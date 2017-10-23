Hamilton praises team after victory helps secure Constructors Championship title

Lewis Hamilton edged nearer to claiming the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship title with an emphatic victory at Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Following a hyped up pre-start show, which saw drivers paraded out and announced like NFL stars, Formula 1 got down to business.

Hamilton didn’t have it his own way for the whole of the race, with title rival Sebastian Vettel leading the early stages of the race, before the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver forged his way past the Scuderia Ferrari car, and opening up a gap between the two pretty much instantly.

From this point on Hamilton commanded the race from the front of the pack to take the win.

“Firstly, I want to say big congratulations to everyone in the team – both back at the factory and here.” said Hamilton. “There has been an incredible push for this kind of performance this year.”

“We really pulled together more than I have experienced and seen over the last five years to create something quite special.”

With Hamilton’s victory and team-mate Valtteri Bottas’ fifth place finish, the Mercedes team wrapped up the Constructors Championship title in Austin.

“I’m really proud for everyone, especially going from one era of car to another which is something that has never been done before. It shows the strength of the team and I’m proud to be part of it. The race was great, it was probably one of the most fun races that I have had for a while – and there were quite a few fun ones this year.

“I didn’t get away to a great start, but I was kind of chilled about it, knowing from the past that I can overtake here. I had a lot of fun trying to get closer and overtaking.

“Today the wind changed 180 degrees and it made the track so special to drive; the car felt amazing going through the Esses. We have three more races left this season – and that’s three I want to win. “