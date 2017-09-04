Fastest lap rule tweaked for 2017-18 season

The point for the fastest lap in Formula E will only be awarded to a driver finishing in the top ten for next season following a rule change.

In the first three seasons any driver could receive an extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

The change comes after complaints that the fastest lap was only being awarded to drivers who had already lost their chance to finish in the points.

This was often due to drivers being forced to make an early switch to their second car, and then concentrating their remaining energy on one lap runs.

Now only drivers in the top ten already will be eligible for the award, which had it been the case for the 2015-16 season would have likely meant that Sebastien Buemi would not have won the driver’s championship.

The entry list for the upcoming season was also announced amid the rule change, and confirmed that Dragon Racing will no longer use the Faraday Future brand in their name.

After a torrid 2016-17 season there were believed to be tensions between the Dragon team and the electric vehicle specialist.

But despite the name change, the team insists their technical partnership remains in place.

The entry list also confirmed that NextEV will now be named NIO as part of an expected brand update.