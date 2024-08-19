Ryan Arciero wins record-setting 4th straight Vegas to Reno

It’s difficult to go back to back in many sporting events, let alone a race. Ryan Arciero one-upped that by going back to back to back to back at the Vegas to Reno.
He chased down Trick Truck pole sitter Nic Whetstone and the two traded blows before the latter had to stop and change a flat tyre at Rawhide, the eleventh pit area at Race Mile 427. The setback enabled Arciero to assume the physical and time leads before pulling away in the final 128 miles. While not a perfect run for Arciero as he had his share of flats, he mitigated the damage to keep pace with his rival throughout.
“We caught up to Nick and just stayed with him from the from the green flag,” recapped Arciero. “It was just trying to be able to know that I couldn’t catch him, I couldn’t I couldn’t get around him running because the dust was so bad, but to be patient through the dust was the key. We got a couple of flat tyres that kind of dinged us, but we were able to bridge the gap back to him and just kept the pressure on him until he finally got a flat again and we took advantage of it. It was right before Rawhide and so we made it.”
Arciero beat Whetstone by nearly eleven minutes for his fourth straight Vegas to Reno win, setting the record for longest overall win streak in the event. Arciero also ties Jason Voss for the most V2R wins, with Voss claiming four across a five-year span between 2013 and 2017 (Andy McMillin prevented Voss from a five-peat by winning in 2016).
His dominance at Best In The Desert‘s premier race stands in contrast to his misfortunes at the Mint 400, held outside the V2R’s starting point of Las Vegas. Arciero tended to be struck by some sort of misfortune that ruined his Mint, oftentimes while leading; the latest edition in March saw him fight for the lead before a broken driveline hit him on the final lap. On the other hand, point-to-point racing in Nevada has been much kinder to him.
“One time at this race isn’t easy. Two times in this race is even harder. Three times in a row, oh my God, the Lord’s looking down on us. Four times in a row, God really wanted us to to be here today,” Arciero commented.
“I got to thank all the guys at 1 Nine Industries. This truck was phenomenal. Kyle Washington (team owner), I could not do this without him allowing us to come here and race his truck. I love the guy. I wish he was here so I can give him a big hug because without him, this wouldn’t happen. My wife and kids, of course they let me come do this.
“But how cool is this? Four in a row, four in a row. This truck ran great. Travis (Moores) did a fantastic job. Sitting right seat is not an easy task at all for any race, let alone this one. He did a great job, kept me on point and we made it.
“Winning doesn’t get old. Getting here first and doing it four in a row, nobody’s done that before. That to me is special. I had my dad and my brother out there chasing me too. Having them here with my son Ryan is, that’s extremely special to me. I grew up around this board. This sport has taught me a lot. It’s given me the job that I have now, working for 1 Nine Industries, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m living my dream right now. I’m absolutely living my dream.”
Max Gordon rounded out the podium in his Trick Truck début with father Robby Gordon by his side, racing a Racer Engineering truck prepared in a barn that was formerly owned by family friend Cole Potts. The sixteen-year-old had mainly done desert races in a SPEED UTV, but made the jump to trucks (one not unlike his Stadium Super Truck) for the V2R.
Reigning Dakar Rally bike winner Ricky Brabec teamed up with his World Rally-Raid Championship team-mate Skyler Howes, the duo seeking a combined sixth V2R victory on a motorcycle. Although Brabec led the two-wheelers during his stint, Howes crashed while going down a pole line road at RM 278, launching him over the handlebars and causing him to suffer a compound fracture in his left ankle. Howes was airlifted to hospital in Reno and underwent surgery, where he was confirmed to not have any other serious injuries save for some ligament damage that was repaired.
Jacob Argubright, another rally raider, was a last-minute addition to Steward Baylor‘s crew. The team suffered a shock and airbox problem before the second pit at RM 48 but finished ninth in Motorcycle Open Pro.
Preston Campbell, who won the Mint 400 Motorcycle Race alongside Brabec, assumed the lead afterwards and edged out Bryce Stavron and Jack Mentha for the bike victory. His overall time was second fastest among all competitors regardless of class and less than four minutes back of Arciero’s; Stavron and Mentha also beat Whetstone by three minutes.
Arciero was not the only driver on a streak either as Jason Coleman won in 6100 Spec for the third year in a row, barely beating Jack Olliges by three minutes. The top three in the class were separated by just ten minutes with Brent Fox right behind. Elsewhere in the class, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Mike Halverson were hit by an electronics failure on their 6100 Spec truck at RM 478 and retired while UFC great Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone finished fifteenth.
The UTV battle, a duel between rival marques Can-Am and Polaris, came down to just a minute with the former winning out for the ninth year in a row. Can-Am’s Josh Row overcame the scorching desert temperatures and a flat tyre produced by a “basketball-sized” rock to beat Max Eddy Jr. of Polaris Factory Racing, the latter also victimised by a puncture that cost him the lead. Brock Heger, who spoke with The Checkered Flag days before the race about teaming up with Eddy for the 2025 Dakar, retired with a mechanical failure. PFR’s other driver Cayden MacCachren ran as high as third but was set back by his own vehicle trouble. Joe Terrana rounded out the UTV podium with a Pro Turbo win in his new Can-Am Maverick R prepared by Lone Star Racing.
While the Gordons were not racing a SPEED UTV, a Diablo appeared courtesy of Bruce Binnquist. Also an SST driver, Binnquist set the second fastest time in Maxxis Tire’s “Final 48” challenge, which awarded USD$10,000 (€9,054.60) to the fastest driver in the race’s last forty-eight miles from Pit 13 to the finish; Dallas Gonzalez beat Binnquist by 1:17 for the bonus prize.
Honda Off-Road Factory Racing Team had a difficult V2R. Vapour lock struck Ethan Ebert‘s Honda Ridgeline during the higher altitude sections of the course, causing him to lose significant time. The Honda Talon of Michael McFayden retired with a broken front lower A-arm.
JP Gomez added a V2R crown to accompany his King of the Hammers title, leading a Gomez family 1–2 finish in the Ultra4 4400 class ahead of his brother Raul Gomez. Fellow Ultra4 competitors Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr., focusing on the desert realm, topped the Stock Mid-Size class in a Ford Bronco Raptor for the latter’s second career desert victory; the Bronco Raptor had won the 2023 Baja 1000 with Brad Lovell, who in turn topped Class 8 in his Bronco DR.
Overall finishers
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Competitor of Record
|Class
|Manufacturer
|Total Time
|1
|1
|32
|Ryan Arciero
|Trick Truck
|1 Nine
|8:39:55.139
|2
|1
|N304
|Preston Campbell
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Honda
|8:43:35.171
|3
|2
|N3
|Bryce Stavron
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|KTM
|8:47:01.587
|4
|2
|18
|Nic Whetstone
|Trick Truck
|Geiser
|8:50:38.398
|5
|3
|N2
|Shane Logan
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|KTM
|8:54:41.260
|6
|1
|6192
|Jason Coleman
|6100 Spec
|1 Nine
|8:58:12.186
|7
|2
|6127
|Jack Olliges
|6100 Spec
|Ford
|9:01:36.246
|8
|4
|N1
|Hayden Hintz
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Honda
|9:01:52.035
|9
|3
|77
|Max Gordon
|Trick Truck
|Racer Engineering
|9:06:27.601
|10
|3
|6146
|Brent Fox
|6100 Spec
|Herbst-Smith
|9:08:17.807
|11
|1
|4482
|JP Gomez
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|UFO Fabrication
|9:09:11.646
|12
|4
|48
|Craig McCarthy
|Trick Truck
|Geiser
|9:14:30.950
|13
|4
|6128
|Ryan Hancock
|6100 Spec
|Ford
|9:14:43.200
|14
|5
|6103
|Michael Marsal
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|9:19:54.949
|15
|6
|6140
|Conner McMullen
|6100 Spec
|Geiser
|9:21:23.033
|16
|5
|132
|Bob Briggs
|Trick Truck
|Chevrolet
|9:21:36.941
|17
|7
|6123
|David Ziegler
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|9:23:03.404
|18
|1
|H959
|Josh Row
|UTV Open
|Can-Am
|9:28:11.959
|19
|2
|4483
|Raul Gomez
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|UFO Fabrication
|9:28:52.724
|20
|2
|H41
|Max Eddy Jr.
