EKSRX To Hit The Ground Running In Germany

The Estering circuit in Buxtehude, Germany holds good memories for the EKSRX squad, as this was the place where Mattias Ekstrom was crowned the 2016 FIA World Rallycross Drivers Champion.

However in 2017, the location for the World RX of Germany now looks to be the squads best chance for success since their last win at the World RX of Hockenheim earlier this year.

After a recent test where the team fine-tuned the Audi Quattro S1 Supercars further, Ekstrom hopes for more, but recalls the events of last year.

“My memories of 2016 are still very much present,” says the Swede. “That’s when a dream came true. The World RX title in spite of fifth place in the final, incredible!”

With Ekstrom in third place in the Drivers Championship after his second place finish at the World RX of Latvia and EKSRX in third place behind Team Peugeot-Hansen in the Teams Championship, the momentum seems to be with the Swedish squad who are aiming high this weekend.

With the recent test completed, Topi Heikkinen is full of confidence for a good weekend ahead of him in World RX.

“We’re travelling to Buxtehude loaded with confidence,” says Heikkinen. “The test at the Estering provided us with a lot of valuable data that we can now use to finish far at the front.”

With only three Audi’s in attendance this weekend after Nico Muller’s two guest appearances in France and Latvia, regular driver Reinis Nitiss is once again on full attack mode after admitting that he did not enjoy sitting on the sidelines in 2016.

“In 2016, I was condemned to spectating, but this year I’m going for all-out attack again,” explains the Latvian driver.

“The most recent round at Riga gave us a lot of new findings. Our minimum aim is to make it into the semi-finals of the twelve drivers with the best points scores with all Audi S1 EKS RX quattro cars.”