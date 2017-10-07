Andretti hopefuls ‘learned a lot’ from test

MS&AD Andretti hopefuls Alexander Sims and Tom Blomqvist have ‘learned a lot’ after their first taste of Formula E according to Co-Team Principal Roger Griffiths.

The two Brits were auditioning for the last remaining place at Andretti for the 2017-18 season after it was announced that Antonio Felix da Costa had retained his seat.

Sims and Blomqvist went head to head on day two, with Blomqvist faster by just over a tenth.

Sims described the test as a ‘unique’ experience, and likened the flat out runs at the beginning of his programme as similar to other series he’s competed in.

“Formula E has several unique things that are different to any other racing series,” Sims said.

“That goes from energy management, even down to the way the tires perform because they are really different to the standard slick tires you normally have.

“Initially we were just doing flat out runs, so it was quite familiar like in Formula 3 or GT cars. The biggest challenge was when we were doing the race runs, trying to apply the energy management to an ideal situation.”

Blomqvist said that he was happy with his run, and that he had enjoyed the challenge.

He said, “It was my first proper experience in Formula E, of driving the car and testing with other cars on track.

“It was intriguing, many of the guys here have vast experience in Formula E so I had a lot of things to learn but I am happy with the test and learned a lot.

“It is, in a way, quite different to the racing I have experienced before but I find it very interesting and appealing, so I enjoyed it. “

Griffiths meanwhile said he was happy with the job done by all three rivers over the course of the test, saying they all did well.

Griffiths said, “We ran with three different drivers in the cars and they all did a good job for us.

“For Tom and Alex, it was the first opportunity for them to run with the rest of the Formula E field. I think they learned a lot from it and certainly we’ve got a lot of good data to look at it.

“There’s still some work to do but I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen so far.”