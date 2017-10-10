Carlos Sainz Jr.: “This wasn’t the way I wanted to end my time with Toro Rosso”

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was disappointed with how his final race for the team played out, after crashing out of the race on the first lap.

Before the Japanese Grand Prix it was announced that Sainz would be joining Renault Sport Formula One Team for the United States Grand Prix, where he will be replacing Jolyon Palmer. The Spaniard was originally set to make the move after the season had concluded.

He crashed on the first lap of the race after trying to make a move on the outside of Turn 6, which he has apologised to the team for.

“How disappointing, this wasn’t the way I wanted to end my time with Toro Rosso, that’s for sure! I’d like to say sorry to the whole team for retiring on the first lap.

“I was trying to risk everything at the start to try and gain some positions, so I went around the outside at Turn 6 and I found a lot more dust on the track than I was expecting, and lost it; as simple as that.

“It’s a shame, because I was really looking forward to finishing on a high here in Suzuka with the team but I’m going to remain positive”

Sainz made his F1 debut in 2015 for Toro Rosso after winning the Formula Renault 3.5 Series title the season previous. His best finish was fourth place in Singapore last month.

He is thankful for his time at the team as he prepares to make the switch to Renault.

“These three years here have been absolutely amazing – it’s been an ideal preparation for me.

“The driver I am today, compared to the driver I was in 2015, is a more complete and better one, and this is thanks to Toro Rosso, who are a great group of professionals who have helped me a lot to become the driver I am today.”