Pascal Wehrlein cautious of “Physically Challenging” Malaysian Grand Prix

Sauber F1 Team‘s Pascal Wehrlein says that the physical aspect of the Malaysian Grand Prix, coupled with the technical difficulties, will make the race challenging.

The German driver missed the first two races of the season due to a neck injury picked up over the off-season, though has performed well since his return in Bahrain – even rising above Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kvyat in the Driver’s Championship.

Whilst the injury seems to be behind him, the notoriously hot race sees drivers and team members alike lose weight due to sweating so much during the weekend – a tough physical aspect that’s on Wehrlein’s mind ahead of the weekend.

“I look forward to the Malaysian Grand Prix. Like Singapore, the temperatures as well as the humidity are quite high, so it will be challenging both physically, in terms of enduring the heat in the car, and technically in terms of managing the tyres.“

Despite the Malaysian Grand Prix not even having started yet, Wehrlein is already looking forward to the Japanese Grand Prix in Two weeks’ time.

“After Malaysia we are heading to Japan – I am excited to go back there. The fans at Suzuka are real racing enthusiasts, so that makes it even more fun to race there.“