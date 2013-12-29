Michael Schumacher Injured In Skiing Accident

Seven-times Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher has been taken to hospital via helicopter after suffering possible head injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel, France.

It isn’t clear what happened in the accident but he has been admitted to hospital in Moutiers in a conscious state. The 44-year-old former F1 ace owns a chalet in Meribel and is a keen skier.

Christophe Gernignon-Lecomte, director of the Meribel resort, told Radio Monte Carlo Sport: “He was shocked, a little shaken but conscious.

“It may be a head injury but it is not very serious.”

He added: “He was wearing a helmet and banged [his head] against a rock.”

More to follow on this story when further information is available…