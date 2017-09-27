Marcus Ericsson Hoping to Atone for Singapore Non-Finish in Malaysia

Sauber F1 Team driver Marcus Ericsson is “recharged” after recording his fourth DNF of the season last time out at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ericsson was unable to complete the grand prix after a late spin that ended his race, and whilst he says that the previous race was tough, the temperature this weekend in Malaysia will make this weekend even harder.

“Another tough race ahead of us, with very hot and humid conditions in Malaysia. The track is a challenging one – it has both fast and slow corners, so it will be crucial for us to get the tyres working properly.“

Ericsson currently sits last of the drivers that have competed in all races this season, and is the only driver to have scored zero points so far. However rather than letting this, and the failure to finish last time get to him, the Swedish driver says that he will be strong this weekend – though is looking forward to the race afterwards more.

“I used the past week to recharge, and will do my best to come back stronger at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“As for Japan – it is a very special race for me, as I lived and raced there in 2009. I have great memories of my time there and the atmosphere is always great. I feel like I am in my second home.“