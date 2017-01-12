Motorbase Performance have confirmed that Luke Davenport and Martin Depper will complete the team’s three-car line-up for its 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship assault.

The pair will join Mat Jackson at the Kent-based squad for the coming campaign in a trio of Ford Focus ST machines, Davenport making his BTCC debut while Depper moves across from Eurotech Racing.

Now carrying sponsorship from well-known breakfast brand, Shredded Wheat, Motorbase will head into the 2017 season looking to defend the Independents’ Championship title and improve on its third place finish in the overall standings, after Jackson collected the joint-highest number of race victories in 2016 with five.

A former multiple race winner in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, Davenport said: “It’s great to be back on the TOCA package after racing GTs for the past couple of seasons.

“I have fond memories from racing in the Ginetta Supercup in 2014 when we won the Teams’ Championship with United Autosports and there’s really nothing quite like the buzz of the BTCC.

“If you’re involved in British Motorsport you can’t help but keep an eye on the BTCC and the incredible reach and impact it has. I feel incredibly privileged to get the opportunity not only to race in the UK’s leading series but to also be joining a front-running team in my rookie year. There’s a great atmosphere within the Motorbase team and their results speak for themselves.

“I have to say a big thank you to Alex at DUO for helping to put this deal together;” continued Davenport. “DUO has supported me since 2014 and they’ve been essential to my development as a driver and helped me to reach the stomping ground of the BTCC. I hope to repay that support with some great results this year.”

Team boss Bartrum added “We’re absolutely delighted to announce our new driver line up for the 2017 season. This season is arguably our biggest yet in the BTCC. Having signed a multi-year deal with household brand, Shredded Wheat, as well as continuing with our key partners from last season – DUO & IKO Enertherm – our focus is very much on the long-term plan.

“After securing our first-ever BTCC titles in 2016, we have one clear aim for 2017 and that’s the overall title;” continued the Team Boss. “It’s fantastic to have Mat back for his eighth season and his return is key to us mounting a successful championship challenge this year. We now have a formidable trio with Martin and Luke joining him and have three drivers who we would very much like to continue with beyond the 2017 season.”