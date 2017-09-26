Hansen Looks To Repeat 2016 World RX of Germany Form

Kevin Hansen dominated the 2016 FIA European Rallycross Championship in his first ever full season of Supercar action and sealed the Drivers Title with one round to go.

In his next appearance in the 2016 FIA World Rallycross Championship at the World RX of Germany, Hansen then went on to take his best ever finish in the series, finishing in fourth place in the Supercar Final at the wheel of his 2015 Peugeot-Hansen Academy 208 WRX.

Based on this previous form at the iconic Estering circuit, Hansen is understandably excited about his chances of success at the 2017 World RX of Germany, the penultimate round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship. This year he takes part as a full season Team Peugeot-Hansen driver.

“I went well here last year when I notched up my best performance in a Supercar,” explains the former Euro RX Champion.

“I came second in my semi-final, then fourth in the final! I’m looking forward to racing here again and I will do everything I can to qualifying for the final once more.”

However its not just his previous form at the circuit that’s the reason behind the young Swedish driver’s enthusiasm about taking part again this weekend.

As the Estering is an old school Rallycross circuit that’s in the same league as Lydden Hill in the UK, Hell in Norway and Holjes in Sweden, its the unique challenge of car control required that the circuit offers Hansen is looking forward to.

“I love Estering because it really puts the emphasis on car control. It’s a proper, bumpy, gritty rallycross track and there tends to be plenty of bustling through the opening corner.”