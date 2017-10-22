Esteban Ocon: “The team has done a fantastic job once again”

Esteban Ocon Qualified seventh for the United States Grand Prix despite being under the weather, and is hoping to rest overnight to be ready for the race on Sunday.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team racer was the best of the rest behind the leading three teams on Saturday, and although he was 1.539 seconds behind pole man Lewis Hamilton, he was 0.205 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr., who made it through to the top-ten shootout on his first appearance with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

Ocon, who is seventeen points behind team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship standings with four races of the season remaining, feels the team have done another great job to be competitive this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas, and he is aiming for a good haul of points on Sunday.

“I’m happy with the result today,” admitted Ocon. “The team has done a fantastic job once again and we have been strong in every session.

“We have a great chance to pick up a big bunch of points tomorrow. It was not an easy qualifying session for me because I did not feel well. I had a very bad headache and problems with my stomach. So I am glad to have made it through the session with a strong result.

“I now need to get some rest and try to recover to be ready for the race tomorrow.”