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|9:29:16.220
|21
|5
|N15
|Nic Colangeli
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Kawasaki
|9:29:17.420
|22
|8
|6149
|Sam Berri
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|9:29:48.233
|23
|1
|P95
|Taylor Stevens
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|Kawasaki
|9:29:49.710
|24
|1
|T898
|Joe Terrana
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|9:29:59.047
|25
|3
|H80
|Dallas Gonzalez
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|9:30:32.391
|26
|2
|P77
|Stephen Helms
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|Yamaha
|9:31:36.610
|27
|4
|2969
|Branden Sims
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|9:31:54.698
|28
|2
|T22
|Cody Miller
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|9:33:14.354
|29
|6
|N42
|Paul Sylvestre
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Honda
|9:33:23.827
|30
|9
|6136
|Larry Brown
|6100 Spec
|1 Nine
|9:34:08.786
|31
|5
|H1
|Cody Bradbury
|UTV Open
|Can-Am
|9:35:26.961
|32
|3
|P7
|Danny Cooper
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|Husqvarna
|9:37:01.047
|33
|10
|6173
|Jordan Brenthel
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|9:38:58.178
|34
|3
|4456
|Brett Harrell
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Chevrolet
|9:40:33.926
|35
|6
|H929
|Sierra Romo
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|9:43:32.006
|36
|11
|6159
|Dustin Swanson
|6100 Spec
|TSCO
|9:44:40.639
|37
|12
|6150
|Ryder Swanson
|6100 Spec
|TSCO
|9:47:42.206
|38
|1
|C22
|Dennis Belingheri
|Motorcycle Over 40 Pro
|Husqvarna
|9:52:11.185
|39
|6
|1
|Jonathan Brenthel
|Trick Truck
|Brenthel Industries
|9:54:28.961
|40
|7
|H869
|Justin Lambert
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|9:57:57.404
|41
|13
|6113
|Gabe Frye
|6100 Spec
|Mason Motorsports
|9:58:10.445
|42
|3
|T910
|Dan Fisher
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|9:59:36.810
|43
|4
|4447
|Phillip McGilton
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Custom
|10:01:14.508
|44
|8
|H21
|Cayden MacCachren
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:01:16.740
|45
|9
|2906
|Tim Fitzpatrick
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:01:42.064
|46
|10
|H81
|Doug Mittag
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:01:59.991
|47
|1
|Q2
|Bret Greenholz
|Quad Pro
|Honda
|10:07:01.930
|48
|1
|J7
|Dustin Slade
|Motorcycle Ironman Pro
|Honda
|10:10:43.906
|49
|5
|4406
|Tad Dowker
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Other
|10:10:54.053
|50
|1
|311
|Ricky Dahlberg
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Yamaha
|10:11:49.773
|51
|14
|6196
|Keith Rossberg
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|10:12:38.269
|52
|2
|346
|Henry Anderson
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Kawasaki
|10:14:26.091
|53
|7
|81
|Tommy Phelen
|Trick Truck
|Geiser
|10:16:00.298
|54
|7
|N22
|Jarett Megla
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Honda
|10:17:37.298
