David Wall claims Carrera Cup Australia title despite wins from Heimgartner and Evans

After battling through the rain on the opening day of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Gold Coast weekend, the clouds cleared away for a day of dry track action which saw David Wall claim his maiden championship title.

Opening the proceedings on the second day was the 28-lap Enduro race which saw the championship leader drop from third place down to fifth in the closing stages of the race after looking good for the final podium spot.

Andre Heimgartner took an impressive victory as he dominated to reduce the championship deficit to just 32 points ahead of the final race, with Jaxon Evans pushing hard following his first overall victory in the previous race.

Evans claimed second, ahead of Alex Davison who forged through the field from tenth on the grid, edging out Michael Almond by just 0.02 seconds. This result meant that Davison was tied for points in the inaugural Carrera Cup Enduro title with Heimgartner.

The title was decided on countback based on the winner of the first enduro cup race at Sandown, which meant Davison took the championship.

In the third and final race of the season, Jaxon Evans took another commanding victory as Wall held on to fifth place throughout the 12-lap race; Wall only needed to finish seventh or higher, so was able to play it safe while the others did battle.

Heimgartner was slow to start the race and would only be able to do enough to manage third place as the chequered flag dropped, with Alex Davison in third place.

With Heimgartner third and Wall in fifth, the title was sealed by just 20 points as Wall dedicated the championship to Australian national motor racing champion Des.

“It’s emotional for a lot of different reasons. I lost my father five years ago and I’ve been looking for something to dedicate to him, so this is all his. If he was here I’m sure he’d be pumped,” Wall said.

“It’s been a lot of years trying and a lot of water has passed under the bridge. It’s unbelievable and I’m very thankful the opportunity I’ve been given. Thanks to Wilson Security, Payce and Shannons who enable us to turn up every weekend.

“We’ve had a few things chucked at us this weekend – both good and bad – so it’s great to be standing here as champion for the year.”

The in-form Evans made a near perfect start from the front row of the grid as he pulled away from Davison and Heimgartner to record his fifth Carrera Cup Australia win.

“It’s an amazing feeling to come here for my first time on the streets of the Gold Coast and to get two wins – it’s pretty special,” Evans said.

“It’s capped off a pretty big learning year but I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Dean Cook to victory in the TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge class for the Enduro Cup race after rivals Stephen Grove and Max Twigg crashed out of the race on the opening lap.

Cook recorded another victory in the final race of the weekend as he finished ahead of Marc Cini and Sam Shahin.

“It feels good! We’ve been trying all year to get on the podium and we’ve been on the lower levels a couple of times. I was just trying to keep it all straight and on track for the entire weekend.” Said Cook.

Stephen Grove claimed the TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge title, despite not finishing the final two races of the year which Cini and Shahin took second and third.

Cini also took the Enduro Cup title for the TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge class, his first major title in the series.

Final Standings, Professional Class

1. David Wall 1145

2. Andre Heimgartner 1125

3. Alex Davison 1055

4. Nick McBride 901

5. Jaxon Evans 879.5

6. Dylan O’Keefe 855

7. Cameron McConville 789

8. James Abela 527.5

9. Michael Almond 465

10. Stephen Grove 386

Final Standings, TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge

1. Stephen Grove 1061

2. Marc Cini 904.5

3. Sam Shahin 681

4. Graham Williams 668.5

5. Tim Miles 634

6. Dean Cook 580

7. Dean Grant 153

8. Matt Palmer 144

9. Shane Smollen 136

10. Rob Woods 129