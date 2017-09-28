Singapore is over, now it is time to focus on Malaysia – Sebastian Vettel

Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says the mishap at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been discussed and has already been forgotten, as the Italian squad focus their attentions on this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

An aggressive move off the line by the German at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, culminated in both himself and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, along with Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, retiring from the race before lap one was over.

It was a disaster for the Italian squad who saw their best chance yet of defeating the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team go up in smoke. Nevertheless, Vettel made it clear that he is fully committed to winning all the remaining races this season, and will not let any other matter distract him from achieving that goal.

“We talked about what happened in Singapore and we moved on. The reaction of the team has been good and we were all enthusiastic about coming here.

“We know we have a strong package, so now let’s see what we can do. I want to win the next races and I don’t need to think about anything else.”

Results so far this year have proven that the SF70-H is capable of taking the fight to Mercedes, and Vettel says it is now down to Ferrari to ensure they maximise their own potential wherever possible.

“I think we can still win and count on ourselves. It’s up to us to make good use of our package. We have shown in most of the races that we are competitive and we still want to improve.”

The German is looking forward to making amends here in Malaysia this weekend, and after that, his attention will turn to coming out on top in the five races still to go.

“I am looking forward to racing here, and then we still have a lot of races ahead and a lot of things may happen”.