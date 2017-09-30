Sergio Perez: “This is possibly the worst place to not feel 100%”

Sergio Perez revealed that his Malaysian Grand Prix preparations have been hindered by sickness but he did not let that stop him advancing to the top ten shootout on Saturday.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver admits that feeling unwell at this particular race is far from ideal, especially due to the physical nature of Sunday’s race, but he has given himself a good chance of points with a ninth placed grid slot, although he feels that without a small mistake he could have been even higher.

Despite feeling unclear about the long run pace Force India possesses this weekend after the disrupted practice sessions on Friday, Perez feels the team are well placed to score more points in Malaysia and cement their fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It wasn’t an easy qualifying session for me,” said Perez. “I’ve been unwell this week and this is possibly the worst place to not feel 100%.

“I made a mistake in turn 11 during my final lap in Q3 and lost my rhythm. It was a small lock-up on what had been a very good lap until then, but it cost me enough time to be only ninth. It’s still a good result, all things considered, and it puts us in a good position for the race.

“It’s going to be a challenging Sunday because Malaysia is a very physical race – probably the hardest of the year. The start will be a key moment and I hope to gain a few places.

“It’s a race in which anything can happen and the weather is always unpredictable. Yesterday’s interruptions mean nobody really has a clear understanding of the long run pace, but I think we can come away with a strong result.”