Campbell doubles up as Ammermüller takes Supercup title

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup has a new champion – Michael Ammermüller, in his sixth season in the series he managed to secure the title in the final race of the season as he finished ahead of title rival Dennis Olsen, the race however, was all about Matt Campbell once again as he took a back-to-back victories in Mexico.

Starting from pole position, Campbell got the perfect start, leading down the long stretch into the first corner while Ammermüller and Olsen slotted in to position behind him.

Campbell commanded the race for the next eight laps before Ammermüller started to reel in the Australian Porsche Junior, Campbell however, had everything under control and brought home the FACH AUTO TECH Porsche in first place.

“It’s fantastic that I managed to achieve a double victory in Mexico.” said Campbell. “What a great end of the season for me and my team! I have to say that the competition was incredible at every race this year. For me as an Australian, every racetrack was new territory and I first had to gain experience. Third overall in the championship is absolutely fine.”

With Ammermüller finishing in second place ahead of Olsen, this secured his championship position at the top, rounding off a great year for the Lechner MSG Racing Team driver, “Four wins, five second places and a third – thanks to these consistent performances I was finally able to win the Supercup. I’m very pleased about that and I’m grateful for the terrific support I received from my Lechner team,” said Ammermüller.

Despite missing out on the title, Porsche Junior Dennis Olsen was delighted with his season that saw him also secure first place in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series. “I did my very best in today’s race, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to take the title.” said Olsen. “It’s my first year in the Supercup and prior to the season I hadn’t imagined that I might be fighting so closely for the championship,”

Dan Cammish was the only driver with the pace to bother Olsen, and looked like he would manage to get the upper hand on him at times, unfortunately for the double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion an attempted overtaking move led him out on to the marbles and ultimately in to the barrier, breaking the rear wing of the Porsche and forcing him out of the race with stewards ruling the car was unsafe to drive.

It wasn’t all bad for the Brits though, as Josh Webster secured his best result of the season with a fourth place finish as he fended off the challenges from Thomas Preining.

“That was a nerve-racking race for me.” said Preining.“I had lots of incredible duels and I kept losing places, but I managed to regain them. In the cool-down lap I looked at the grandstands packed with people. It’s truly impressive how much the Mexican people love their motor racing,”

Zaid Ashkanani took sixth place ahead of Mattia Drudi, and Robert Lukas; this showed the true diversity of the championship making it eight drivers from eight different countries in the top eight positions.

In the B Class Roland Bervillé took the championship title as he got the edge over Egidio Perfetti and Roar Lindland.

The team championship was awarded to Lechner MSG Racing Team, while the Nations League saw Germany come first (195 points) ahead of Norway (188) and Australia (159).