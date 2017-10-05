BR Engineering LMP1 Car takes to the Track

As the World Endurance Championship prepares for a new generation of LMP1 privateer cars, the manufacturers of the aformentioned vehicles are making steady progress. After the announcement that Ginetta have confirmed their first order of LMP1 cars, BR Engineering have broken the cover on their entrant by putting it in it’s first on-track test today.

The privateer SMP Racing team are aiming to field two of their LMP1s for next year’s WEC ‘superseason’, as well as offering the chassis to customer teams. Those purchasing the BR Engineering LMP1 car will have a choice of engines that they can use. Ahead of taking on the new 24-month season challenge, the car looks to be in good shape. It is rumoured that the BR LMP1 car completed a full day of running in its first outing. Final specifications for the car are assumed to be released in January 2018 after further and more extensive tests are completed.

Woth Audi Sport and Porsche both having left the WEC in the last two years, the LMP1 privateer teams have been keen to show as much support as possible for the pinnicle of sportscar racing. Boris Rotenberg confirmed this previously by saying the WEC had his company’s full cooperation. “We are willing to support the grid.” Rotenberg told Autosport. “We are ready to propose this car to customer teams that wish to run [our] cars in this champioship.

“We can provide a car that is the same as ours, or if a team wishes, we can make some adaption f the design.”

The official launch of the BR1 LMP1 racing car is expected in the near future.