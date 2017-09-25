Verstappen ready for some racing in Malaysia

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen recalls last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix was a strong result for the Milton Keynes based squad, where they took a surprising one-two victory, and the Dutchman is hoping they can recreate that performance again at this weekend’s race.

“Last year we had a one-two in Malaysia. Daniel and I had a good wheel-to-wheel battle, we gave each other just enough room which provided some good action for the crowd and a great result for the team.”

The race at the Sepang International Circuit is set to be another hot and humid affair, but Verstappen is ready for the challenge it poses, especially as he appreciates that it is not only he that suffers in the temperatures, but the pit crew as well.

“Both Singapore and Malaysia are very hot and humid races, being one after the other means you can at least tailor your training for those conditions, but it will still be physically tough.

“It’s also challenging for the pit crew in their overalls, they get very hot and I’m sure they also lose a few kilos over the weekend!”

The last round in Singapore was once again cut short early for Verstappen, when an aggressive move from Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel took him out at the start of the race, to bring up the 19-year-old’s seventh retirement of the season, which unlike this occasion, have primarily come about due to technical failures.

The Dutchman will be hoping he gets to see the chequered flag in Malaysia on Sunday, and starts to add some much needed points to his season tally.