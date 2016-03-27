Lando Norris on top on day two of Snetterton tests

Snetterton Practice 1

Overcast conditions faced the drivers for the first of the four BRDC British Formula 3 Championships sessions of the day at Snetterton ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the season.

The 21-car field took to the track as soon as the session got underway, with Lanan Racing‘s Akhil Rabindra setting the early pace as times began to drop.

With 20 minutes remaining in the session, Tarun Reddy moved to the top of the timing sheets with a 1m46.431 taking him to the top of the field. Reddy was soon knocked off of the top spot by Toby Sowery at the halfway point of the session.

The Carlin duo of Lando Norris and Ricky Collard soon made their presence known with Norris moving to the top of the standings, only to be bettered by Collard as times continued to get quicker and quicker.

With six minutes remaining in the session, the order at the top would change once again as Norris improved to a 1m44.250s to retake the top spot, with Douglas Motorsport‘s Enaam Ahmed moving into second place behind him.

When the chequered flag came down the order stood with Norris still on top followed by Ahmed, Collard, Matheus Leist, Ben Hingeley, Sisa Ngebulana, Reddy, Al Faisal Al Zubair, Ameya Vaidynathan and Rabindra.

Practice 1 Results

POS DRIVER TEAM TIME 1 Lando Norris Carlin 1m44.250 2 Enaam Ahmed Douglas Motorsport +0.149 3 Ricky Collard Carlin +0.184 4 Matheus Leist Double R Racing +0.570 5 Ben Hingeley HHC Motorsport +0.642 6 Sisa Ngebulana HHC Motorsport +0.685 7 Tarun Reddy Fortec Motorsports +0.791 8 Al Faisal Al Zubair Fortec Motorsports +0.806 9 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin +0.838 10 Akhil Rabindra Lanan Racing +1.016 11 Toby Sowery Lanan Racing +1.139 12 Aleksanteri Huovinen Double R Racing +1.307 13 Quinlan Lall Chris Dittmann Racing +1.410 14 Thomas Maxwell Sean Walkinshaw Racing +1.642 15 Enzo Bortoleto Double R Racing +1.704 16 Omar Ismail Chris Dittmann Racing +2.187 17 Paul Sieljes Chris Dittmann Racing +2.195 18 Jan Jonck Sean Walkinshaw Racing +2.313 19 Eugene Denyssen Sean Walkinshaw Racing +2.898 20 Jeremy Wahome Chris Dittmann Racing +2.912 21 Thomas Randle Douglas Motorsport No Time

Snetterton Practice 2



Fortec Motorsport‘s Reddy ended the second practice fastest, in a session which was broken up by a number of stoppages.

The first ten minutes elapsed without much event, with Reddy leading the way early on but was soon challenged by South African Ngebulana who was the first man to drop into the 1m45s.

With times continuing to drop Toby Sowery found himself at the head of the timing screens on a 1m45.008s. Ruddy fought back though and once again went quickest. As it looked like other drivers were going to improve the session was brought to a halt due to a spin for HHC Motorsport‘s Omar Ismail, who despite the spin managed to bring his car back to the pits.

When the session resumed Collard and Norris both improved on their personal bests, with Collard moving up to sixth and Norris third but Reddy continued to lead the way, when, with just five minutes left on the clock, the red flag was brought out once again bring the session to an end, with the chequered flag flying not long after.

Reddy led the way followed closely being by: Sowery, Norris, Ngebulana, Al Zubair, Thomas Randle, Collard, Ahmed, Leist and Rabindra.

