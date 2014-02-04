Ostgaard Sticks With SV For 2014 Clio Series

Tommy Ostgaard will make a full-time graduation into the racecar class of the Michelin Clio Cup Series this season with SV Racing.

The 20 year old was the star of the show in the roadcar class of the Clio Series last season with SWB Motorsport, taking six wins in eight races.

The Norwegian went on to make his racecar class debut in the end-of-season ‘Autumn Cup’ event at Rockingham with SV Racing, taking a pair of podium finishes.

After that success, Ostgaard has decided to remain with the SVR team for a championship challenge this season.

“I was really happy with my performance at Rockingham and it was a great way of demonstrating what I can achieve in 2014 against a competitive field of drivers,” said Østgaard.

“I have big expectations with my sole aim being championship glory. I want to be at the front and I think I can run at the sharp end from the outset, particularly with such a fantastic and professional team around me.”



Ostgaard is the second driver confirmed at SVR for the 2014 Clio Series, joining his fellow roadcar class graduate and former SWB Motorsport team-mate Sam Randon.

“Tommy will need to continue testing and working hard, but his natural pace is evident for all to see,” added SV Racing director Danny Buxton. “The ‘Autumn Cup’ will stand him in good stead and I would fully expect Tommy to be in the top few places right from the beginning.”