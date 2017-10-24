FIA World Rallycross Championship Releases 2018 Calendar

The FIA World Rallycross Championship has confirmed its calendar for the 2018 season, which includes the already confirmed flyaway races at Canada, South Africa and the new deal announced yesterday that will see the series compete at COTA for the first time.

This means that there will be nine races taking place in Europe with the confirmation that sees the World RX of Hockenheim has dropped for next year after running for the past three seasons. As well as the World RX Calendar being confirmed, the events for the classes in the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship have also been confirmed.

The 2018 season mirrors much of the 2017 season for layout, with the series starting in Spain again before moving onto Portugal two weeks later. Belgium follows before the series moves to Silverstone, the new home for the World RX of Great Britain at the end of May. The World RX rounds at Norway, Sweden, Canada, France and Latvia again run through June to September in the same order as they did in 2017.

COTA will host round ten of the season before heading back to Germany at the Estering for the penultimate round of the year. South Africa will once again sign off the season as part of its three year deal.

Now that the calendars for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship and the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship have been announced, fans can look forward to a very exciting winter where Drivers and Teams will be confirming their lineups ahead of the season starting in Spain next year.

2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship Calendar:

Spain: Barcelona 14 – 15 April

Portugal: Montalegre 28 – 29 April

Belgium: Mettet 12 – 13 May

Great Britain: Silverstone 26 – 27 May

Norway: Hell 9 – 10 June

Sweden: Holjes 30 June – 1 July

Canada: Trois-Rivieres 4 – 5 August

France: Loheac 1 – 2 September

Latvia: Riga 15 – 16 September

USA: COTA 29 – 30 September

Germany: Estering 13 – 14 October

South Africa: Cape Town 24 – 25 November

After what was a record year for entries in the series this year, The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars will see a change next year. Norway is dropped for a return to Belgium, however apart from that the calendar remains the same. The season will start at the Barcelona circuit in Spain and finish in Latvia as it has done for the past two years:

The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars Calendar:

Spain: Barcelona 14 – 15 April

Belgium: Mettet 12 – 13 May

Sweden: Holjes 30 June – 1 July

France: Loheac 1 – 2 September

Latvia: Riga 15 – 16 September

The FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 returns with its six event format and is another of the Euro RX series to enjoy record numbers for entries during the 2017 season. With this in mind, the championship has swapped the Mettet Circuit in Belgium for the Barcelona circuit in Spain. The season will being at Catalunya and once again finish in Germany as a support to the Penultimate round of World RX.

The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 Calendar:

Spain: Barcelona 14 – 15 April

Portugal: Montalegre 28 – 29 April



Norway: Hell 9 – 10 June

France: Loheac 1 – 2 September

Latvia: Riga 15 – 16 September

Germany: Estering 13 – 14 October



Finally, with news that the championship is being discontinued in 2019, The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for TouringCars will run to a reduced calendar next year. With entries during 2017 struggling to get into double figures at several events, the category has dropped from five events in 2017 to just three events in 2018.

Whilst TouringCars is quite a popular class within several European championships, struggling numbers was one of the reasons that led to the decision made earlier this year to close the series down at the end of 2018.

The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for TouringCars: