Sebastian Eriksson Returns for 2017 World RX of Germany

Global Rallycross Championship star Sebastian Eriksson has confirmed that he will return to the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, making his second start of the year in Germany.

The Swedish driver made a ‘wildcard’ appearance at Höljes for the 2017 World RX of Sweden back in July, impressing many by making it through to the Semi-Final stages and only missed out on a slot in the Supercar Final by a half a second.

Eriksson will compete in the 2017 World RX of Germany in an Olsbergs MSE prepared Ford Fiesta Supercar and is looking forward to going up against the best in World RX for the second time this year at a track that is new to him.

“I’m really looking forward to competing in Germany this weekend in my Bluebeam Ford Fiesta,” enthused the 24-year-old.

“It will be my first time racing at the track – I’ve seen it during a test session, but I didn’t get the chance to actually drive it myself. It looks fun – a real old-school rallycross circuit with a lot of gravel and some technical corners.”

Whilst competing in the Global Rallycross Championship, Eriksson drives the Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic and has noticed differences between the two cars. With previous experience in the Ford at Höljes, this is something he feels will help this weekend.

“It was useful to get some experience of the Fiesta at Höljes earlier this year. It handles slightly differently to the Honda Civic I’m used to driving in America, but it gave me the opportunity to get to grips with it,” explains Eriksson.

“This means we should be able to hit the ground running at the Estering and I’m confident it will prove to be a strong track for the car.”

The Swedish driver’s goal for the weekend is very clear.

“The goal will be to progress through to the semi-finals, as we did in Sweden. It will be tough to reach the final, I think, but if we have a clean run, it certainly isn’t impossible. So let’s see what we can do.”