Practice 2 Results

POS DRIVER TEAM TIME 1 Tarun Reddy Fortec Motorsports 1m44.658 2 Toby Sowery Lanan Racing +0.108 3 Lando Norris Carlin +0.158 4 Sisa Ngebulana HHC Motorsports +0.175 5 Al Faisal Al Zubari Fortec Motorsports +0.333 6 Thomas Randle Douglas Motorsport +0.415 7 Ricky Collard Carlin +0.640 8 Enaam Ahmed Douglas Motorsport +0.660 9 Matheus Leist Double R Racing +0.681 10 Akhil Rabindra Lanan Racing +0.852 11 Aleksanteri Huovinen Double R Racing +1.170 12 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin +1.229 13 Jan Jonck Sean Walkinshaw Racing +1.520 14 Quinlan Lall Chris Dittmann Racing +1.594 15 Enzo Bortoleto Double R Racing +1.617 16 Eugene Denyssen Sean Walkinshaw Racing +2.062 17 Thomas Maxwell Sean Walkinshaw Racing +2.283 18 Omar Ismail HHC Motorsports +4.147 19 Rpaul Sieljes Chris Dittmann Racing +5.069 20 Jeremy Wahome Chris Dittmann Racing +5.178 21 Ben Hingeley HHC Motorsports +12.686

Snetterton Practice 3

Norris was once again the fastest at the end of the third session as he edged out Tarun Reddy and Ricky Collard. Having circulated the track for a number of laps, times began to fly in with Reddy sitting at the top for the time being.

Ahmed took over the top spot, before a red flag was brought out as a result of Ismail having an off at the Montreal Hairpin – with the session having been stopped for six minutes the session resumed with eleven minutes remaining on the clock.

Once the session had got going again, Collard jumped up into fourth fastest on a 1m46.836s and was rapidly improving with his very next lap which took him to the top spot.

With five minutes remaining of the session, Collard’s Carlin team-mate Norris moved to the head of the standings with a 1m45.214s with Ahmed also moving up to third ahead of Al Faisal Al Zubair and Sowery.

Reddy hit back however, to move back into second place whilst Norris improved on his time once again. Behind the pair came: Collard, Sowery, Leist, Ahmed, Al Zubair, Vaidyanathan, Ngebulana and Aleksanteri Huovinen.

Practice 3 Results

POS DRIVER TEAM TIME 1 Lando Norris Carlin 1m44.841 2 Tarun Reddy Fortec Motorsports +0.635 3 Ricky Collard Carlin +0.667 4 Toby Sowery Lanan Racing +0.747 5 Matheus Leist Double R Racing +0.877 6 Enaam Ahmed Douglas Motorsport +1.087 7 Al Faisal Al Zubair Fortec Motorsports +1.094 8 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin +1.408 9 Sisa Ngebulana HHC Motorsport +1.574 10 Aleksanteri Huovinen Double R Racing +1.650 11 Jan Jonck Sean Wilkinshaw Racing +1.714 12 Quinlan Lall Chris Dittmann Racing +2.047 13 Eugene Denyssen Sean Wilkinshaw Racing +2.154 14 Thomas Maxwell Sean Wilkinshaw Racing +2.232 15 Thomas Randle Douglas Motorsport +2.321 16 Enzo Bortoleto Double R Racing +2.444 17 Akhil Rabindra Lanan Racing +2.821 18 Ben Hingeley HHC Motorsport +3.194 19 Omar Ismail HHC Motorsport +4.004 20 Paul Sieljes Chris Dittmann Racing +4.370 21 Jeremy Wahome Chris Dittmann Racing +5.025

Snetterton Practice 4

In the final session of the day it was Collard who came out on top, edging out his team-mate Norris and Randle.

Sowery led the way after the first ten minutes of the session, before being bested by Ngebulana who set a 1m45.582s. First and third session leader Norris soon leapt to the front with Collard in P2. Leist hopped up with to third, pushing Ngebulana to fourth.

Randle posted his best time with ten minutes left on the clock to go third fastest, at this stage only 0.057s behind Norris.

The red flag was out once again, bringing a halt to the sessions with six minutes left on the session. At the restart, Leist managed to improve on his time and leapfrogged up to third but could not improve any further. Leist was then bested by Randle at the chequered flag to claim third place.

At the end of the final session of the day, the top ten was made up of: Collard, Norris, Randle, Leist, Sowery, Reddy, Ngebulana, Huovinen, Ahmed and Quinlan Lall.

Practice 4 Results