|55
|6
|4453
|Jeff Waggoner
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Ford
|10:19:34.220
|56
|3
|314
|Richard Gray
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Yamaha
|10:22:46.184
|57
|4
|P3
|Stephen Berger
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|Honda
|10:24:92.674
|58
|8
|N33
|Justin Carnes
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|KTM
|10:25:49.272
|59
|15
|6161
|Cowboy Cerrone
|6100 Spec
|Chevrolet
|10:27:52.476
|60
|4
|309
|Matthew Grant
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Husqvarna
|10:27:55.265
|61
|5
|P9
|Kyle Tichenor
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|Husqvarna
|10:31:36.446
|62
|11
|H52
|Ronnie Anderson
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:33:02.699
|63
|1
|534
|Cross Kirchmeier
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|Sherco
|10:34:19.469
|64
|1
|8050
|Brad Lovell
|Class 8
|Geiser
|10:36:40.616
|65
|1
|373
|Chad Vaught
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|10:39:45.313
|66
|12
|H77
|Brayden Baker
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:40:06.095
|67
|4
|T65
|Matt Wilson
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|10:40:14.325
|68
|5
|341
|Shane Birkinshaw
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Honda
|10:43:48.564
|69
|9
|N21
|Steward Baylor
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|Kawasaki
|10:46:30.140
|70
|1
|404
|John Higgins
|Quad Expert
|Yamaha
|10:46:38.273
|71
|13
|H975
|Mike Cafro
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|10:48:12.781
|72
|6
|308
|Austin Hough
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Husqvarna
|10:55:21.587
|73
|2
|525
|Justin Ogan
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|KTM
|10:57:54.814
|74
|3
|510
|Morgan Schulz
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|KTM
|11:03:32.705
|75
|1
|4837
|Jeremy Jones
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|Other
|11:04:42.092
|76
|16
|6132
|Zach Rossberg
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|11:04:44.209
|77
|7
|324
|Jack Monach
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|Husqvarna
|11:05:03.985
|78
|14
|H99
|Robert Campbell
|UTV Open
|Polaris
|11:07:44.744
|79
|1
|7366
|Loren Healy
|Stock Mid-Size
|Ford
|11:11:04.201
|80
|1
|O27
|Remington Mathews
|Motorcycle Ironman Expert
|Honda
|11:15:02.652
|81
|1
|916
|Harold Harris
|Motorcycle Over 60 Expert
|Honda
|11:15:40.577
|82
|2
|J2
|Warren Healey
|Motorcycle Ironman Pro
|Yamaha
|11:22:54.452
|83
|2
|383
|William Fry
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|11:25:21.277
|84
|1
|F91
|Richard Purvines
|Motorcycle Family Expert
|Yamaha
|11:26:07.399
|85
|7
|4403
|Patrick Beckwith
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Unknown
|11:30:02.890
|86
|3
|398
|Grayson Fischer
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|11:30:13.839
|87
|5
|T948
|Matt Burroughs
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|11:31:03.972
|88
|1
|1941
|Zachary Kisman
|UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro
|Kawasaki
|11:31:16.846
|89
|2
|4817
|Johnny Valadez
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|Bomber
|11:32:36.909
|90
|1
|225
|Josh Newsom
|Motorcycle 399 Expert
|Husqvarna
|11:33:40.994
|91
|1
|4613
|Bailey Cole
|Class 4600 Ultra4
|Ford
|11:39:34.124
|92
|1
|833
|Jeff King
|Motorcycle Over 50 Expert
|KTM
|11:40:25.100
|93
|4
|540
|Jon Pearce
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|Honda
|11:45:29.533
|94
|2
|R14
|Lawrence Janesky
|UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro
|Honda
|11:45:43.931
|95
|8
|4470
|Joe Gatlin
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Other
|11:45:48.649
|96
|17
|6162
|Link Day
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|11:51:38.059
|97
|2
|O17
|Travis Dillon
|Motorcycle Ironman Expert
|Honda
|11:54:33.633
|98
|1
|S930
|Todd Zuccone
|UTV Super Stock
|Can-Am
|11:55:40.053
|99
|2
|923
|Dick Wilk
|Motorcycle Over 60 Expert
|Husqvarna
|11:57:43.217
|100
|2
|804
|Scott Mcintosh
|Motorcycle Over 50 Expert
|Honda
|11:58:27.608
|101
|8
|9
|Ethan Ebert
|Trick Truck
|Honda
|12:01:28.980
|102
|2
|Q88
|Jason Zittel
|Quad Pro
|Honda
|12:01:55.115
|103
|2
|4623
|John Williams
|Class 4600 Ultra4
|Ford
|12:02:52.228
|104
|2
|S970
|Jacob Zuccone
|UTV Super Stock
|Can-Am
|12:04:59.175
|105
|3
|S17
|Jesse Sword
|UTV Super Stock
|Can-Am
|12:06:48.720
|106
|2
|208
|Jared Silva
|Motorcycle 399 Expert
|KTM
|12:12:51.348
|107
|4
|389
|Robbie Silvernail
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|Honda
|12:13:10.862
|108
|9
|4492
|Justin Wicks
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Other
|12:15:46.108
|109
|6
|T717
|Marc Mccleerey
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|12:19:37.639
|110
|10
|4499
|Bailey Campbell
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|Other
|12:20:02.896
|111
|1
|H18
|Josh Smith
|Class 4900 (Pro Open)
|Polaris
|12:21:55.411
|112
|18
|6174
|Shane Lewis
|6100 Spec
|Brenthel Industries
|12:23:32.801
|113
|5
|556
|Nick Lake
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|Honda
|12:24:54.287
|114
|5
|361
|Caleb Merrell
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|12:29:18.044
|115
|1
|O69
|Kade Schwarz
|Motorcycle Ironman Amateur
|KTM
|12:29:36.599
|116
|6
|P57
|Dustin Vasquez
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|KTM
|12:31:39.658
|117
|3
|4866
|Eric Wikle
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|Other
|12:37:37.627
|118
|6
|364
|Toby Morrison
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|Honda
|12:46:09.463
|119
|3
|4628
|Alex Fleming
|Class 4600 Ultra4
|Toyota
|12:47:18.453
|120
|2
|458
|Dakota Hibler
|Quad Expert
|Yamaha
|12:47:25.184
|121
|3
|R77
|Josh Wakeland
|UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro
|Yamaha
|12:52:34.314
|122
|2
|O63
|Kellen Davies
|Motorcycle Ironman Amateur
|KTM
|12:57:52.221
|123
|7
|357
|Alex Calaway
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|Husqvarna
|12:58:50.029
|124
|7
|T43
|Steven Allen
