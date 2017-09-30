Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “A very positive Qualifying for us today”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner is happy with the team’s performance so far during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, and says that “… on the evidence of the weekend so far, we would hope to be competitive and able to have a say in how the race plays out.”

His drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualified in third and fourth at the Sepang International Circuit, thanks in part to Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel’s early retirement from the session. This is great news for the team, and helped them to their best two-car qualifying result of the season – on Verstappen’s birthday no less.

“A very positive Qualifying for us today,” said Horner. “To have locked out the second row and to be within half a second of pole at this circuit represents a job very well done.

“With Max and Daniel in P3 and P4 respectively on tomorrow’s grid, and on the evidence of the weekend so far, we would hope to be competitive and able to have a say in how the race plays out.

Rain has been a constant threat throughout the weekend, and something that many teams and drivers are hopeful for – both because it brings cars closer together but particularly as it makes for exciting racing. With tomorrow’s race being the last one to be held in Sepang, Horner is hopeful that it’ll go out with a bang.

“The conditions are predicted to be very different to today with some rain around, certainly for the start of the race, so it could be an interesting start and with Sebastian starting from the back, it is all set up for a compelling final grand prix around Sepang.”