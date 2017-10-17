Hamilton Driving ‘on another level’ Since the Summer Break – Wolff

Toto Wolff feels both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are both integral parts of a strong Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team this season as Formula 1 heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton currently heads the championship by 59-points heading into the final four races of the season and has taken victory in four of the five races since the summer break, and Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport feels the Briton has been driving ‘on another level’ at times this season.

“We must add our drivers to our list of strengths,” said Wolff. “Lewis has driven brilliantly this year – and since the summer break in particular, he has been on another level.

“It has been impressive to watch him extracting everything from the car and working with the team to solve problems and improve even further.”

Team-mate Bottas has had a much tougher time in recent races but appeared to come back to form in the Japanese Grand Prix last time out, and although he missed out on a podium, he was in a much better place with his driving than he had been in the previous couple of races.

“Valtteri has had a tougher time in recent races – but he demonstrated his work ethic and character to deliver a strong weekend in Suzuka, and he will be aiming to build on this performance in the final four rounds,” said Wolff.