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|13:06:58.091
|125
|4
|4631
|John Rants
|Class 4600 Ultra4
|Ford
|13:26:12.912
|126
|3
|914
|Dean Taylor
|Motorcycle Over 60 Expert
|Husqvarna
|13:33:44.469
|127
|8
|T33
|David Zicovich
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|13:43:17.645
|128
|8
|356
|Santana Rueda
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|13:45:24.122
|129
|1
|4725
|Jeff Harmonson
|Jeepspeed Trophy
|Dodge
|13:45:44.419
|130
|9
|347
|Tim Retter
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|13:51:54.281
|131
|4
|4850
|Daniel Guttenberg
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|Custom
|14:02:36.095
|132
|1
|4531
|Shawn Rants
|Class 4500 Ultra4
|Other
|14:03:29.417
|133
|1
|4931
|Dustin Robbins
|Class 4900 (Pro Modified)
|Can-Am
|14:07:10.826
|134
|9
|T905
|Marc Burnett
|UTV Turbo Pro
|Can-Am
|14:08:44.862
|135
|1
|4917
|Marc McCleery
|Class 4900 (Stock)
|Can-Am
|14:09:31.504
|136
|19
|6117
|Ben Williams
|6100 Spec
|Fusion Offroad
|14:19:11.160
|137
|15
|H777
|Bruce Binnquist
|UTV Open
|Custom
|14:28:11.527
|138
|3
|O36
|Faelly Lopez
|Motorcycle Ironman Expert
|Honda
|14:28:13.884
|139
|1
|M960
|David Vasas
|UTV Sportsman
|Can-Am
|14:30:47.314
|140
|10
|358
|Tsutom Arihara
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|Honda
|14:32:53.664
|141
|1
|1230
|Chris Woo
|Stock Full
|Chevrolet
|14:55:02.500
|142
|4
|R42
|Ryan Prosser
|UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro
|Polaris
|14:59:55.710
|143
|1
|672
|Jose Alberto Jimenez Cruz
|Quad Ironman Expert
|Yamaha
|15:00:55.838
|144
|1
|745
|Eric Simensen
|Motorcycle Over 40 Expert
|KTM
|15:12:17.393
|145
|1
|Z85
|Jeremy Davis
|UTV Super Stock
|Can-Am
|15:30:26.926
|146
|3
|O99
|Digby Norris
|Motorcycle Ironman Amateur
|Other
|15:34:25.829
|147
|11
|368
|Craig McMillian
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|KTM
|15:38:11.303
|148
|2
|M977
|Bruce Raub
|UTV Sportsman
|Polaris
|15:48:58.193
|149
|2
|8006
|Bryant Blakemore
|Class 8
|Dodge
|16:18:40.923
|150
|3
|M950
|William Eisenberg
|UTV Sportsman
|Can-Am
|16:22:28.100
|151
|12
|366
|Gabe Gilleland
|Motorcycle Open Ama
|Honda
|16:58:25.974
|152
|3
|440
|Joseph Linderborg
|Quad Expert
|Honda
|17:01:21.342
|153
|13
|388
|Akihiro Saito
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|Honda
|17:32:28.053
|154
|5
|4801
|Jeremy Brown
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|Other
|18:01:35.735
|155
|3
|8010
|Boy Janssen
|Class 8
|Dodge
|18:03:04.417
|156
|1
|7164
|Victor Borg
|Class 7100
|Ford
|18:56:37.680
|157
|1
|500
|Don Pulliam
|Three Wheel Expert
|Yamaha
|18:59:06.070
|158
|1
|8143
|David Pryor
|Sports
|Jeepspeed
|19:12:38.093
Class winners
Car/Truck
|Class
|Overall Finish
|Number
|Competitor of Record
|Other Team Members
|Time
|6100 Spec
|6
|6192
|Jason Coleman
|Brady Melin
|8:58:12.186
|Class 7100
|156
|7164
|Victor Borg
|Victor Borg
|18:56:37.680
|Class 8
|64
|8050
|Brad Lovell
|Adam Lovell, Jason Hutter, Paul Blangsted
|10:36:40.616
|Jeepspeed Trophy
|129
|4725
|Jeff Harmonson
