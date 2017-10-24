First Lap Clash Costs Wehrlein Shot at Good Result at CoTA

Pascal Wehrlein’s United States Grand Prix was over before it really began after first lap contact damaged his C36-Ferrari, and after several visits to the pits for repairs, it was deemed terminal and he called it day after just six laps.

The Sauber F1 Team racer had started the race on the Soft Pirelli tyre with the aim of running long, and with team-mate Marcus Ericsson having one of the team’s strongest outings of the season, he had hoped to be in contention as well, only for a collision with Kevin Magnussen at turn twelve costing him the opportunity.

“It was a short race for me today,” said Wehrlein. “I had to retire after my car was damaged in a collision that took place during the first lap. That was very unfortunate and did not give me a chance to earn a good result.

“On a positive note, we will be back in our cars in Mexico in just a few days. I hope to have a better race there.”

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur felt it was an unfortunate incident for Wehrlein to retire so early, with the damage to his floor too large to overcome.

“It was unfortunate for Pascal that he had to retire the car because of the damaged floor,” said Vasseur. “The next race weekend is just around the corner, as we will be back on track at the Mexican Grand Prix.”