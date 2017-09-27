Vandoorne hopeful for of rain to maximise opportunities in Malaysia

Stoffel Vandoorne heads in to the Malaysian Grand Prix in an optimistic mood following his best finish in Formula 1, seventh place at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“After Singapore, I’m looking forward to heading to Malaysia on the back of a positive weekend on my side of the garage.” said Vandoorne.

“I felt strong all weekend and we were able to put in consistent performances in every session. It’s a shame we couldn’t score points with both cars as we all felt it was really deserved; Fernando was very unlucky, but we head to Kuala Lumpur with a bit more confidence and the objective of keeping this momentum going.”

The Belgian has never raced at the circuit and is looking forward to the new experience, even though is a a bitter-sweet one.

“Like Singapore, Malaysia will be a first for me as I’ve never raced there before. It’s a shame it’ll be the last time we’ll be racing there for a while, but that’s all the more reason to make the most of it. It looks to be a pretty cool track – challenging and similar conditions to Singapore – but hopefully potential to show what our car can do.

While the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver is positive following his seventh place in Singapore, he remains realistic about what the team can do at the upcoming race weekend.

“It definitely won’t suit us as much as the Singapore track did, so we still need to be cautious about what’s possible, but having watched races there in the past, there’s always some kind of drama and the risk of a shower or two, so we’ll have our fingers crossed for an opportunity for us to mix it with cars a little bit further up the field.”