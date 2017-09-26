Kenneth Hansen – “Anything Can Happen In Buxtehude!”

This weekend is the penultimate round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship and as Team Peugeot-Hansen are fully aware, anything can happen in Buxtehude.

Team Principal Kenneth Hansen is already schooled in the surprises that the iconic Estering circuit can bring and has made sure that there is as much preparation as possible for the team ahead of one of the 2017 World RX of Germany.

“Buxtehude is unique and leaves no room for error because the walls that line the track are never very far away whilst another feature is the paddock which is not only quite small but also located in the circuit’s infield,” warns Hansen.

“The races are frequently quite dramatic, especially since the layout makes the work of the spotters fairly difficult, so anything can happen! You are responsible for your own luck and you need to play your cards the best way you can.”

With a recent test taking place after the World RX of Latvia and before this weekends event to fine tune the Peugeot 208 even further, Sebastien Loeb is looking forward to another good weekend of World RX.

“The starts are especially important here and I believe this is an area in which we have improved recently, so that’s encouraging,” explains Loeb.

“In Rallycross anything can happen though, so we’ll just try to be as competitive as we have been at the last two rounds.”

Based on this, Loeb is looking for another podium finish at this event to add to the six podiums he already has, however could this be the weekend where the Franco-Swedish squad finally take their first win of the season?

We’ll know come Sunday Afternoon.