Force India delighted with double points finish in Malaysia

The Sahara Force India F1 Team left the Malaysian Grand Prix in a buoyant mood after consolidating their fourth place in the championship with another double points finish, despite a turbulent race for both drivers.

“Congratulations to the whole team for another double points finish, which further strengthens our fourth place in the championship.” said Deputy Team Principal Robert Fernley.

“Sergio drove a pretty much perfect race, despite being unwell, and sixth place is a wonderful reward for his perseverance over the weekend.

“On the other side of the garage, things just didn’t work out for Esteban. The puncture on lap one compromised his race and to recover to tenth place was a fantastic effort. Being hit by the Toro Rosso of Sainz was costly, but the real challenge was managing the soft tyres over 53 laps. “

Despite the struggles from both drivers, they managed to bring both cars home in the points, increasing the gap between themselves and fifth placed Williams Martini Racing.

“We take a lot of positives away from this weekend, especially the pace of the car in qualifying and the race. We’ve made some important steps forward with the car recently, which should allow us to keep scoring good points in all the remaining races.” he added.