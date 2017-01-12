Renault UK Clio Clio champion Ant Whorton-Eales will step up to the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship with AmdTuning.com in 2017.

The 22-year-old from Lichfield will graduate to BTCC with Shaun Hollamby‘s Independent outfit, partnering Ollie Jackson in the team’s second Audi S3 of which he first get the wheel of in pre-season testing.

Whorton-Eales follows in the footsteps of fellow Clio Cup UK champions Tom Onslow-Cole, Martin Byford, Dave Newsham and Mike Bushell in stepping up to BTCC, having beaten the latter in a season-long title fight in 2016.

“It’s no secret that I wanted to move into the BTCC this season and we’ve spent a lot of time looking at the various options that were available,” said Whorton-Eales. “Once we spoke to Shaun about his plans with the second Audi, the deal was a very easy one to do and it was all wrapped up within a day.

“I’m delighted to be able to confirm my place on the touring car grid, and I think that I’ve made a good choice in AmDTuning.com for my first season. The team has plenty of experience and there is a lot of potential in the Audi that I aim to benefit from.

“As a rookie driver, the main target has to be the Jack Sears Trophy and it would be nice if we could be pushing towards the top ten in the championship by the end of the year.

“Of course that won’t be easy and I’m aware that I have a lot to learn, but I also want to aim high and make the most of the opportunity I now have.”

Team boss Hollamby said “From the moment we confirmed that we would have a second car on the grid, we’ve spoken to a number of drivers who were keen to join us for 2017, and we’re delighted to have been able to a deal with Ant to fill the seat.

“Even before winning the Clio title last year, he had shown his potential on track and we’re confident that he will be a strong addition to the grid this year.

“Having already won the Jack Sears Trophy once a few years ago, it would be great if we could secure it again this year and there is no doubt we have a fantastic chance with Ant.”