Kimi Raikkonen: “This is where I won my first race in 2003, it was a great day”

Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says the team will not approach the Malaysian Grand Prix any differently to usual, as always their main aim is to finish the race with their drivers in first and second place.

“It’s a new race weekend and our approach is always the same; we’ll do our best trying to be one and two at the end. “

The Sepang International Circuit is one of Raikkonen’s favourite race tracks, as he has had some strong results in Malaysia across the years, in particular his visit here in 2003, when he scored his first ever F1 victory.

“I have good memories from Sepang, as this is where I won my first race in 2003, it was a great day. I won again for Scuderia Ferrari in 2008, so it’s more good memories.”

Despite Raikkonen enjoying racing in Malaysia, the Finn says that the weather conditions can be a little extreme at times, and the heat makes it challenging physically. However, the Finn says it is pointless looking at weather charts, as you never really know until you get out there on track, what it will be like.

“The circuit is nice to drive; conditions can be quite extreme in many ways and the track is demanding for both the car and the driver.

“It can be very hot and then suddenly rain may come, and when it’s raining here there’s so much water that you cannot drive anymore because of the aquaplaning.

“It’s hard to know what will happen this weekend, but from tomorrow we will understand more.”

Raikkonen is hoping that Ferrari can move on from the disastrous result in Singapore, with a strong performance in Malaysia this weekend.

“I have the feeling that we should be ok, but who knows. We’ll start smoothly and hopefully we can have a good weekend”.