|Brad Vandergrift
|13:45:44.419
|Sports
|158
|8143
|David Pryor
|Dennis Lebow
|19:12:38.093
|Stock Full
|141
|1230
|Chris Woo
|Austin Hall, Wqas Shafi, Nick Holmer
|14:55:02.500
|Stock Mid-Size
|79
|7366
|Loren Healy
|Vaughn Gittin Jr., Jesse Amyx, Jeremy Dickenson
|11:11:04.201
|Trick Truck
|1
|32
|Ryan Arciero
|Travis Moores
|8:39:55.139
Motorcycle/Quad
|Class
|Overall Finish
|Number
|Competitor of Record
|Other Team Members
|Time
|Motorcycle 399 Expert
|90
|225
|Josh Newsom
|Ron Simpson
|11:33:40.994
|Motorcycle Family Expert
|84
|F91
|Richard Purvines
|Warren Purvines
|11:26:07.399
|Motorcycle Ironman Amateur
|115
|O69
|Kade Schwarz
|12:29:36.599
|Motorcycle Ironman Expert
|80
|O27
|Remington Mathews
|11:15:02.652
|Motorcycle Ironman Pro
|48
|J7
|Dustin Slade
|10:10:43.906
|Motorcycle Open Amateur
|65
|373
|Chad Vaught
|Caleb Haynes, Nick Williams
|10:39:45.313
|Motorcycle Open Expert
|50
|311
|Ricky Dahlberg
|Seth Pruett
|10:11:49.773
|Motorcycle Open Pro
|2
|N304
|Preston Campbell
|8:43:35.171
|Motorcycle Over 30 Expert
|63
|534
|Cross Kirchmeier
|Curtis Kirchmeier
|10:34:19.469
|Motorcycle Over 30 Pro
|23
|P95
|Taylor Stevens
|Zach Myers
|9:29:49.710
|Motorcycle Over 40 Expert
|144
|745
|Eric Simensen
|Jason Puopolo, Shane Wallack
|15:12:17.393
|Motorcycle Over 40 Pro
|38
|C22
|Dennis Belingheri
|Tony Evans, Dan Mastrude
|9:52:11.185
|Motorcycle Over 50 Expert
|92
|833
|Jeff King
|Eric Ducray
|11:40:25.100
|Motorcycle Over 60 Expert
|81
|916
|Harold Harris
|Manny Ornellas, Jeff Miller, Scott Atchison
|11:15:40.577
|Quad Expert
|70
|404
|John Higgins
|Michael McAvoy, Nick Davidson
|10:46:38.273
|Quad Ironman Expert
|143
|672
|Jose Alberto Jimenez Cruz
|15:00:55.838
|Quad Pro
|47
|Q2
|Bret Greenholz
|Elijah Conner
|10:07:01.930
|Three Wheel Expert
|157
|500
|Don Pulliam
|Julian Hoefert, David Ham, Michael Wise
|18:59:06.070
Ultra4
|Class
|Overall Finish
|Number
|Competitor of Record
|Other Team Members
|Time
|Class 4400 Ultra4
|11
|4482
|JP Gomez
|Marcos Gomez
|9:09:11.646
|Class 4500 Ultra4
|132
|4531
|Shawn Rants
|Charles Richardson
|14:03:29.417
|Class 4600 Ultra4
|91
|4613
|Bailey Cole
|Amy Mildwaters, Jack Mildwaters, Jeremy Kempston
|11:39:34.124
|Class 4800 Ultra4
|75
|4837
|Jeremy Jones
|Dan Fresh, Dan Young, Dan Fresh Jr.
|11:04:42.092
|Class 4900 (Pro Modified)
|133
|4931
|Dustin Robbins
|Bill Hilliard, Jason Watt, Mitchell Rocchiccioli
|14:07:10.826
|Class 4900 (Pro Open)
|111
|H18
|Josh Smith
|Rich Bersch, Levi Shirley, Jake Povey
|12:21:55.411
|Class 4900 (Stock)
|109
|4917
|Marc McCleery
|Mike Park, Bobby Noelck, Chris Smith
|14:09:31.504
UTV
|Class
|Overall Finish
|Number
|Competitor of Record
|Other Team Members
|Time
|UTV Naturally Aspirated Pro
|88
|1941
|Zachary Kisman
|Tony Bonanno
|11:31:16.846
|UTV Open
|18
|H959
|Josh Row
|Preston Axford, Mitchell Alsup
|9:28:11.959
|UTV Sportsman
|139
|M960
|David Vasas
|Drake Tessendorf, Michael Cox
|14:30:47.314
|UTV Super Stock
|98
|S930
|Todd Zuccone
|John Bray
|11:55:40.053
|UTV Turbo Pro
|24
|T898
|Joe Terrana
|9:29:59.047