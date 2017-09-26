Hansen Aims Higher In Germany

After missing out on a place in the Supercar Final at the World RX of Latvia, Timmy Hansen is looking to improve his pace at the the penultimate round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship this weekend: The World RX of Germany.

The Swedish driver currently lies in sixth place in the FIA World Rallycross Drivers Championship, thirteen points behind rival Andreas Bakkerud in the Hoonigan Racing Ford Focus and has the chance to close the gap to the Norwegian driver at a track that’s difficult to master.

Hansen explains why.

“Because of my background as a circuit racer, the Estering is one of the biggest challenges I face each year. The track is fun to drive since you’re drifting much of the time but that’s not something that comes naturally to me,” explains Hansen.

“I am more accustomed to leaving my braking as late as possible and taking the tightest line. Here, I need to do the opposite!”

With the memory of the team winning the FIA World Rallycross Teams Championship at the circuit back in 2015 thanks to Davy Jeanney taking the win, Team Peugeot-Hansen are looking to take what chances they can in the last two rounds of the season to clinch that elusive first win of the year.

Whilst the Teams Championship has already been decided for 2017, there is still the challenge of EKSRX for the Franco-Swedish squad to counter, where Mattias Ekstrom’s squad are only fourty-three points behind in the Championship.

However with the first turn often causing drama in each race, Hansen offers this advice.

“The first turn is one of the most boisterous of the season and anything can happen. It’s a track that always springs a few surprises…”