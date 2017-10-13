Daniel Ricciardo: “It’s definitely one of the best tracks for overtaking”

Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is just a little bit in love with Austin, Texas, and that sentiment extends to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), as well as the city.

The fast, flowing nature of the track, along with the numerous opportunities to make a passing manoeuvre, make COTA a firm favourite with the Australian.

“Everyone knows I love the city of Austin but I also love the circuit. It’s certainly unique with the wide apexes, you can pass in more than three areas, it’s fast, it flows well and it’s definitely one of the best tracks on the calendar for overtaking.”

Getting out and exploring his surroundings is a must for Ricciardo at the United States Grand Prix race weekend, the unique and crazy atmosphere in Austin, with its slogan “Keep Austin Weird” sits well with the kooky, fun-loving nature of the ever smiling Aussie.

This year, the Austin City Limits music festival is on the 28-year-old’s “must do” list.

“In the city there is so much to see, I like going to the well-known places like Pete’s Piano Bar but also some of the more local places for live music and food.

“I have done Barton Springs, visited a ranch and this year I’m doing Austin City limits, there’s so much to do and it’s all so good.”

One of the much-loved antics of Ricciardo across the seasons was definitely the introduction of his “Texas-style” beard at the 2014 United States Grand Prix, and the Australian is considering a revival of the well-sculpted facial hair for this year’s event.

“Some people are asking if I have a beard plan for Austin this year, I haven’t thought that far ahead yet but I still feel my little beard in 2014 was my best, so I might just bring that one back.”

Having bagged a podium at the last round of the 2017 Formula 1 season in Japan, Ricciardo is now hoping that Red Bull can continue to challenge the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Scuderia Ferrari for the top spot at every one of the remaining rounds of the season, starting with Austin.