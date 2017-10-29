Carlos Sainz Jr.: “This is a good day for myself and for the team”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s new recruit, Carlos Sainz Jr., has continued his impressive form with his new team by qualifying ninth for the Mexican Grand Prix after reaching Q3 for the second time in two weekends with the Enstone-based team.

Sainz, who is in his second weekend with Renault following his departure from Scuderia Toro Rosso, was pleased with his qualifying performance, despite being beaten by team-mate Nico Hülkenberg by over three-tenths of a second.

“This is a good day for myself and for the team, we continue our progress since Austin, I am very pleased,” said Sainz.

“Qualifying was tricky but we advanced a lot since yesterday and I was feeling a lot more confident with the car today. We are aiming to have a good race tomorrow.”

Sainz will look to score points from ninth on the grid as Renault look to overtake Sainz’s former Toro Rosso team, in the constructors’ championship, with their ultimate goal to move up to fifth place before the end of the season ahead of Williams Martini Racing, who currently sit twenty points ahead of them with three races remaining.