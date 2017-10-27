Cammish targeting third place as Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season draws to a close

Double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish heads in to the final race weekend of the 2017 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Mexico with a clear goal in sight, to finish the series in third place.

It’s been an impressive year for the Leeds-based driver who made his full season debut with the Lechner MSG Racing Team following two one-off appearances at Silverstone in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s been a good first year I think,” said Cammish. “I’ve learnt a lot and made some good progress. It’s a high level, your going to race the best Carrera Cup drivers in the world really, and it is a high level, very tough.”

While the machinery is similar, there is a lot of things that are different between the national and international series.

“Theres a lot of new things to learn, for example, our UK track limit rules are far removed from European track limit rules, how you perceive a track, where you drive, what you can and can’t get away with is quite varied, so for me jumping between the two has not been overly easy at times.”

Looking back at his season in Supercup, Cammish has collected two third places in Spain and Hungary and an impressive second place finish around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

“It’s been a great year, six top four finishes out of nine so far, I’m currently fourth in the championship, only three points behind third, which is really where I want to finish. Second in Monaco was just an amazing result and highlight, just before I went to Le Mans and won, so a great couple of races for me mid-season.”

Looking ahead to the weekend Cammish is excited by the prospect of a new circuit, “Next up is Mexico, a new track for everyone, I don’t think anyone I’ve raced with before has been there, so it’ll be a real leveller.

“I think we always go well when its a new circuit and we are thrown in there with very little practice. I’m hoping for a good result and if I can round off the year in the top three, only losing out to a very good Porsche Junior in Dennis Olsen and Michael Ammermüller who is a six year veteran of the championship that’ll be a very good year.”

Cammish notes that one of the main differences is that you can’t afford to have a bad day in Supercup, “It’s very tough, there’s a lot of pressure, you’ve got to have your best day, anything less than your best day and it will be a disaster out there.

“In the UK you can be at ninety five percent and still manage to get in to the top three or three be at ninety five percent there you’re going to top ten. So the way your weekend can unfold is quite dramatic, you’ve always got to be absolute best out there or you just going to be be in a lot of trouble, so when you’ve got that kind of pressure performing in qualifying it can be tough at times.”

With this weekend marking the final race of the series and the Carrera Cup GB series finishing earlier this month, Cammish is looking to the future.

“It was always kind of a two year opportunity for me to go out there and you know it’s very rare somebody comes in and wins in their first year, especially somebody like myself who’s done you know pretty much no European racing throughout their career.

“To make the step to European circuits that I’ve not really been to and that way of driving was always going to be tough but you know about some really good results and I’m up there the Championship we are a top four driver and next year we’ve got to put all that together and make it count it in the championship.”