Davy Jeanney to replace JB Dubourg at Estering

After a long absence from the FIA World Rallycross field, French driver Davy Jeanney returns to the Championship on a one-off appearance at this weekend’s round eleven at the Estering in northern Germany, standing in for DA Racing‘s fellow contryman, JB Dubourg.

Jeanney has taken part in the World RX Championship since its inception in 2014; his most successful season came in 2015, when he competed for Team Peugeot-Hansen alongside Timmy Hansen. That year the Frenchman won two rounds, the first of which at the Estering, then in Canada, which summed up with Hansen’s three more victories, making them Teams’ Championsh that season.

On this occasion, Jeanney is set to replace Dubourg, who skips the race due to family reasons, as he did on the previous meeting in Latvia, where he was replaced by Francois Duval of Belgium.

“It’s such a pleasure to return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship paddock and I would like to sincerely thank Dominique Dubourg for this opportunity,” said Jeanney.

“It’s never easy to get involved in a championship race at the end of the season, but I will have the advantage of arriving into an environment I know well with Team DA Racing-Eurodatacar’s 208 WRX. It’s almost the same car as the one I raced for Team Peugeot-Hansen.”

“Estering is a circuit I have always enjoyed, it’s a very technical track with little grip, which can suit those with less engine power. The key area is the first corner, which is always very intense.

“Qualifying for the semi-finals would be the best way to thank Team DA Racing-Eurodatacar for this opportunity, but I have seen on several occasions this year that the level in World RX has increased considerably.”

Action at the Estering in Buxtehude starts on Saturday, 30 September, with the first practice session for EuroRX Super1600 and Touringcars at 9:00.