wqas Shafi, Nick Holmer14:55:02.500
Stock Mid-Size797366Loren HealyVaughn Gittin Jr., Jesse Amyx, Jeremy Dickenson11:11:04.201
Trick Truck132Ryan ArcieroTravis Moores8:39:55.139

Motorcycle/Quad

ClassOverall FinishNumberCompetitor of RecordOther Team MembersTime
Motorcycle 399 Expert90225Josh NewsomRon Simpson11:33:40.994
Motorcycle Family Expert84F91Richard PurvinesWarren Purvines11:26:07.399
Motorcycle Ironman Amateur115O69Kade Schwarz12:29:36.599
Motorcycle Ironman Expert80O27Remington Mathews11:15:02.652
Motorcycle Ironman Pro48J7Dustin Slade10:10:43.906
Motorcycle Open Amateur65373Chad VaughtCaleb Haynes, Nick Williams10:39:45.313
Motorcycle Open Expert50311Ricky DahlbergSeth Pruett10:11:49.773
Motorcycle Open Pro2N304Preston Campbell8:43:35.171
Motorcycle Over 30 Expert63534Cross KirchmeierCurtis Kirchmeier10:34:19.469
Motorcycle Over 30 Pro23P95Taylor StevensZach Myers9:29:49.710
Motorcycle Over 40 Expert144745Eric SimensenJason Puopolo, Shane Wallack15:12:17.393
Motorcycle Over 40 Pro38C22Dennis BelingheriTony Evans, Dan Mastrude9:52:11.185
Motorcycle Over 50 Expert92833Jeff KingEric Ducray11:40:25.100
Motorcycle Over 60 Expert81916Harold HarrisManny Ornellas, Jeff Miller, Scott Atchison11:15:40.577
Quad Expert70404John HigginsMichael McAvoy, Nick Davidson10:46:38.273
Quad Ironman Expert143672Jose Alberto Jimenez Cruz15:00:55.838
Quad Pro47Q2Bret GreenholzElijah Conner10:07:01.930
Three Wheel Expert157500Don PulliamJulian Hoefert, David Ham, Michael Wise18:59:06.070

Ultra4

ClassOverall FinishNumberCompetitor of RecordOther Team MembersTime
Class 4400 Ultra4114482JP GomezMarcos Gomez9:09:11.646
Class 4500 Ultra41324531Shawn RantsCharles Richardson14:03:29.417
Class 4600 Ultra4914613Bailey ColeAmy Mildwaters, Jack Mildwaters, Jeremy Kempston11:39:34.124
Class 4800 Ultra4754837Jeremy JonesDan Fresh, Dan Young, Dan Fresh Jr.11:04:42.092
Class 4900 (Pro Modified)1334931Dustin RobbinsBill Hilliard, Jason Watt, Mitchell Rocchiccioli14:07:10.826
Class 4900 (Pro Open)111H18Josh SmithRich Bersch, Levi Shirley, Jake Povey12:21:55.411
Class 4900 (Stock)1094917Marc McCleeryMike Park, Bobby Noelck, Chris Smith14:09:31.504

UTV

ClassOverall FinishNumberCompetitor of RecordOther Team MembersTime
UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro881941Zachary KismanTony Bonanno11:31:16.846
UTV Open18H959Josh RowPreston Axford, Mitchell Alsup9:28:11.959
UTV Sportsman139M960David VasasDrake Tessendorf, Michael Cox14:30:47.314
UTV Super Stock98S930Todd ZucconeJohn Bray11:55:40.053
UTV Turbo Pro24T898Joe Terrana9:29:59.047
